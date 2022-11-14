Is it a Violation that Joe Davis Used the Same Call for Bryce Harper’s Home Run and Justin Jefferson’s Catch?

PHILADELPHIA -- Almost nobody runs like Johan Rojas. Very few play center field like him, too. They are just two reasons why the Phillies on Monday afternoon announced that they selected Rojas’ contract, placing him on the 40-man roster and protecting him from next month’s Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. Rojas, who is the Phillies’ No. 5 prospect, was the only Rule 5 Draft-eligible player the Phils placed on the 40-man roster before Monday’s deadline.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO