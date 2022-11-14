Read full article on original website
Rangers Recap: Rangers run the Pack
It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, but it was a much needed win needed ! As a fan, you take two points anyway you can get them in the NHL. This being the second half of a back to back with the Coyotes, Rangers should have beaten them pretty easily. But it was all Coyotes in the first, with the Rangers getting outshot 13-1 at one point. The Rangers didn’t even register a shot until halfway through the first period. Guess they had left their legs on the plane home from Nashville the night before?
NY Rangers Fan Confidence Poll: Treading water
The Rangers had another true .500 week, with wins over Detroit and Arizona and losses to the Islanders and Predators. Live From The Blue Seats discussed how concerned you should be about the Rangers. The short answer: Some concern, but no panic. In this week’s Patreon post, we talked the...
Not only does Trouba hit the net, he’s the best in the NHL at creating rebounds
Yesterday we discussed which of the Rangers defensemen miss the net the most. Most of the blame from fans has been on Jacob Trouba’s shoulders for shots that land on the moon, it was interesting to see that not only does Trouba hit the net, he was one of the better defensemen on the Rangers in doing so. While that was an interesting discovery, there’s more room to expand this exercise to the rest of the NHL.
Blue Seat Bookie: 11.15.2022 – Bet the Stars, Habs, and one specific over
Welcome to the newest series to the blog, Blue Seat Bookie, where I–Tyler McGillick–will try to help you win money in hockey sports betting! I’ve become very fond of the sports betting market; plenty of losses yes, but some big wins along the way as well. With this twice a week article, I will give you my picks for the day and the rationale behind them in hopes that we can all make money together with our respective sports books.
Which Rangers defenseman misses the net the most? Spoiler: It’s not who you think
It’s amazing what a year can do for a team. Last year, the Rangers had no process and leaned on high shooting percentage all season. This year they are better overall with process, dominating most games in terms of puck control and shot share, but can’t buy a goal. One of the primary concerns is the Rangers are missing the net a ton, with a lot of blame on specific players. Offense from the defensemen can be a driving force, so which Rangers defenseman misses the net the most?
