Read full article on original website
Related
collinsvilledailynews.com
Changes to Ohio gender bill means another meeting
(The Center Square) – A bill that would have banned gender reassignment surgery for minors remains alive in the Ohio House but without the ban and with a parental notification requirement. After hours of opponent testimony and amendments earlier this week, a sixth hearing would have to come before...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Only ‘technical’ fixes to SAFE-T Act expected as Illinois lawmakers close first week of veto session
(The Center Square) – Illinois state lawmakers left Springfield Wednesday without taking up changes to the no-cash bail provision of the SAFE-T Act that kicks in statewide Jan. 1. The measure includes the Pretrial Fairness Act, which ends cash bail statewide, making Illinois the first state to do so....
collinsvilledailynews.com
Supporters of the SAFE-T Act resist changes as Illinois lawmakers convene for veto session
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Democrats have said they will be addressing the controversial SAFE-T Act during the veto session, but what changes will be made remains to be seen. The Pretrial Fairness Act provision of the law abolishes cash bail on Jan. 1, making...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois Amendment 1: Some waiting for certified tally while supporters claim victory
(The Center Square) – Projections show the amendment enshrining collective bargaining rights in the Illinois Constitution received 53% support of all votes cast in last week's election, exceeding the simple majority of all voters threshold needed to pass. Some are waiting to see the officially certified results. The measure...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois parole board has quorum, expects elevated clemency requests
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Prisoner Review Board now has a quorum and it’s expected the number of clemency requests will be heavy. The PRB reviews parole requests and what to do with people who violate conditions of release. Earlier this year, state senators rejected several of...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Task force meets to discuss violence in Illinois schools
(The Center Square) – Illinois House Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force members met with school officials to discuss ways of curbing violence in Illinois schools. The committee met with members of Chicago Public Schools and discussed future programs designed to help students stay safe in the classrooms.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Long-serving Georgia House Speaker Ralston dies weeks after leaving leadership position
(The Center Square) — Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, died Thursday following an extended illness. Ralston, 68, announced earlier this month he would step down as state House speaker. Speaker Pro Tempore Jan Jones, R-Milton, will serve as the 74th state House speaker for the remainder of Ralston’s term, which ends in January.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois quick hits: Police seeking tips in gun theft case; Pritzker spent $152 million for reelection
Thieves used a stolen car to smash their way into an Oak Forest gun range and made off with nearly two dozen guns. Cameras showed four suspects who were able to steal 23 guns before fleeing the scene. Police recovered the stolen vehicle. Federal agents are assisting the Oak Forest Police Department with the investigation.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Missouri using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Illinois
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Illinois using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Most commonly seen birds in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Illinois from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 0