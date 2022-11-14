If you’re a Pokemon fan, haven’t you ever wondered what the inside of the pokeball looks like after they’ve been caught? WhySoCilious helps solve that curiosity with custom handmade Pokemon and Anime themed terrariums! Each pokeball terrarium is hand crafted and made specifically with each Pokemon in mind! Cil from WhySoCilious is a lover of all anime, so many other anime fandoms are represented in her terrarium work as well. Feel free to contact WhySoCilious for your custom anime terrarium needs!

ELK GROVE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO