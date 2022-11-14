Unseasonably cool weather will continue for the area and in fact will be reinforced for the weekend with cooler air and rain chances coming for the Big Country. Look for the same pattern to continue. For later today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high getting up to around 51 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around freezing at 31 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph.

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO