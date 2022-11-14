ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies odds, tips and betting trends | November 15

The New Orleans Pelicans (7-6) are home in Southwest Division play against the Memphis Grizzlies (9-5) on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET. It’s the first matchup between these teams this year.

The Pelicans face off against the Grizzlies. The Pelicans are favored by 3.5 points against the Grizzlies. The point total for the matchup is 228.5.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

  • New Orleans -3.5
  • Total: 228.5
  • Moneyline: New Orleans -160, Memphis +136

Grizzlies at Pelicans odds, spread, & more

Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 3.5)
  • Pick OU:
  • Over (228.5)
  • Prediction:
  • Pelicans 117 – Grizzlies 112
  • New Orleans has won in four of the eight contests it has been named as the odds-on favorite in this year.
  • This season, New Orleans has come away with a win three times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -160 or shorter on the moneyline.
  • New Orleans has an implied victory probability of 61.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
  • Memphis has been the underdog on the moneyline a total of three times this season, and it has lost all of those games.
  • Memphis has not yet won a game when they entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer in two chances.
  • The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives Memphis a 42.4% chance to win.
  • The Pelicans score 116.5 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 113.4 the Grizzlies give up.
  • New Orleans is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall when scoring more than 113.4 points.
  • New Orleans is 5-4 when scoring more than 113.4 points.
  • Memphis is 4-3-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall when giving up fewer than 116.5 points.
  • Memphis is 6-2 when allowing fewer than 116.5 points.
  • The Grizzlies put up only 1.8 more points per game (114.8) than the Pelicans give up (113.0).
  • Memphis has put together a 4-3-1 ATS record and a 7-1 overall record in games it scores more than 113.0 points.
  • Memphis is 7-1 when it scores more than 113.0 points.
  • New Orleans is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when it gives up fewer than 114.8 points.
  • New Orleans’ record is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 114.8 points.
  • The Pelicans are the league’s seventh-ranked scoring team (116.5 PPG), while the Grizzlies allow the rank 17th in points per game (113.4) in NBA play.
  • Memphis’ squad is currently the 11th-ranked scoring team in the NBA (114.8 PPG), while New Orleans’ team is 15th in points allowed per game (113.0).
  • The Pelicans have totaled 45 more points than their opponents this season (3.5 per game on average), and the Grizzlies have scored just 19 more points than their opponents (1.4 per game).

Over/Under

  • New Orleans’ average implied point total this year is 1.2 more points than its implied total in Tuesday’s game (117.2 implied points on average compared to 116 implied points in this game).
  • So far this season, New Orleans has put up more than 116 points in a game seven times.
  • The average implied point total on the year for Memphis (116.9) is 3.9 more points than the team’s implied total in this matchup (113).

How to watch Pelicans vs. Grizzlies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Arena: Smoothie King Center

WWL-TV

Pelicans | Zion Williamson out against Grizzlies

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green said that Zion Williamson will miss Tuesday night's game against the Memphis Grizzles. "Zion is out tonight. Right foot contusion so he'll be day to day," Green said. Williamson was listed as questionable with a right ankle/foot sprain prior...
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State loses running back commitment for 2023 class

The Ohio State football program is down to 20 commitments for the 2023 class after losing its lone running back for the cycle decommitted on Wednesday evening. Mark Fletcher Jr, out of American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, committed to the Buckeyes back on April 16 of this year. The 6-foot, 1-inch, 225-pounder is currently ranked as the No. 9 running back and 202nd overall prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star RB J'Marion Burnette names top schools

Elite running back recruit J’Marion Burnette has named his top schools including the Georgia Bulldogs. Burnette is a member of the class of 2024. Burnette is a junior at Andalusia High School in Andalusia, Alabama. Burnette considers Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas, Penn State, Michigan, and...
ATHENS, GA
CBS Sports

Nets' Joe Tsai says Kyrie Irving must 'show people that he's sorry' before returning from suspension

Kyrie Irving met with Nets owners Joe and Clara Tsai on Thursday, and while that meeting reportedly was productive, there appears to be no momentum towards a return during Brooklyn's upcoming four-game road trip, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Irving's suspension will last a minimum of five games, but there is no defined endpoint. The Nets have given Irving the following list of six steps to complete before he can return to the team.
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) active and starting for Grizzlies on Tuesday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) is starting in Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jackson Jr. will make his season debut after missing extended time while recovering from right foot surgery. In 17.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jackson Jr. to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Jackson Jr.'s...
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame football: The coldest games in recent memory

When Notre Dame hosts Boston College for senior day on Saturday it will be one of the coldest games in recent memory at Notre Dame Stadium. According to the Notre Dame game notes from the 2013 win over BYU, that particular day was then the coldest game at the stadium since 1991. There have certainly been cold ones since but I haven’t found one officially listed as colder.
SOUTH BEND, IN
ESPN

McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson

NEW ORLEANS -- — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
MEMPHIS, TN
