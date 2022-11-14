Happy fall, District 2! The leaves are crisp, and the air is cool. The holiday season is in full swing! Lakewood Elementary and Geneva Heights came together to host a Fall Festival that included carnival rides, games, and a silent auction. It is such a blessing to be able to be together again. The Exchange Club of East Dallas held its 8th annual golf tournament and afterparty to support Woodrow Wilson High School students. We are so grateful for their efforts. Mockingbird Elementary hosted its fall carnival in hopes of raising money. The event was full of rides, games, booths, and food trucks. We are thrilled to see many DISD families joining us for various events.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO