Is it a Violation that Joe Davis Used the Same Call for Bryce Harper’s Home Run and Justin Jefferson’s Catch?

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
3 reasons Phillies must sign Trea Turner
Trea Turner is set to receive no shortage of attention in MLB free agency. The Los Angeles Dodgers will remain linked to the shortstop as they attempt to re-sign him. Teams such as the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, and Atlanta Braves may also find themselves in the Turner sweepstakes. But the Philadelphia Phillies would be a strong landing destination for Trea Turner.
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper to undergo elbow surgery next week
"There is no prognosis yet," President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said.
Jonathan Papelbon: Bryce Harper "Would Be Thankful for Our Run-In" in Washington
After Bryce Harper chose not to run out a flyout late in his 2015 National League MVP season with the Washington Nationals, teammate Jonathan Papelbon confronted the rising star in the dugout. Seven years later, Papelbon speaks about why he thinks Harper would be grateful for the altercation.
Maton Proved He Can Be a Stabilizing Force for the Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies may have found a stabilizing bench piece after Nick Maton proved his worth over the course of the previous two seasons.
Phillies make decision on ex-Yankees, Mets hitting coach
Kevin Long is ready to run it back with the Philadelphia Phillies. MLB.com reports “The Phillies reached a two-year extension with Kevin Long that will keep the longtime hitting coach with the reigning National League champs through 2025.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Long helped the...
What Should the Phillies Expect From Bohm in 2023?
Alec Bohm was only an average hitter in 2022, and a well below-average defender. Can the Philadelphia Phillies really expect anything of him in 2023?
Can Stott Take Another Massive Step Forward for the Phillies in 2023?
Bryson Stott went from top prospect to the Philadelphia Phillies starting shortstop in 2022. Can he take another massive step forward next season?
Phillies Select Johan Rojas
The Philliles announced that they have selected outfielder Johan Rojas to their 40-man roster. Today is the deadline for teams to add players to their rosters in order to protect them from being selected in the Rule 5 draft. Rojas, 22, was an international free agent signing of the club...
NFL running back rankings Week 11: Derrick Henry, Aaron Jones in the mix
NFL running back rankings Week 10 edition. We’ve seen a ton of players at this position perform at a high
Appel, Muñoz, and More Among Phillies Minor Leaguers to Elect Free Agency
More than two dozen minor leaguers from the Philadelphia Phillies organization are now free agents, including 2022 contributors Mark Appel and Yairo Muñoz.
Dodgers: Expert Feels Dave Roberts Will Miss Out on Second Manager of the Year Win
ESPN experts predict that Buck Showalter will win the NL Manager of the Year Award and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will finish third.
Scott Franzke talks path to Phillies World Series run during “Pizza With The Pros”
The Philadelphia Phillies World Series run provided Philadelphians and baseball fans alike with an exciting stretch of heart-pounding games and surreal moments. Scott Franzke, the radio play-by-play voice of the Phillies, joined “Pizza With the Pros” on Monday, Nov. 14, to talk about his front-row view behind home plate and his journey to the booth.
MLB
Phils protect No. 5 prospect Rojas from Rule 5 Draft
PHILADELPHIA -- Almost nobody runs like Johan Rojas. Very few play center field like him, too. They are just two reasons why the Phillies on Monday afternoon announced that they selected Rojas’ contract, placing him on the 40-man roster and protecting him from next month’s Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. Rojas, who is the Phillies’ No. 5 prospect, was the only Rule 5 Draft-eligible player the Phils placed on the 40-man roster before Monday’s deadline.
