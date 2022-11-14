Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Native Americans Revitalize Ancient Tattoo Traditions
For thousands of years, tattooing was an important form of cultural expression for Indigenous people across the Americas, but missionaries abolished the practice at different points in time as part of efforts to assimilate tribes and convert them to Christianity. Today, a growing number of Native American, Alaska Native and...
The young white girl who was kidnapped, married, and lived among Native Americans for 25 years
In 1832, Silas and Lucy Parker relocated their young family from Illinois to Texas. The Parkers had settled right on the edge of the 250,000-square-mile Comanche empire, writes author S.C. Gwynne in Empire of the Summer Moon.
nativenewsonline.net
That Indian Princess Costume is Not Honoring Native Culture
Guest Opinion. Systemic racism comes in many forms, and one way it is popularly seen is in undignified, mass-produced Halloween Indian costumes. This blatant disregard for Indigenous peoples and their (very different) cultures is disrespectful and offensive. Wearing of these costumes is a sign of the overall acceptance of cultural...
John Tanner was an example of white assimilation into Native American culture
Portrait of John Tanner in 1830Credit: Edwin James (portrait exécuté à la demande de); Public Domain Image. John Tanner (1780 - 1846) was captured by the Odawa Indians as a young boy. His family had homesteaded on the Ohio River in the region that is now Kentucky when he was kidnapped.
crimereads.com
14 New and Upcoming Books Featuring Witches
Witches in novels, and in real life, are having a moment. While last summer was defined by the nap dress and Cottagecore, this year’s end to Roe V. Wade makes “goth witch” the only reasonable aesthetic to embrace. After all, the original witch crazes, according to Silvia Federici’s essential theory book Caliban and the Witch, were meant as methods of reproductive control—village women steeped in herblore understood how to terminate a pregnancy, and the capitalist need for new workers, soldiers, and prisoners, (or as Amy Comey-Barrett calls it, the “production of infants”) demands that women with enough knowledge to end a pregnancy be themselves terminated. Paradoxically, as our rights are taken away, witchcraft becomes ever more important for the power of magical thinking alone—sometimes, the only power in an increasingly disenfranchised nation.
booktrib.com
Therapeutic Second-Chance Romance Celebrates Southern Black Culture and Cuisine
When I saw the cover for Kennedy Ryan’s newest novel Before I Let Go (Forever), I thought two things: first, I wondered if she was expanding into women’s fiction, and second, that it had been a long time since I’d been to a party (more on that later).
nftevening.com
Hilma af Klint Artwork NFTs Cause Foundation To Protest
Swedish artist Hilma af Klint’s Foundation erupted in protest when the late artiste’s artwork sold as NFTs on the GODA marketplace. Digital art company Acute Art and Stolpe Publishing uploaded over 160 Hilma af Klint artworks as NFTs. The artworks are part of Hilma’s “Paintings For The Temple” series. Read on to learn more about why the ethics of NFTs are put into question with this move.
