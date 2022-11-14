ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Big Lead

Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant Clearly Took a Shot at LeBron James By Calling Him One of the Best Players Ever

LeBron James sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, which is too bad because it very well could be one of the final opportunities we get to see LeBron face off against Kevin Durant on the court. The two generational talents are on the back nine of their careers and only play twice a year as foes in opposite conferences. The amount of games left for them to duel is dwindling quickly. Durant was asked about that after the Nets' loss and laughed that he was glad LeBron missed the game because...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Takes A Shot At Skip Bayless: "He Knows The Audience Is So Easily Influenced"

Kevin Durant is currently in the middle of trying to revive the Nets' season after a really slow start to the 2022-23 campaign. The Nets are currently 6-8 after their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, and things are far from ideal for the team. KD himself, however, is at the top of his game, putting up great scoring numbers and looking very much like someone in the running to be considered the best player in the world.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Comeback

Kyrie Irving suspension timeline revealed

Suspended All-Star guard Kyrie Irving might be back suiting up for the Brooklyn Nets very soon indeed. The team initially suspended Irving on Nov. 3, a week after he shared a link to an antisemitic film. That was an indefinite suspension (covering a minimum of at least five games), and subsequent reports spotlighted a checklist Read more... The post Kyrie Irving suspension timeline revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, NY
NBA Analysis Network

This Nets-Warriors Trade Features Kevin Durant

Every rule has an exception. Maybe you don’t eat junk food. Good for you. Do you still abstain at a party? Will you ever let yourself live? NBA teams set rules for themselves as well. Often, they’ll abide by them. With that said, some circumstances will dictate that they...
Yardbarker

ESPN analyst names quarterback 'biggest offseason need' for Giants

ESPN's Matt Miller clearly isn't sold on New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones this fall. For a piece published Tuesday, Miller named "quarterback" New York's "biggest offseason need" as of the midway point of the 2022 campaign. "Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft, has played his...
NEW YORK STATE

