The Peak Inn celebrates 3 years in Old East Dallas
The Peak Inn is celebrating its three-year anniversary in our neighborhood. The bar opened in the old Peak & Elm space in November 2019, started by Joel Morales of Adair’s and Marc Hooper of Sundown and Elbow Room. Peak & Elm was the third location of La Popular Tamale...
East Dallas park receives dozens of new trees
There are dozens of new trees at David and Mayme Graham Park, a small park along Abrams Road in Lakewood. In June, city foresters determined that many of the trees at the park, which stretches from La Vista to Paulus, were at risk of falling into the sidewalk and street. Those trees were removed this month, along with invasive trees.
LDU Coffee open now at Preston-Royal
LDU Coffee is open now in Preston Hollow. The local coffee chain was founded on N. Fitzhugh Avenue in East Dallas in 2017. It has since expanded to Garland Road near White Rock Lake and a spot on Preston Road in the Park Cities area. Co-owner Adam Lowes also confirmed...
Kick off Thanksgiving with brunch at The Westin Galleria
The Galleria Dallas is hosting its annual thanksgiving buffet on the big day, Nov. 24, at Second Floor Regionally Inspired Kitchen. The brunch buffet, which is inside the Westin Galleria Dallas, has two time slots open for reservations. Round one starts at 11 a.m., and the second round starts at 1:30 p.m. A menu will be crafted by Chef David Smith and feature both traditional holiday dishes and southern-inspired items.
Local market expands to second location in Lower Greenville
The Underground Market, founded by two native East Dallasites, has expanded to a second location in Lowest Greenville. The original location is at Oram and Greenville and features about 30 local vendors. A second spot has recently been added on Bell Avenue behind The Libertine Bar. Try each of these...
Lake House Bar and Grill owner shares his experience on tough times
Lake House Bar and Grill has been serving American cuisine and seafood to Lake Highlands and East Dallas for almost 10 years. However, like many restaurants, it took a hit during the pandemic and has seen a decrease in foot traffic. The restaurant isn’t closing, but is seeking the support of neighbors.
Highlander School to close after 57 years
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Jill Reed’s announcement came as a shock to assembled teachers and parents. After 57 years teaching students in preschool through sixth grade, Highlander School will close its doors at the end of this school year. “On behalf of the entire Reed/Woodring family, we have found...
Trustee Micciche: National Bullying Prevention Month
Happy fall, District 2! The leaves are crisp, and the air is cool. The holiday season is in full swing! Lakewood Elementary and Geneva Heights came together to host a Fall Festival that included carnival rides, games, and a silent auction. It is such a blessing to be able to be together again. The Exchange Club of East Dallas held its 8th annual golf tournament and afterparty to support Woodrow Wilson High School students. We are so grateful for their efforts. Mockingbird Elementary hosted its fall carnival in hopes of raising money. The event was full of rides, games, booths, and food trucks. We are thrilled to see many DISD families joining us for various events.
Murals of U.S. men’s soccer players appear on Polk Street
Murals honoring two members of the United States men’s national soccer team appeared in Oak Cliff over the weekend, one week ahead of the FIFA World Cup finals kickoff in Qatar. One of the murals is of Jesus Ferreira, and can be found on the side of Friendly Mart...
Oak Cliff ZIP code reports highest 10-year price growth in Dallas
A new report states that homes in the ZIP code 75208 have experienced the highest 10-year price increases of any homes in Dallas. The ZIP code includes Kessler Park, Bishop Arts and Winnetka Heights. According to data from Zillow, in 2012, homes in the area were valued at a median $121,658. This year, the median price was over $450,000.
The Tipsy Elf pop-up bar in Bishop Arts opens next week
It’s looking too much like Christmas on Bishop. The elves are hard at work transforming the patio at Paradiso into the Tipsy Elf Cocktail Bar, whose atmosphere can be described as a holiday fever dream realized. They have all the Christmas trees and baubles and lights and nostalgia and drinks. Plus “the ultra-fabulous Mrs. Claus (aka Miss Gay Texas State Gloria Devine), and a cast of other holiday favorites, including the debut lineup of Santa Daddy.”
Dallas police conducting controlled explosions Thursday
Dallas Police warned that the public may hear a series of loud noises near the area of W. Kiest Boulevard and Mountain Creek Boulevard Thursday morning. Police say the noises will be part of a controlled disposal of pyrotechnics performed by their explosive ordinance squad, and will last for approximately an hour and a half starting at 10 a.m.
Man sentenced for his role in 2019 shooting of 9-year-old in Old East Dallas
Davonte Benton was sentenced to 45 years in prison for his role in the shooting of 9-year-old Brandoniya Bennett in 2019, The Dallas Morning News reports. Benton, 22, and Tyrese Simmons, 22, were indicted on murder charges in the death of Bennett, who was shot in her Old East Dallas apartment in August 2019.
Police have identified victim in Forest Lane hit-and run, still searching for suspect
Dallas Police have identified the victim of the recent hit-and-run on Forest Lane. We previously reported that a man was left dead in a hit-and-run in the 9900 block of Forest Lane. Bo Stephens, 33, has been identified as the victim. Police are still searching for the suspect driving the...
