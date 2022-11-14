Women's Rugby League World Cup: Craig Richards leaves England coaching role after semi-final defeat to New Zealand | Dressing room 'distraught'

Read full article on original website
SkySports
World Cup 2022: Argentina's Lionel Messi says France, Brazil and England are among favourites to win in Qatar
Lionel Messi says Brazil, France and England are the biggest threats to his dream of finally getting a World Cup winners' medal with Argentina. The 35-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward will again shoulder Argentina's hopes in Qatar as they bid to deliver the South American country's third world title but first since 1986.
Sporting News
When is the first game of the World Cup? Date, time, first match and stadium for FIFA Qatar 2022
The 2022 FIFA men's World Cup gets underway Sunday, Nov. 20, in Qatar ahead of a month in which 32 teams will compete for international football's biggest prize. The tournament's 22nd edition is being contested in the Middle East for the first time and, in keeping with World Cup traditions, the host nation will line up in the opening match.
England’s World Cup games 2022: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar
England face a showdown with neighbours Wales at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn in Group B along with Iran, USA and the winner of the Uefa play-off route which contained Wales, and the Welsh beat Ukraine in the final in Cardiff.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to...
SkySports
England Women 1-1 Norway Women: Ellie Roebuck error sees Lionesses held in final international match of 2022
A late error from Ellie Roebuck saw 10-player Norway hold England to a 1-1 draw in Spain, although the Lionesses still ended 2022 with an unbeaten record. Although billed as a friendly, there were a number of interesting storylines surrounding the game. England beat Norway 8-0 in the group stages of Euro 2022, with former England interim manager and Team GB head coach Hege Riise now in charge of the Lionesses' opponents.
SkySports
Erik ten Hag wants Cristiano Ronaldo out of Man Utd with Kylian Mbappe lined up as his replacement - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers... Erik ten Hag does not want Cristiano Ronaldo to play for Manchester United again with club chiefs agreeing that the team are better without him. Novak Djokovic will be able to compete at January's Australian Open after his three-year visa...
SkySports
Diversity in women's football: Game must 'show desire for change' | Beth Mead comments labelled 'a bit uneducated'
Courtney Sweetman-Kirk says football must show "a genuine desire for change" to tackle the lack of diversity in elite girls' and women's football. Sweetman-Kirk's comments come after England manager Sarina Wiegman told Sky Sports News before Friday's 4-0 win over Japan she "would love to see more Black players in the team".
SkySports
The World Cup champions' curse: Will France continue long line of title holders from Europe to crash out in first round?
Will France become the latest European World Cup winners to fall victim to the champions' curse?. Didier Deschamps' side took the crown four years ago in Russia and while their form has been mixed since then - a last-16 exit at the Euros but a Nations League triumph - they will go to Qatar confident of a strong defence of their title.
SkySports
England prepare for Iran opener in 31 degree heat | James Maddison not involved
The England squad have trained in Doha ahead of Monday's World Cup opener against Iran. James Maddison wasn't involved with the main group raising some concerns over whether he'll be available for the match.
SkySports
Wayne Rooney: Ex-Manchester United captain bemused by criticism from former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo
Wayne Rooney is bemused by the criticism levelled at him by former Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, Sky Sports News understands. In a bombshell interview with TalkTV, published by The Sun, Ronaldo took aim at former United colleague Rooney after he warned the Portuguese forward last week that he is becoming an "unwanted distraction" at Old Trafford.
SkySports
Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast
In the first edition of the Sky Sports World Cup Podcast, we get the lowdown from Qatar on everything England, Wales... And Qatari bread. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a lighthearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
BBC
UK Championship: Wales' Jamie Clarke confident after toppling Mark Williams
Jamie Clarke says he is "full of confidence" as he prepares to face Ding Junhui in the last 16 of the UK Championship on Thursday (13:00 GMT). Clarke beat fellow Welshman and three-time world champion Mark Williams 6-3 in the first round on Monday night. Williams was suffering with an...
SkySports
England arrive in Doha ahead of World Cup
The England squad have arrived in Doha ahead of the 2022 World Cup. Gareth Southgate's men flew from Birmingham airport and arrived in Doha at 5pm our time. They then traveled to their base in Al Wakrah, which is 10 miles south of Doha.
SkySports
World Cup live predictor: Pick the winners and decide how far England and Wales will go in Qatar on Thursday!
It's time to have your say, just who do you think is going to win the World Cup?. That question will be answered on December 18 in Doha and while we are unable to skip forward in time, we can make this waiting game slightly easier for you. World Cup...
SkySports
Jos Buttler: England's ODI series vs Australia will get 'competitive juices' going
Jos Buttler recognises the difficulty of England playing so soon after their T20 World Cup triumph but is sure an ODI series against Australia will get the "competitive juices" going. Only four days separate England becoming the first men's side to unify the limited-overs World Cups, beating Pakistan in the...
SkySports
Autumn Internationals: Owen Farrell to earn 100th cap for England against New Zealand
Owen Farrell will earn his 100th cap for England on Saturday when he leads the team against New Zealand. Farrell will be joined in England's midfield by a returning Manu Tuilagi, who started on the bench against Japan in order for his game time to be managed. Marcus Smith remains...
SkySports
England win T20 World Cup: What next for double world champion white-ball side? Does greatness beckon?
Sporting triumph tends to invite reflection. Where did it all begin? What happened to enable this moment to arrive? Who were the architects of the success?. England's T20 World Cup win has been no different. Ben Stokes stands tall in another World Cup final to complete redemption. Player ratings: England's...
SkySports
James Maddison: Leicester midfielder insists he will be fit and ready to be called upon for England at Qatar World Cup
James Maddison insists he will be fit and ready to be called upon for England after shaking off an injury scare on the eve of the World Cup. The midfielder, having scored in Leicester's 2-0 win over West Ham in the final game before the tournament, was forced off with a knee problem just two days after being named in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad.
Qatar World Cup organisers apologise after threats to a Danish television crew
World Cup organisers have apologised to a Danish television station whose live broadcast from a street in Doha was interrupted by Qatari officials who threatened to break their camera equipment. Journalists from the TV2 channel “were mistakenly interrupted” late on Tuesday evening, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy acknowledged...
SkySports
T20 World Cup 2024: Who will host and how will the new format work?
England won their second T20 World Cup in Australia and will now turn their attention to the next tournament in 2024. Here are the key questions ahead of the expanded tournament in two years, with regional qualifiers set to begin in the new year. Who is hosting and when will...
SkySports
Stripping of Cristiano Ronaldo mural at Old Trafford a coincidence
A mural of Cristiano Ronaldo and other players outside Old Trafford has been taken down. The club have confirmed that branding surrounding the stadium needs to be changed ahead of the Rugby League World Cup final that takes place on Saturday.
