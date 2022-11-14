ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Penn

IUP students help keep community garden alive

IUP students from multiple different organization helped the ten-year old garden continue growing. Students from all over IUP met at the northeast corner of Mack Park to help work on wedding, harvesting, and laying new compost. Students from Student Government Association (SGA), the Strategies for Ecology Education, Diversity and Sustainability (SEEDS) club, Graduate Student Assembly (GSA), and those not belonging to either continued the work started by new students who volunteered during welcome week.
INDIANA, PA
Penn

Homeless Heroes Stocking Project continuing to serve veterans for sixth year

For the sixth year in a row, students in Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Rho Tau Chi military service fraternity are committed to helping homeless veterans in Indiana County and western Pennsylvania through the Homeless Heroes Holiday Stocking Project. The project provides toiletries and other necessities to homeless veterans at...
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield Elementary students raise over $6,000

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Providing kids around the world with a smile for Christmas. the Clearfield Elementary School helped raise over $6,000 for this year’s Toys for Tots and Operation Christmas Child. The amount of money raised this year left many of the faculty members shocked and emotional to see that their kids care […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

City of Johnstown hosting fourth annual Christmas Market

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) —With Christmas spirit in the air, The City of Johnstown is getting ready to celebrate its fourth annual Christmas Market. The return of the market will take place on Dec. 2 and 3rd surrounding Central Park and Discovering Johnstown’s “Hometown Christmas.” Vendors will be set up with crafts, food, jewelry, seasonal gifts […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County treatment center celebrates 20 years

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pinnacle Treatment Centers is celebrating twenty years of treating patients with addiction disorders. Local and state officials recognized them at Alliance Medical Services on Tuesday, Nov. 15. “The fact that we were able to bring an evidence-based, medication-focused treatment service to this community from the very beginning was really important,” […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona Community Theatre hosting ‘Christmas Movie Wonderthon’ this weekend

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Altoona Community Theatre is getting Christmas started early with their “Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon” event this weekend. The Altoona Community Theatre welcomes guests to Hopewood Falls, Vermont, where viewers can enjoy an entertaining parody of Hallmark Christmas movies. You won’t want to miss out on this holiday festivity as […]
ALTOONA, PA
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland Conservation District adds 5 staff members

Four residents from Western Pennsylvania and another from the eastern end of the state have joined the Westmoreland Conservation District staff. Brandon Basinger of West Newton, Allie Shreffler of Mt. Pleasant, Kelly Linsenbigler of Apollo, Kylie Schultz of Pittsburgh and Ryan Peckheiser of Pottstown are the most recent additions to the technical staff of the Hempfield-based organization, according to Greg Phillips, district manager and CEO.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Pancake breakfast, bingos, pierogi sale

• St. James Church, New Alexandria, will have all-day Eucharistic adoration Nov. 21 for the memorial of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary at the church, 306 St. James Lane. Mass will be celebrated at 8 a.m. and adoration will continue from 8:30 a.m. until benediction at 6 p.m. A children’s Eucharistic hour will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Parents are welcome to stay with children. Details: 724-668-2829.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Organic Snack Company broke ground on 30,000 sq ft facility

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Organic Snack Company is expanding its facility after opening just under three years ago. The Acting Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development, Neil Weaver, company and town officials broke ground on the new expansion Wednesday, Nov. 16. This 30,000-square-foot building will be next to their current facility […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mammoth Park Slides in Mt. Pleasant hit with 5th lawsuit

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Westmoreland County is once again facing a lawsuit after a woman claims she was hurt on the Mammoth Park Slides in Mt. Pleasant.The attraction's garnered four other lawsuits after riders claimed they were injured using the 100-foot duel slides, which have been redesigned twice. The twin stainless steel chutes cost $1.1 million to build in 2020. At 100 feet each, they proved to be quite an attraction for riders and lawsuits.Four previous lawsuits against the county claim that happened to riders from 2020 to 2021 and resulted in serious injuries. For the third year in a row,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Saffron

This handsome rabbit will make your heart sing! Saffron came to Animal Friends at the end of June as a transfer from another organization. Our staff and volunteers are helping him overcome his shyness by getting to know him at his own pace. He is a curious boy, so you can easily interest him with an enrichment toy filled with tasty hay or treat him with leafy greens.
PITTSBURGH, PA

