Columbus, OH

buckeyesports.com

Men’s Basketball: Ohio State Uses Time Off To Self-Scout

After playing two games in four days to open the season, the Ohio State men’s basketball team saw its early-season schedule grind to a near-halt, getting six days off before its third contest against Eastern Illinois on Wednesday. While the Buckeyes picked up some early-season momentum in the form...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four-star 2023 Linebacker Arion Carter Said His Official Visit to Ohio State “Set The Standard” for The Rest of His Recruitment

One of the most important recruiting visitors Ohio State hosted at Ohio Stadium on Saturday was Tennessee 2023 linebacker Arion Carter. The Buckeyes would love to pair the fast-rising four-star prospect with Arvell Reese to complete their linebacker recruiting for the current cycle, and after Carter made an official visit to Columbus last weekend, OSU has given itself a chance to land the heavily sought-after defensive prospect.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State Slogs To 65-43 Win Over Eastern Illinois

Ohio State’s night started in the same fashion as its previous two games, with a bucket from forward Zed Key. However, the Buckeyes soon found that offense was hard to come by during their 65-43 win over Eastern Illinois on Wednesday at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes (3-0) and...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State Names Players Of The Game In Win Over Indiana

Ohio State has named players of the game following the Buckeyes’ 56-14 win over Indiana this past Saturday. To the surprise of no one, wide receiver Kamryn Babb was named Offensive Player of the Game. The fifth-year wideout – who has recovered from four torn ACLs to return to the field for Ohio State – had his first career reception and touchdown, scoring on an 8-yard pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Mark Fletcher Decommits from Ohio State

Ohio State has lost its lone running back commitment in the 2023 class. Four-star Florida running back Mark Fletcher decommitted from Ohio State Wednesday evening, as the 6-foot-1, 225-pound bruising back has been flirting with other schools such as Florida and Miami. With Fletcher's decommitment, Ohio State is now down...
COLUMBUS, OH
wagertalk.com

Ohio State vs Michigan College Football Ultimate Prediction, Picks and Odds | November 26

Ohio State vs Michigan Prediction: The Betting Preview. Ohio State and Michigan play in yet another huge matchup that will likely decide who will be playing in Indianapolis on December 3rd for the Big 10 Championship. WagerTalk is weighing in early with a Ohio State vs Michigan prediction. WagerTalk content contributor Kyle Kargel gives his Ohio State vs Michigan betting preview kicking off next Saturday at noon ET.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Names Best Wideout He's Seen

Marvin Harrison was one of the greatest receivers to ever do it during his days in Indianapolis. And according to Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, Junior isn't too far behind. Speaking at Tuesday's press conference, Knowles called Marvin Harrison Jr. “the best I’ve ever been around." Which is high...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Danny Kanell Has Bold Comment About Ohio State, TCU

On Tuesday night, the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were revealed. However, before the start of the reveal show, college football analyst Danny Kanell had an interesting question. He seems to think TCU should be ranked above both Michigan and Ohio State. Kanell pointed to the Horned...
FORT WORTH, TX
buckeyesports.com

Former OSU MBB Captain Jamaal Brown Passes Away At 52

Former Ohio State guard Jamaal Brown, who served as a captain on the Buckeyes’ 1992 Big Ten title team, passed away at his home in Texas over the weekend, the program announced on Monday. He was 52. Brown played in 127 games as a Buckeye, from 1988-92 while becoming...
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland.com

What happened the last 5 times OSU was trying to avenge a Michigan loss?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football finds itself in a spot it hasn’t been used to in quite a few years. The Buckeyes had an eight-game winning streak vs. the Wolverines snapped last season in Ann Arbor, 42-27. That loss took the Buckeyes out of the running for a Big Ten championship and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Recaps: Buckeyes Swept on Road By Spartans

Coming off an open weekend, No. 10 Ohio State hoped to start a winning streak with the possibility of being at the top of the Big Ten standings. Instead, the Buckeyes (7-4-1, 3-3-0, Big Ten) extended their losing streak to three games after 4-2 and 4-3 losses at Michigan State.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Three Alder athletes sign to compete at college level

Three Jonathan Alder High School athletes recently signed letters of intent to compete at the college level. Eli Stoll will swim for The Ohio State University in Columbus starting this fall. OSU is a member of NCAA Div. I and competes in the Big 10 Conference. “I think my determination...
PLAIN CITY, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Standouts Set to Join Buckeye Program

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Seven standouts have signed National Letters of Intent to enroll in Ohio State and join the Buckeye women’s lacrosse program, Ohio State head coach Amy Bokker announced. The future Buckeyes include Alexa Kupka (Chester, N.J.), Audrey Rudolph (Glencoe, Ill.), Gracie Shoup (Lafayette Hill, Pa.), Maeve...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State medical student delivers own child

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio couple will have quite a story to tell their daughter when she’s older. Addilynn Gibbs was born earlier this month with someone very special there to catch her. David and Kaily Gibbs were expecting their first child to be born on Nov. 8, but baby Addilynn had other […]
COLUMBUS, OH

