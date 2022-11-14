An update has been provided regarding the possibility that Kevin Owens will be wrestling at WWE Survivor Series. Kevin Owens suffered a knee injury this past Sunday at a live event in Madison, Wisconsin when he was wrestling Austin Theory. Owens and Theory were in the second last match at the live event and Owens appeared to “blow out his right knee” after planting it in the ring. Owens did manage to continue the match by hitting Theory with a Stunner for the pinfall win. After the match, Owens needed the referee to help him go to the back.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO