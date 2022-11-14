ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Blue Seat

Rangers Recap: Rangers run the Pack

It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, but it was a much needed win needed ! As a fan, you take two points anyway you can get them in the NHL. This being the second half of a back to back with the Coyotes, Rangers should have beaten them pretty easily. But it was all Coyotes in the first, with the Rangers getting outshot 13-1 at one point. The Rangers didn’t even register a shot until halfway through the first period. Guess they had left their legs on the plane home from Nashville the night before?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Blue Seat

NY Rangers Fan Confidence Poll: Treading water

The Rangers had another true .500 week, with wins over Detroit and Arizona and losses to the Islanders and Predators. Live From The Blue Seats discussed how concerned you should be about the Rangers. The short answer: Some concern, but no panic. In this week’s Patreon post, we talked the...
ARIZONA STATE
Blue Seat

Not only does Trouba hit the net, he’s the best in the NHL at creating rebounds

Yesterday we discussed which of the Rangers defensemen miss the net the most. Most of the blame from fans has been on Jacob Trouba’s shoulders for shots that land on the moon, it was interesting to see that not only does Trouba hit the net, he was one of the better defensemen on the Rangers in doing so. While that was an interesting discovery, there’s more room to expand this exercise to the rest of the NHL.
Blue Seat

Blue Seat Bookie: 11.15.2022 – Bet the Stars, Habs, and one specific over

Welcome to the newest series to the blog, Blue Seat Bookie, where I–Tyler McGillick–will try to help you win money in hockey sports betting! I’ve become very fond of the sports betting market; plenty of losses yes, but some big wins along the way as well. With this twice a week article, I will give you my picks for the day and the rationale behind them in hopes that we can all make money together with our respective sports books.
Blue Seat

Which Rangers defenseman misses the net the most? Spoiler: It’s not who you think

It’s amazing what a year can do for a team. Last year, the Rangers had no process and leaned on high shooting percentage all season. This year they are better overall with process, dominating most games in terms of puck control and shot share, but can’t buy a goal. One of the primary concerns is the Rangers are missing the net a ton, with a lot of blame on specific players. Offense from the defensemen can be a driving force, so which Rangers defenseman misses the net the most?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Blue Seat

Blue Seat

New York City, NY
444
Followers
2K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Rangers Hockey News & Opinion

 https://blueseatblogs.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy