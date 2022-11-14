ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

LAWSUIT DISMISSED: McMurry to Keep Patty Hanks School of Nursing, Hardin-Simmons to make new program

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hardin-Simmons University and McMurry University have reached an agreement that has ended an ongoing legal battle over the Patty Hanks School of Nursing. Wednesday, the universities publicized their agreement, announcing McMurry University will retain control of Patty Hanks Shelton School of Nursing while Hardin-Simmons University will start their own, competing program […]
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene High two-QB system is unique, and it’s working

The Abilene High Eagles added freshman quarterback Brayden Henry to the mix, and that addition has improved the offense. Henry and Dylan Slack are sharing the role at quarterback. Most of the time if you have two quarterbacks you don’t really have a quarterback, but that’s not the case for the Eagles.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene food bank, restaurant battles economic concerns surrounding growing need to feed public this Thanksgiving

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The holiday season is fast approaching, and Abilene food banks, restaurants and other organizations are gearing up for some busy weeks to help feed the public. However, ongoing national economic issues are making these giving people work a lot harder to make sure nobody goes hungry this Thanksgiving. The Food Bank […]
ABILENE, TX
mcm.edu

Jonathan McHugh ’17 & Matthew McHugh ’17

Jonathan and Matthew McHugh have always wanted to give back to the community that supported them so well. The identical twins, who both majored in interdisciplinary studies and graduated from McMurry in 2017, credit their coaches at the institution and hearts for service as to why they chose their profession.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Hendrick offers free assistance for Marketplace insurance enrollment

Hendrick Health is offering two opportunities for the community to receive free education and enrollment assistance for Marketplace insurance plans, often referred to as Obama Care. The Marketplace Enrollment Educational Fairs are:. · In Brownwood: Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood, 1501 Burnett Road, in Atrium Lobby from...
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

Johnson Feed Barn Held Grand Opening Last Saturday

A Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting was held at the new location for Johnson Feed Barn on Saturday. Owners Richard Johnson and Brent & Renea McMillan greeted visitors and shoppers all day, along with Johnson's granddaughters Brittni M. Kaczyk and Whitney M. Shorb. The Ribbon Cutting with the family and some Chamber of Commerce members is also shown in photos above.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Wednesday November 16th

Unseasonably cool weather will continue for the area and in fact will be reinforced for the weekend with cooler air and rain chances coming for the Big Country. Look for the same pattern to continue. For later today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high getting up to around 51 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around freezing at 31 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene High adds even more to the offense, and it’s impressive

Abilene High put it on the Del Valle Conquistadors on Friday night for their first playoff victory in two seasons. It took a quarter and a half to get the offense going, but once it did, there was no stopping it. They gained 441 yards and put 42 points on...
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Thursday November 17th

Changes are coming to our weather pattern and unfortunately it means cooler weather for the entire Big Country. More freezing temps will be headed for the area through the period. For today, we will see sunny skies but a high only rising to around 58 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest and light at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 33 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Suspect caught on camera taking $500 out of wallet after finding it outside Abilene store

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2200 block of Pine Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly WeaponA victim reported an unknown […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Callahan County residents upset after long-standing pecan trees torn down for courthouse restoration project

BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two years after a Callahan County bond was approved by voters, county and Baird residents now say they feel deceived. Why? Long-standing pecan trees in front of the Callahan County Courthouse were cut down, as the county said was in a 2020 bond proposal to restore the building. Linda Stratton told […]
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Woman accused of using child to help shoplift from Abilene store

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 700 block of Butternut Street – AssaultPolice responded to an assault call in south […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy