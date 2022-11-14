Read full article on original website
Twins Stolen at Birth Reunite with Biological Mom Who 'Never Forgot About Us' — and Fought to Find Them
The Nardi brothers began to dig into their personal history after their adoptive mother saw a news story about Tyler Graf and the stolen children of Chile last December Twins Elan and Micah Nardi have been reunited with their family after discovering they were stolen from their mother at birth. The brothers were just 3 months old when they were separated from their mother, who had brought them to the hospital with a sick older sibling in Santiago in 1986. Someone from the hospital offered to look after the babies while she...
Get ready for the Great American Land Rush
The United States of America, home of purple mountain majesties, amber waves of grain, and seas of shining … solar farms?. After decades of denial, foot-dragging, and political bickering, the US is finally starting to take meaningful action to tackle the climate crisis. The Biden administration's signature legislative victory, the Inflation Reduction Act, includes $370 billion in subsidies, some of which is to accelerate the adoption of the "green grid," an array of solar panels, wind farms, and power lines to shift the nation from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Even consumers are switching their behavior: More people are installing solar panels and buying electric cars.
A US company just deployed world's largest communication satellite
Bluewalker 3 satellite, a test satellite by Texas-based firm AST SpaceMobile deployed its largest commercial communications array ever flow in space, in low Earth orbit, the company announced on Monday. The satellite was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in September, Interesting Engineering reported. The 693-square-foot (64 square meters)...
Canada charges electric vehicle battery researcher with espionage for China
Canada’s federal police have charged an electric vehicle battery researcher at Quebec’s power utility with espionage, alleging the worker was covertly sending trade secrets to China. The arrest of Yuesheng Wang, 35, comes as Canada grapples with a barrage of accusations of Chinese interference, including allegations of meddling...
First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) Innovation Programme is partnering with the breakthrough FinTech company Liquidity Group, the first Israeli company to join the AED 2 billion (USD 545 million) program. The partnership will support Liquidity Group’s establishment of an R&D center in Abu Dhabi to develop its proprietary technology-enabled underwriting algorithm and other financial solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005961/en/ First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
UK's remote Pitcairn islanders see no Brexit bounty
The Pitcairn Islands, a volcanic outcrop halfway between South America and New Zealand, is the UK's only overseas territory in the Pacific Ocean and home to only 46 people. "We're only 46 people living in Pitcairn and our vote doesn't even count." str-phz/lcm/ach
Gizmodo
Al Gore’s New Tool Can Zoom in on the Biggest Polluters in Your Town
If you’ve ever wondered how much methane the landfill in your neighborhood emits, there’s now a way to potentially find out. A promising new tool can zoom in on spots around the world in various industries to measure just how much greenhouse gases those locations and facilities are emitting.
VP Harris tells Asia the US is 'here to stay'
Vice President Kamala Harris told Asian leaders on Friday that the United States is committed to the region for the long haul, rejecting doubts about its engagement as China expands its clout. While the United States has taken a firm tone on China, some Asian officials have questioned the level of US economic engagement.
TechCrunch
Announcing the agenda for TechCrunch Sessions: Space in Los Angeles
We’re thrilled to be hosting Thomas Zurbuchen of NASA; Frank Calvelli, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisitions; Carolyn Mercer of NASA; and many more. In addition to the firesides and panel discussions on the main stage, the event will also include networking, startup exhibits and the chance to connect with attendees from around the world.
Motley Fool
Canopy Growth Just Made a Smart Move. Here's How to Profit
Canopy is having trouble competing in Canada, so it's setting up a new structure to compete in the U.S. Its acquisition targets still need to be approved by shareholders in early 2023. If its plan moves forward, it'll still need to succeed against competitors and solve its unprofitability too. You’re...
Leaders at APEC condemn recent firing of missiles by North Korea in strongest terms - Japan govt
TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The United States, South Korea, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, and Australia agreed on Friday to condemn the launch of North Korea's ballistic missiles in the strongest terms in an emergency meeting held on the sidelines of the APEC summit, the Japanese government said.
BBC
UK zoonotic research site left to deteriorate - MPs
The UK's main facility for dealing with viruses that jump from animals to humans has been left to "deteriorate to an alarming extent," according to MPs. The Public Affairs Committee report cited "inadequate management and under-investment" at the site in Weybridge. It said the Department for Environment, Food & Rural...
Samsung Wins 46 CES 2023 Innovation Awards from the Consumer Technology Association
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a global leader in technology, announced today that 46 of its new products and service innovations have received CES® 2023 Innovation Award honors, including three Best of Innovation Honorees from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®. The annual program honors outstanding design and engineering across a multitude of consumer technology product categories. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005839/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
BBC
Smart motorways: System technology failed for hours, data shows
The technology behind smart motorway systems did not work for 21 hours during September the BBC can reveal. Cameras and radar alert a control room to vehicles which have stopped in live lanes with overhead signs then being used to tell drivers about issues. However, new data shows the system...
US News and World Report
Carlyle Launches European Clean Energy Developer: 'We Would Rather Build'
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc has formed a unit to build solar and other renewable energy plants as part of a push into creating infrastructure to address the global shift away from planet-warming fossil fuels. Carlyle did not say how much it expected to spend...
9 out of 10 Enterprises Have Vulnerabilities in their Microsoft 365 Security Configurations
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- A recently published study evaluated 1.6 million Microsoft 365 users across three continents. CoreView, the leader in Microsoft 365 Management, found that 90% of organizations had gaps in essential security protections. Managing Microsoft 365 (M365) is complicated. How can IT teams avoid management headaches, stay 100% compliant, and truly take control of their M365 instance? This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006497/en/ Microsoft 365 Security Benchmark Report Did you know that more than 90% of IT teams are still struggling with some of the most common security practices, such as strong passwords and email security? (Photo: Business Wire)
BBC
NI Protocol: Businesses question government's plans
A consortium of business organisations has asked the UK government dozens of questions about how the replacement for the NI Protocol will work in practice. The protocol is the post-Brexit trading deal agreed by the UK and the EU. The UK plans to override most of the agreement if the...
New CRISPR/Cas9 Agreement for ERS Genomics and ATLATL
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- ERS Genomics Limited (‘ERS’) is pleased to announce ATLATL Innovation Centre (‘ATLATL’) as its non-exclusive agent for licensing ERS’ intellectual property for commercial and/or research use in China. ATLATL will now provide access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 Intellectual Property held by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005855/en/ New CRISPR/Cas9 Agreement for ERS Genomics and ATLATL (Photo: Business Wire)
ForgeRock Introduces New Cloud-Native Governance Solution
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- ForgeRock ® (NYSE: FORG), a global digital identity leader, today announced its new ForgeRock Identity Governance solution, a comprehensive cloud-native governance offering designed to help solve security and compliance challenges for large enterprises at scale. By converging ForgeRock Identity Governance with the company’s industry leading Identity and Access Management platform, enterprises gain efficiencies and cost savings with the ability to manage, secure, and govern identities throughout their entire lifecycle – all from a single platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005021/en/ Built on Google Cloud, ForgeRock’s Identity Governance solution uses AI and machine learning (ML) to help organizations determine whether employees should or shouldn’t have access to applications and data. By leveraging ForgeRock’s comprehensive platform, security decisions become immediately actionable for IT teams. Excessive access can be automatically removed, and approved access can automatically be granted and used – without the need to integrate additional products or solutions.
U.S. watchdog seeks cybersecurity strategy for offshore energy infrastructure
Nov 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. watchdog in a report made public on Thursday asked the federal regulator of offshore oil and gas infrastructure to come up with a cybersecurity strategy for the more than 1,600 facilities under its oversight.
