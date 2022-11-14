It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, but it was a much needed win needed ! As a fan, you take two points anyway you can get them in the NHL. This being the second half of a back to back with the Coyotes, Rangers should have beaten them pretty easily. But it was all Coyotes in the first, with the Rangers getting outshot 13-1 at one point. The Rangers didn’t even register a shot until halfway through the first period. Guess they had left their legs on the plane home from Nashville the night before?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO