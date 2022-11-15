Car crashes into apartment complex, 2 cars in Moorefield Twp.

MOOREFIELD TOWNSHIP — One person is in the hospital after a car crashed into an apartment complex and multiple cars in Moorefield Township Monday.

Just before 7 p.m. crews were called to the 4800 block of Ridgewood Road East to reports of a car that hit an apartment complex.

One person was taken from the scene to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Dispatchers said it’s not known if their injuries are caused by the crash or a medical emergency.

Two other cars were also hit during the crash, according to OSP.

It is not known the extent of the damage to the building and if anyone was displaced.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as we get new information.

