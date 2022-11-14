Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘It can be a weapon for us moving forward’: Stroud’s run game creates possibilitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
A dominant decade: ‘The Game’s’ horseshoe historyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Stroud’s Heisman fate will be decided against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
College Football Playoff rankings: Why Ohio State is ranked over Michigan
Ohio State and Michigan remain neck-and-neck in the latest College Football Playoff rankings with the Buckeyes at No. 2 and the Wolverines at No. 3 overall. The two arch-rivals remain undefeated and are expected to be in two weeks' time when they renew The Game in Columbus, with the Big Ten East ...
buckeyesports.com
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State Uses Time Off To Self-Scout
After playing two games in four days to open the season, the Ohio State men’s basketball team saw its early-season schedule grind to a near-halt, getting six days off before its third contest against Eastern Illinois on Wednesday. While the Buckeyes picked up some early-season momentum in the form...
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2023 Linebacker Arion Carter Said His Official Visit to Ohio State “Set The Standard” for The Rest of His Recruitment
One of the most important recruiting visitors Ohio State hosted at Ohio Stadium on Saturday was Tennessee 2023 linebacker Arion Carter. The Buckeyes would love to pair the fast-rising four-star prospect with Arvell Reese to complete their linebacker recruiting for the current cycle, and after Carter made an official visit to Columbus last weekend, OSU has given itself a chance to land the heavily sought-after defensive prospect.
Why a Loss in the Big Game Won't Eliminate Michigan or Ohio State.
The loser of the Big Game between Michigan and Ohio State won’t be eliminated from CFP contention, provided that loss is a close one. After last night’s rankings, both team sit in a good spot to make the playoffs, even with a loss.
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Slogs To 65-43 Win Over Eastern Illinois
Ohio State’s night started in the same fashion as its previous two games, with a bucket from forward Zed Key. However, the Buckeyes soon found that offense was hard to come by during their 65-43 win over Eastern Illinois on Wednesday at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes (3-0) and...
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Names Players Of The Game In Win Over Indiana
Ohio State has named players of the game following the Buckeyes’ 56-14 win over Indiana this past Saturday. To the surprise of no one, wide receiver Kamryn Babb was named Offensive Player of the Game. The fifth-year wideout – who has recovered from four torn ACLs to return to the field for Ohio State – had his first career reception and touchdown, scoring on an 8-yard pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Eleven Warriors
Mark Fletcher Decommits from Ohio State
Ohio State has lost its lone running back commitment in the 2023 class. Four-star Florida running back Mark Fletcher decommitted from Ohio State Wednesday evening, as the 6-foot-1, 225-pound bruising back has been flirting with other schools such as Florida and Miami. With Fletcher's decommitment, Ohio State is now down...
wagertalk.com
Ohio State vs Michigan College Football Ultimate Prediction, Picks and Odds | November 26
Ohio State vs Michigan Prediction: The Betting Preview. Ohio State and Michigan play in yet another huge matchup that will likely decide who will be playing in Indianapolis on December 3rd for the Big 10 Championship. WagerTalk is weighing in early with a Ohio State vs Michigan prediction. WagerTalk content contributor Kyle Kargel gives his Ohio State vs Michigan betting preview kicking off next Saturday at noon ET.
Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Names Best Wideout He's Seen
Marvin Harrison was one of the greatest receivers to ever do it during his days in Indianapolis. And according to Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, Junior isn't too far behind. Speaking at Tuesday's press conference, Knowles called Marvin Harrison Jr. “the best I’ve ever been around." Which is high...
Danny Kanell Has Bold Comment About Ohio State, TCU
On Tuesday night, the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were revealed. However, before the start of the reveal show, college football analyst Danny Kanell had an interesting question. He seems to think TCU should be ranked above both Michigan and Ohio State. Kanell pointed to the Horned...
buckeyesports.com
Former OSU MBB Captain Jamaal Brown Passes Away At 52
Former Ohio State guard Jamaal Brown, who served as a captain on the Buckeyes’ 1992 Big Ten title team, passed away at his home in Texas over the weekend, the program announced on Monday. He was 52. Brown played in 127 games as a Buckeye, from 1988-92 while becoming...
cleveland.com
What happened the last 5 times OSU was trying to avenge a Michigan loss?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football finds itself in a spot it hasn’t been used to in quite a few years. The Buckeyes had an eight-game winning streak vs. the Wolverines snapped last season in Ann Arbor, 42-27. That loss took the Buckeyes out of the running for a Big Ten championship and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.
Eleven Warriors
Recruits Left with Lasting Impression of Ohio State Following the Buckeyes’ 56-14 Victory over Indiana
In its second to last home game of the regular season, Ohio State made the most of its opportunity to impress recruits during its 56-14 victory over Indiana Saturday. Several highly-touted prospects from the 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes were in attendance and enjoyed their experience at Ohio Stadium, winter flurries and all.
buckeyesports.com
Recaps: Buckeyes Swept on Road By Spartans
Coming off an open weekend, No. 10 Ohio State hoped to start a winning streak with the possibility of being at the top of the Big Ten standings. Instead, the Buckeyes (7-4-1, 3-3-0, Big Ten) extended their losing streak to three games after 4-2 and 4-3 losses at Michigan State.
columbusmessenger.com
Three Alder athletes sign to compete at college level
Three Jonathan Alder High School athletes recently signed letters of intent to compete at the college level. Eli Stoll will swim for The Ohio State University in Columbus starting this fall. OSU is a member of NCAA Div. I and competes in the Big 10 Conference. “I think my determination...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Standouts Set to Join Buckeye Program
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Seven standouts have signed National Letters of Intent to enroll in Ohio State and join the Buckeye women’s lacrosse program, Ohio State head coach Amy Bokker announced. The future Buckeyes include Alexa Kupka (Chester, N.J.), Audrey Rudolph (Glencoe, Ill.), Gracie Shoup (Lafayette Hill, Pa.), Maeve...
Ohio State University enrollment reaches number not seen in years
Ohio State University's total student enrollment is the lowest it has been since 2016, according to the university's enrollment reports from the past decade.
Local teacher named Teacher of the Year in Columbus
Melissa Kmetz is a 3rd grade English teacher at Lakeview. In September she was named Ohio's 2023 Teacher of the Year.
WUSA
The first Wendy's opens in Columbus, Ohio | Today in History
One of the world's biggest fast food chains celebrates a birthday. And hear about the innovation they created that we should all be thanking them for.
Ohio State medical student delivers own child
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio couple will have quite a story to tell their daughter when she’s older. Addilynn Gibbs was born earlier this month with someone very special there to catch her. David and Kaily Gibbs were expecting their first child to be born on Nov. 8, but baby Addilynn had other […]
Comments / 0