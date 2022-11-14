Ohio State has named players of the game following the Buckeyes’ 56-14 win over Indiana this past Saturday. To the surprise of no one, wide receiver Kamryn Babb was named Offensive Player of the Game. The fifth-year wideout – who has recovered from four torn ACLs to return to the field for Ohio State – had his first career reception and touchdown, scoring on an 8-yard pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO