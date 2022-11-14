New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies odds, tips and betting trends | November 15

The New Orleans Pelicans (7-6) are home in Southwest Division play against the Memphis Grizzlies (9-5) on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET. It’s the first matchup between these teams this year.

The Pelicans face off against the Grizzlies. The Pelicans are favored by 3.5 points against the Grizzlies. The point total for the matchup is 228.5.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Betting Odds

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Betting Odds

New Orleans -3.5

Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: New Orleans -160, Memphis +136

Grizzlies at Pelicans odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 3.5)

Pelicans (- 3.5) Pick OU:

Over (228.5)

Prediction:

Pelicans 117 – Grizzlies 112

New Orleans has won in four of the eight contests it has been named as the odds-on favorite in this year.

This season, New Orleans has come away with a win three times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -160 or shorter on the moneyline.

New Orleans has an implied victory probability of 61.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Memphis has been the underdog on the moneyline a total of three times this season, and it has lost all of those games.

Memphis has not yet won a game when they entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer in two chances.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives Memphis a 42.4% chance to win.

The Pelicans score 116.5 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 113.4 the Grizzlies give up.

New Orleans is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall when scoring more than 113.4 points.

New Orleans is 5-4 when scoring more than 113.4 points.

Memphis is 4-3-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall when giving up fewer than 116.5 points.

Memphis is 6-2 when allowing fewer than 116.5 points.

The Grizzlies put up only 1.8 more points per game (114.8) than the Pelicans give up (113.0).

Memphis has put together a 4-3-1 ATS record and a 7-1 overall record in games it scores more than 113.0 points.

Memphis is 7-1 when it scores more than 113.0 points.

New Orleans is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when it gives up fewer than 114.8 points.

New Orleans’ record is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 114.8 points.

The Pelicans are the league’s seventh-ranked scoring team (116.5 PPG), while the Grizzlies allow the rank 17th in points per game (113.4) in NBA play.

Memphis’ squad is currently the 11th-ranked scoring team in the NBA (114.8 PPG), while New Orleans’ team is 15th in points allowed per game (113.0).

The Pelicans have totaled 45 more points than their opponents this season (3.5 per game on average), and the Grizzlies have scored just 19 more points than their opponents (1.4 per game).

Over/Under

New Orleans’ average implied point total this year is 1.2 more points than its implied total in Tuesday’s game (117.2 implied points on average compared to 116 implied points in this game).

So far this season, New Orleans has put up more than 116 points in a game seven times.

The average implied point total on the year for Memphis (116.9) is 3.9 more points than the team’s implied total in this matchup (113).

How to watch Pelicans vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Tuesday, November 15, 2022 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Arena: Smoothie King Center

