Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hardin-Simmons Football Preview vs. TrinityHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
Hardin-Simmons and McMurry Agree to the Expansion of Nursing Education in AbileneHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Roll In Season OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Open Season With Win Over Texas LutheranHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Thank you, Veterans!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
LAWSUIT DISMISSED: McMurry to Keep Patty Hanks School of Nursing, Hardin-Simmons to make new program
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hardin-Simmons University and McMurry University have reached an agreement that has ended an ongoing legal battle over the Patty Hanks School of Nursing. Wednesday, the universities publicized their agreement, announcing McMurry University will retain control of Patty Hanks Shelton School of Nursing while Hardin-Simmons University will start their own, competing program […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene High two-QB system is unique, and it’s working
The Abilene High Eagles added freshman quarterback Brayden Henry to the mix, and that addition has improved the offense. Henry and Dylan Slack are sharing the role at quarterback. Most of the time if you have two quarterbacks you don’t really have a quarterback, but that’s not the case for the Eagles.
Abilene woman celebrates 102nd birthday alongside friends at senior living community
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Who knows the secret to a life long and well lived? One Abilene woman who just celebrated her 102nd birthday certainly knows! Sammi got to celebrate this big birthday with her Lyndale Abilene Senior Living community. Check out these great photos shared with KTAB/KRBC by Sagora, Lyndale’s parent company: The facility […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
“It’s a passion for me, I felt like it was a calling for me”: Jim Ned’s Matt Fanning is the ATFCU Coach of the Week
We are focused on the men and women who coach our athletes in the Big Country. Over in Tuscola, Matt Fanning came to Jim Ned as an assistant in 2017 and became the head football coach in 2018. The wins came to Jim Ned not long after his arrival. People...
Big Country man writes heartwarming song after Kentucky coal miner ‘father of the year’ goes viral
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Kentucky coal miner went viral after racing home from his shift to take his son to a basketball game, showing up covered head to toe in coal dust and overalls – all so he could watch as his young son experienced the opening moments of the game. The inspiring story […]
Abilene food bank, restaurant battles economic concerns surrounding growing need to feed public this Thanksgiving
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The holiday season is fast approaching, and Abilene food banks, restaurants and other organizations are gearing up for some busy weeks to help feed the public. However, ongoing national economic issues are making these giving people work a lot harder to make sure nobody goes hungry this Thanksgiving. The Food Bank […]
Hidden Gems: Abilene Drug Emporium aims to connect with customers, community
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Many people think of the Abilene Drug Emporium as a pharmacy, grocery, or supplement store, but did you know that Drug Emporium is also heavily involved in the community? This store is a little bit of everything, at least according to General Manager Travis Hill, but he said the focus inside […]
mcm.edu
Jonathan McHugh ’17 & Matthew McHugh ’17
Jonathan and Matthew McHugh have always wanted to give back to the community that supported them so well. The identical twins, who both majored in interdisciplinary studies and graduated from McMurry in 2017, credit their coaches at the institution and hearts for service as to why they chose their profession.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Hendrick offers free assistance for Marketplace insurance enrollment
Hendrick Health is offering two opportunities for the community to receive free education and enrollment assistance for Marketplace insurance plans, often referred to as Obama Care. The Marketplace Enrollment Educational Fairs are:. · In Brownwood: Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood, 1501 Burnett Road, in Atrium Lobby from...
colemantoday.com
Johnson Feed Barn Held Grand Opening Last Saturday
A Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting was held at the new location for Johnson Feed Barn on Saturday. Owners Richard Johnson and Brent & Renea McMillan greeted visitors and shoppers all day, along with Johnson's granddaughters Brittni M. Kaczyk and Whitney M. Shorb. The Ribbon Cutting with the family and some Chamber of Commerce members is also shown in photos above.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Wednesday November 16th
Unseasonably cool weather will continue for the area and in fact will be reinforced for the weekend with cooler air and rain chances coming for the Big Country. Look for the same pattern to continue. For later today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high getting up to around 51 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around freezing at 31 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene High adds even more to the offense, and it’s impressive
Abilene High put it on the Del Valle Conquistadors on Friday night for their first playoff victory in two seasons. It took a quarter and a half to get the offense going, but once it did, there was no stopping it. They gained 441 yards and put 42 points on...
arizonasuntimes.com
Nine Texas and Nebraska Cities Became ‘Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn’ on Election Day
Four Texas cities and six villages in Nebraska voted on Election Day on ballot measures that would outlaw abortion within their jurisdictions. Of the 10 ballot measures, only one was rejected by voters, reported Mark Lee Dickson, founder of the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn Initiative, at Live Action News.
Report: Abilene man arrested wearing cat shirt after shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was arrested while wearing a cat shirt after allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog. Kenneth Hinkle was arrested Tuesday for Cruelty to Non Livestock Animals in connection to the incident, which happened on the 2000 block of Collins Avenue. An arrest report states Hinkle told detectives he […]
Abilene City Council to discuss road relocation, TIRZ housing, old Abilene Hotel & more
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene City Council will be discussing and taking action on 12 agenda items during its upcoming meeting Thursday, November 17. Here’s what you need to know: Agenda item four is discussing taking action and awarding bid #2310: Honey Bee and Honey Bee Circle Road construction to Bontke Brothers, Inc. The relocated […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Thursday November 17th
Changes are coming to our weather pattern and unfortunately it means cooler weather for the entire Big Country. More freezing temps will be headed for the area through the period. For today, we will see sunny skies but a high only rising to around 58 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest and light at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 33 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Crime Reports: Suspect caught on camera taking $500 out of wallet after finding it outside Abilene store
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2200 block of Pine Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly WeaponA victim reported an unknown […]
Callahan County residents upset after long-standing pecan trees torn down for courthouse restoration project
BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two years after a Callahan County bond was approved by voters, county and Baird residents now say they feel deceived. Why? Long-standing pecan trees in front of the Callahan County Courthouse were cut down, as the county said was in a 2020 bond proposal to restore the building. Linda Stratton told […]
Crime Reports: Woman accused of using child to help shoplift from Abilene store
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 700 block of Butternut Street – AssaultPolice responded to an assault call in south […]
PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas
MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
Comments / 0