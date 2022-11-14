Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
CJ Perry Comments On Relationship With Triple H
2022 has been a year of great change in WWE. Shifting tides have shuffled rosters and seen once great titans of the boardroom reduced to shadows and dust, leaving a general sense that anything could happen. Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (aka Lana) recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, and her relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was among the topics discussed. Perry was released in June 2021, but with a number of released talent finding their way back to WWE, it seems Perry isn't ruling out a return to the company.
ringsidenews.com
Randy Orton Spotted In Hospital Bed At Sight Of WWE Doctor
Randy Orton hasn’t been in action since May, but Matt Riddle certainly kept his memory alive. While The Original Bro borrows signature moves from The Viper’s arsenal, it appears that Orton is still dealing with an injury situation. Randy Orton’s wife, Kim Orton, posted a happy anniversary message...
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair On CM Punk Returning To WWE – “You’d Have Guys Jumping Off Roofs”
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair thinks there would be a “riot in the locker room” in WWE if CM Punk returned to headline WrestleMania. The future of CM Punk in the wrestling world remains uncertain following the alleged backstage fight that took place at All Out. The other party involved, The Elite, is set to return to AEW television imminently but Punk – who was also injured in the All Out main event – remains out in the cold.
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes “Frustrated & Upset” With ROH Following All In
Details have now come to light about the frustrations felt by Cody Rhodes after he won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at All In. Cody Rhodes became part of the first father and son duo to win the coveted title when he defeated Nick Aldis in September 2018. Aldis was able to become a two-time champion the following month, regaining the belt at NWA’s 70th Anniversary event.
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H “100%” Behind Bringing Ex-WWE Star Back
A new report has shed light on how Triple H feels about bringing back a former WWE Superstar in what could work out as a “two-for-one” offer from the company. Since Triple H took over as Chief Content Officer in WWE he has been aggressive in his recruitment, bringing back many former stars that were previously released such as Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and perhaps most notably, Bray Wyatt.
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Made Renee Paquette Nervous Backstage At AEW Dynamite
Renee Paquette reflected on the time her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, made her nervous just before her AEW debut. Paquette debuted for the promotion on October 12 in Toronto and has been serving as a backstage interviewer. Paquette recently made an appearance on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where...
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Thinks Steve Austin Should Beat CM Punk “In 30 Seconds”
Ric Flair has given his thoughts on a potential WrestleMania bout for the ages and why if Steve Austin and CM Punk square off, it should be done in seconds. The future of CM Punk in the wrestling world remains uncertain following the alleged backstage fight that took place at All Out. The other party involved, The Elite, is set to return to AEW television imminently but Punk – who was also injured in the All Out main event – remains out in the cold.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Downplays Isla Dawn’s Interference During NXT Women’s Title Match
Isla Dawn shocked everyone with her NXT debut last night. The NXT UK star helped Mandy Rose retain the NXT Women’s Champion in a Last Woman Standing match against Alba Fyre. WWE Digital Exclusive caught up with Mandy Rose backstage following her title defense against Alba Fyre. The Toxic Attraction star claimed Isla Dawn had nothing to do with her retaining the title.
tjrwrestling.net
NJPW Star Has “An Offer From WWE”
A current NJPW star is being sought by WWE, with the Triple H-led company offering them a deal according to a new report. JONAH is currently part of the NJPW roster having previously competed in NXT as Bronson Reed. During his time on the then-black and gold brand, the Australian star captured the North American Championship but was released from the company in August 2021 by the previous management under Vince McMahon.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star On What Led To Their “Cocky” Reputation
A former WWE Superstar has given their thoughts on why they were perceived as “cocky” backstage, saying there was confusion for people. Lio Rush proved to be a popular addition to the Monday Night Raw roster during his time in WWE when he was added to the show as the hype man for Bobby Lashley. Encouraging Lashley to pose – sometimes in bizarre ways – for the WWE audience, Rush proved to be a useful ally for Lashley as during their time together The All Mighty star captured the Intercontinental Championship.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Fans Compare Mandy Rose’s Gear On NXT This Week To Nikki Bella
Mandy Rose is in the middle of a record-breaking title reign as NXT Women’s Champion. The Toxic Attraction star was on the white and gold brand tonight and got the wrestling world talking once again. Mandy Rose cut a promo on NXT tonight ahead of her Last Woman Standing...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Announce Brand New Match Type For NXT Deadline
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has unveiled the brand new match type that will be introduced at NXT Deadline to find the next title challengers. NXT Deadline is the next premium live event for the white and gold brand and will take place on December 10th. The event is already sure to be history-making after a brand new match type never before seen in WWE was announced as taking place by Shawn Michaels.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Reacts To Braun Strowman – “You’re Not That Bright”
Braun Strowman has gotten some heat recently after some critical remarks about some wrestlers, so Jim Cornette has chimed in with his opinion on the topic. Following Braun Strowman’s match with Omos at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th, the “Monster of All Monsters” went on social media to brag about the match while also taking some unnecessary shots at other wrestlers.
tjrwrestling.net
Details On Contracts Of Recent WWE Signings
We have new details on the fresh World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) contracts of Hit Row and other returnees. According to Fightful Select, “several” professional wrestlers that were brought back to the promotion and placed on the WWE Friday Night SmackDown are on three-year contracts, and are all expected to expire in mid-2025. The entire faction of Hit Row (Top Dolla, B-Fab, Ashante Adonis) reportedly are on the same type of contract.
tjrwrestling.net
Current WWE Star Has Huge Goal To One Day Host The Tonight Show
Under the ring name of Top Dolla, AJ Francis wants to be the host of “The Tonight Show.”. Playing in the National Football League (NFL) prior, Top Dolla signed with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in 2020, making his debut in NXT next year. He went on to form the Hit Row faction with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, B-Fab and Ashante “Thee” Adonis.
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Owens Update Regarding WWE Survivor Series
An update has been provided regarding the possibility that Kevin Owens will be wrestling at WWE Survivor Series. Kevin Owens suffered a knee injury this past Sunday at a live event in Madison, Wisconsin when he was wrestling Austin Theory. Owens and Theory were in the second last match at the live event and Owens appeared to “blow out his right knee” after planting it in the ring. Owens did manage to continue the match by hitting Theory with a Stunner for the pinfall win. After the match, Owens needed the referee to help him go to the back.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer’s Hilarious Response To Tyrus Winning The NWA Title
One WWE Hall of Famer kept his remarks brief but couldn’t help the laughter when told that Tyrus had become the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. Tyrus won the first world championship of his career at NWA’s Hard Times 3 pay-per-view when he captured the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in a three-way match with former champion Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona.
tjrwrestling.net
“I Think I Deserve To Be In There” – Legendary Referee On WWE Hall Of Fame
If you ask legendary referee Earl Hebner, he’ll tell you straight up that he deserves to be in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Fame. Earlier this week, Earl Hebner appeared on his son Brian Hebner’s “Refin’ It Up” podcast, where the two would speak about a multitude of topics, including the former possibly being in the WWE Hall of Fame one day.
tjrwrestling.net
Jeff Jarrett Touted To Make “Immediate Impact” In AEW
With Jeff Jarrett now working for AEW both on screen and behind the scenes, there are those who expect him to make an impact very quickly. It was on the 2nd November edition of AEW Dynamite when Darby Allin was expected Sting to head to the ring when The Icon’s music hit. Instead he was nailed with a guitar by the man who revealed himself to be Jeff Jarrett.
tjrwrestling.net
Enzo Amore Thinks W. Morrissey And Himself Could Have Helped Save ROH
The former Enzo Amore feels that Ring Of Honor may “still be alive” if the company had followed up on a match involving both he and W. Morrissey. Enzo Amore, now going by the name Real1, and W. Morrissey (who was known to fans as Big Cass when the pair teamed together in WWE) were involved in the joint ROH and NJPW G1 Supercard which took place at Madison Square Garden in 2019. The event, which was over WrestleMania weekend, saw the pair attempt to jump the guardrail for an attack before being removed by security.
