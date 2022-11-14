ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Changes to Ohio gender bill means another meeting

(The Center Square) – A bill that would have banned gender reassignment surgery for minors remains alive in the Ohio House but without the ban and with a parental notification requirement. After hours of opponent testimony and amendments earlier this week, a sixth hearing would have to come before...
OHIO STATE
Illinois parole board has quorum, expects elevated clemency requests

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Prisoner Review Board now has a quorum and it’s expected the number of clemency requests will be heavy. The PRB reviews parole requests and what to do with people who violate conditions of release. Earlier this year, state senators rejected several of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Task force meets to discuss violence in Illinois schools

(The Center Square) – Illinois House Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force members met with school officials to discuss ways of curbing violence in Illinois schools. The committee met with members of Chicago Public Schools and discussed future programs designed to help students stay safe in the classrooms.
ILLINOIS STATE
Long-serving Georgia House Speaker Ralston dies weeks after leaving leadership position

(The Center Square) — Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, died Thursday following an extended illness. Ralston, 68, announced earlier this month he would step down as state House speaker. Speaker Pro Tempore Jan Jones, R-Milton, will serve as the 74th state House speaker for the remainder of Ralston’s term, which ends in January.
GEORGIA STATE
Most commonly seen birds in Illinois

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Illinois from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ILLINOIS STATE

