ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Is it a Violation that Joe Davis Used the Same Call for Bryce Harper’s Home Run and Justin Jefferson’s Catch?

By Kyle Pagan
crossingbroad.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Phillies must sign Trea Turner

Trea Turner is set to receive no shortage of attention in MLB free agency. The Los Angeles Dodgers will remain linked to the shortstop as they attempt to re-sign him. Teams such as the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, and Atlanta Braves may also find themselves in the Turner sweepstakes. But the Philadelphia Phillies would be a strong landing destination for Trea Turner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Phillies make decision on ex-Yankees, Mets hitting coach

Kevin Long is ready to run it back with the Philadelphia Phillies. MLB.com reports “The Phillies reached a two-year extension with Kevin Long that will keep the longtime hitting coach with the reigning National League champs through 2025.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Long helped the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies Select Johan Rojas

The Philliles announced that they have selected outfielder Johan Rojas to their 40-man roster. Today is the deadline for teams to add players to their rosters in order to protect them from being selected in the Rule 5 draft. Rojas, 22, was an international free agent signing of the club...
MLB

Phils protect No. 5 prospect Rojas from Rule 5 Draft

PHILADELPHIA -- Almost nobody runs like Johan Rojas. Very few play center field like him, too. They are just two reasons why the Phillies on Monday afternoon announced that they selected Rojas’ contract, placing him on the 40-man roster and protecting him from next month’s Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. Rojas, who is the Phillies’ No. 5 prospect, was the only Rule 5 Draft-eligible player the Phils placed on the 40-man roster before Monday’s deadline.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy