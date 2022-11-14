Read full article on original website
Penn
IUP students help keep community garden alive
IUP students from multiple different organization helped the ten-year old garden continue growing. Students from all over IUP met at the northeast corner of Mack Park to help work on wedding, harvesting, and laying new compost. Students from Student Government Association (SGA), the Strategies for Ecology Education, Diversity and Sustainability (SEEDS) club, Graduate Student Assembly (GSA), and those not belonging to either continued the work started by new students who volunteered during welcome week.
Penn
Homeless Heroes Stocking Project continuing to serve veterans for sixth year
For the sixth year in a row, students in Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Rho Tau Chi military service fraternity are committed to helping homeless veterans in Indiana County and western Pennsylvania through the Homeless Heroes Holiday Stocking Project. The project provides toiletries and other necessities to homeless veterans at...
Clearfield Elementary students raise over $6,000
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Providing kids around the world with a smile for Christmas. the Clearfield Elementary School helped raise over $6,000 for this year’s Toys for Tots and Operation Christmas Child. The amount of money raised this year left many of the faculty members shocked and emotional to see that their kids care […]
City of Johnstown hosting fourth annual Christmas Market
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) —With Christmas spirit in the air, The City of Johnstown is getting ready to celebrate its fourth annual Christmas Market. The return of the market will take place on Dec. 2 and 3rd surrounding Central Park and Discovering Johnstown’s “Hometown Christmas.” Vendors will be set up with crafts, food, jewelry, seasonal gifts […]
Cambria County treatment center celebrates 20 years
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pinnacle Treatment Centers is celebrating twenty years of treating patients with addiction disorders. Local and state officials recognized them at Alliance Medical Services on Tuesday, Nov. 15. “The fact that we were able to bring an evidence-based, medication-focused treatment service to this community from the very beginning was really important,” […]
Altoona Community Theatre hosting ‘Christmas Movie Wonderthon’ this weekend
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Altoona Community Theatre is getting Christmas started early with their “Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon” event this weekend. The Altoona Community Theatre welcomes guests to Hopewood Falls, Vermont, where viewers can enjoy an entertaining parody of Hallmark Christmas movies. You won’t want to miss out on this holiday festivity as […]
Westmoreland Conservation District adds 5 staff members
Four residents from Western Pennsylvania and another from the eastern end of the state have joined the Westmoreland Conservation District staff. Brandon Basinger of West Newton, Allie Shreffler of Mt. Pleasant, Kelly Linsenbigler of Apollo, Kylie Schultz of Pittsburgh and Ryan Peckheiser of Pottstown are the most recent additions to the technical staff of the Hempfield-based organization, according to Greg Phillips, district manager and CEO.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Pancake breakfast, bingos, pierogi sale
• St. James Church, New Alexandria, will have all-day Eucharistic adoration Nov. 21 for the memorial of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary at the church, 306 St. James Lane. Mass will be celebrated at 8 a.m. and adoration will continue from 8:30 a.m. until benediction at 6 p.m. A children’s Eucharistic hour will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Parents are welcome to stay with children. Details: 724-668-2829.
Organic Snack Company broke ground on 30,000 sq ft facility
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Organic Snack Company is expanding its facility after opening just under three years ago. The Acting Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development, Neil Weaver, company and town officials broke ground on the new expansion Wednesday, Nov. 16. This 30,000-square-foot building will be next to their current facility […]
Mammoth Park Slides in Mt. Pleasant hit with 5th lawsuit
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Westmoreland County is once again facing a lawsuit after a woman claims she was hurt on the Mammoth Park Slides in Mt. Pleasant.The attraction's garnered four other lawsuits after riders claimed they were injured using the 100-foot duel slides, which have been redesigned twice. The twin stainless steel chutes cost $1.1 million to build in 2020. At 100 feet each, they proved to be quite an attraction for riders and lawsuits.Four previous lawsuits against the county claim that happened to riders from 2020 to 2021 and resulted in serious injuries. For the third year in a row,...
7-year-old business owner welcomed into Bedford County Chamber of Commerce
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – It’s never too early to start thinking about what you want to be when you grow up and one Bedford County seven-year-old is already an entrepreneur. The Bedford County Chamber of Commerce welcomed some new members at their quarterly membership meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and one of those members […]
Some MAWC water customers warned of potential health risks, but no corrective measures required
Notifications were sent out Wednesday to more than 50,000 Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers who live south of Route 30 about a potential hazard caused by a high level of a chemical that is a byproduct of the process used to clean drinking water. Officials said tests at the...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Saffron
This handsome rabbit will make your heart sing! Saffron came to Animal Friends at the end of June as a transfer from another organization. Our staff and volunteers are helping him overcome his shyness by getting to know him at his own pace. He is a curious boy, so you can easily interest him with an enrichment toy filled with tasty hay or treat him with leafy greens.
wtae.com
New homeless shelter "very close" to opening, according to city leaders
PITTSBURGH — As the cooler temperatures quickly arrive, city leaders are working to get homeless people off of the streets and into safe housing. A new shelter, Second Avenue Commons, is being prepared to open in the coming days. However, there is still no definite opening date. Nov. 15...
WTRF
Former Pennsylvania casino employee allegedly threatened former boss; ‘He better run for his life’
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — Alleged terroristic threats were lodged from a former employee of the Pittsburgh Rivers Casino to their former boss, and the employee is now charged with harassment. According to WTAE, the former employee, Thomas Fiore, 41, of Glassport, allegedly sent a text to a former co-worker that...
wtae.com
Flu cases spike in Allegheny County; doctors warn the season hasn't peaked yet
PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County reported the highest number of flu cases in the state this season, at 3,247 as of Nov. 12, according to the Allegheny County Health Department. The Pennsylvania Department of Health recorded 12,065 cases as of Nov. 5. "Our main flu season is actually January through...
wtae.com
Wavering support for Donald Trump among Republican voters in Beaver and Butler counties
SOUTHWEST, Pa. — Random conversations with Republican voters in Beaver and Butler Counties reveal a strong sense of uneasiness about Donald Trump serving as president of the United States, a day after announcing his candidacy. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 talked with residents who voted for Trump in the 2020...
WJAC TV
Somerset Co. severe weather exercise held coincidentally on first heavy snowfall of season
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — It was a coincidence that the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services hosted a severe weather drill on the same day heavy snow fell for the first time this season. Tuesday morning, first responders and safety officials in Somerset County gathered to practice how...
Local school bus driver accused of hitting student with special needs
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A local school bus driver is accused of hitting a student with special needs. 11 News was in court today and found out there is surveillance video that captured the whole encounter on the school bus. That will be a key piece of evidence that...
Penn
Men's Basketball: Crimson Hawks ride defense to victory in home opener
When IUP’s offense hit a wall in the second half Wednesday night, the Crimson Hawks leaned on their defense. The IUP men’s basketball team defeated Bowie State, 76-55, in a non-conference game in their home opener at the KCAC. While the Crimson Hawks did not have the best...
