Naija Boy Tacos
Naija Boy Tacos is a neighborhood taqueria located in Mansion Flats. They channel West African flavors through a Mexican lens.
Leadership Sacramento
The Leadership Sacramento Class of 2022 is partnering with Stanford Settlement Neighborhood Center to improve and upgrade its senior center’s outdoor space to create a more welcoming, senior-friendly environment. Construction crews recently broke ground on the class project’s effort. To donate or learn more, visit www.leadershipsac22.org.
Warehouse Creative
Stop by Warehouse Creative and shop local this holiday season! Their Old Sacramento location offers unique and one of a kind gifts made from local artists and small businesses. Warehouse Creative. 116 K Street Sacramento.
More Than Olives
More Than Olives is a specialty food store in Folsom that offers fresh California Olive Oils, Balsamic Vinegars, Fresh Cheese, Tapenades, Mustards, Jams and so much more! We are the perfect place to create gifts that everyone will love for the holidays! Come into the store or shop our website morethanolives.shop.
WhySoCilious
If you’re a Pokemon fan, haven’t you ever wondered what the inside of the pokeball looks like after they’ve been caught? WhySoCilious helps solve that curiosity with custom handmade Pokemon and Anime themed terrariums! Each pokeball terrarium is hand crafted and made specifically with each Pokemon in mind! Cil from WhySoCilious is a lover of all anime, so many other anime fandoms are represented in her terrarium work as well. Feel free to contact WhySoCilious for your custom anime terrarium needs!
Sac Republic FC
Players can join Republic FC on the pitch leading into Thanksgiving. From November 19-23, club will partner William Jessup University will host a five-day Fall Break Camp for players of all skill levels ages 4-16. Sacramento Republic FC provides an exceptional soccer camp experience in the region, with camp participants...
Be Our Guest – Jet’s American Bar and Grill
Jet’s American Grill & Bar is located in the heart of Midtown Sacramento. Founded by 21 year old Jet Bonanno in May of 2020, when he began cooking food from his parents kitchen and selling the food on Doordash. Instantly Jet’s was a popular late night spot to order from. Within two months, Doordash drivers were lined up down the street at all hours of the night, as the whole Bonanno family worked to get the orders out.
Possible new clues in Citrus Heights cold case from 60 years ago
A woman who lived near where he was found says she believes she has important information to solve this case. Possible new clues in Citrus Heights cold case from …. A woman who lived near where he was found says she believes she has important information to solve this case.
Hanks and Hazels really Good Sausages
Hank & Hazel’s Really Good Sausages is Vacaville’s sausage stand! They change the sausage lineup daily and serve them with sides like potato salad and coleslaw, alongside sodas, craft beer and wine! Oh, don’t forget dessert; hand pies, cookies, mmmm! They’re just off I-80, so next time you’re passing through Vacaville, come check them out!
Man arrested after Fairfield stabbing that occurred behind a fire station
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in connection with a stabbing in Fairfield that left a victim with life-threatening injuries, the Fairfield Police Department said. According to police, around 7 p.m. on Monday fire department personnel were “flagged down” and informed of a stabbing that had just...
