Lakers Fans React To The Blockbuster Trade Idea Of Anthony Davis To The Atlanta Hawks
Lakers fans have reacted to a trade idea that would see Anthony Davis end up on the Atlanta Hawks for Onyeka Okongwu, John Collins, and more.
This Clippers-Lakers Trade Features Anthony Davis
Los Angeles is a city of dreams. It’s also home to two NBA teams. Maybe you’ve been there, and maybe you haven’t. You’re still familiar with it. Of course you’ve seen it in movies – it’s the city where movies get made. The...
NBA Star Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Being a Dad of Three: 'Blessed and So Grateful'
Russell and Nina Westbrook share son Noah, 5, and twin daughters Jordyn and Skye, 3 Russell Westbrook is reflecting on life as a father of three. Speaking on a panel at the 5th Annual Black Love Summit on Saturday, the 34-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star said that he's "most proud" of the bond he has with his kids. "I would probably say being a father, I've been blessed and so grateful," said Westbrook, noting the best part of his day is the "6:00 a.m. wake-up with my kids." "That to...
This Knicks-Warriors Trade Features Klay Thompson
Saying goodbye to an old friend is never easy. NBA teams need to make similarly difficult decisions. Sometimes, it is necessary. Maybe your new friend got accepted into a prestigious school – hundreds of miles away. In that event, all you can do is say “so long”.
Yardbarker
2 Players The Lakers Need To Trade Immediately
A 3-10 start was not what the Los Angeles Lakers were hoping for before this season. They have the third-worst record in the league and the fourth-worst average point differential. LeBron James has missed three games with a groin injury while his efficiency numbers are down across the board from...
Stephen A. Smith Suggests Golden State Warriors Trade For Kevin Durant
Stephen A. Smith believes the solution to the Golden State Warriors’ disappointing start to the 2022-2023 season lies in their recent history. The 55-year-old suggests that the defending NBA champions should trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who previously played for the Warriors from 2016-2019. During Thursday morning’s (Nov. 17) broadcast of ESPN’s First Take, the accredited journalist first addressed the San Francisco powerhouse’s unexpected struggles. “I’m not going to blame the Warriors for that just yet because in their eyes, and I know this for a fact, in their eyes they didn’t come into the season aiming to...
Big trade on the way? Latest theory from Lakers fans says so
The Los Angeles Lakers have been off to an incredibly disappointing start this season with fans just begging for relief of any kind. Lakers fans have the highest expectations of any fanbase in the sport and the team simply has not delivered the last two years. What makes this bad...
Warriors Demote James Wiseman As Draft Bust Status Grows
The Golden State Warriors are sending James Wiseman to the G League on Tuesday for the foreseeable future. It could last up to 10 consecutive days, based on what coach Steve Kerr told NBA reporters on Monday night. Wiseman has continued to be a bad NBA player. He was a...
This Mavs-Pistons Trade Features Saddiq Bey
Sometimes, all you can do is waive the white flag. Nobody likes to give up. NBA teams often face the same dilemma. On the other hand, sometimes you only have two options: either submit or suffer unspeakable pain. They may enter a given NBA season with high expectations, but at...
3 Changes New York Knicks Must Make To Turn Things Around
The 2022-23 NBA season has gone pretty much as expected for the New York Knicks. They are currently 7-7 on the season as they are handling business for the most part against teams under .500 but struggling to keep up with the teams that are above the .500 mark. That...
This Heat-Rockets Trade Features Bam Adebayo
You don’t want to jump the gun, but you don’t want to fall behind either. The only thing worse than jumping the gun is letting your opponent get a head start. Call it a rat race, or call it an arms race: either way, the NBA is a race.
‘No Momentum’: When Will Kyrie Irving Play For Nets Again?
The Brooklyn Nets have gone 4-3 in their last seven games as they are starting to get back on track after opening the NBA season 2-6. That stretch of improved play coincides with when point guard Kyrie Irving was suspended by the team. Irving was suspended for at least five...
Why Brooklyn Nets Are Frustrated With Ben Simmons
Things are not going well thus far this NBA season for the Brooklyn Nets. They have had to deal with plenty of off-the-court drama, as Kyrie Irving remains away from the team with his suspension of at least five games now lasting seven and counting. The team’s early season struggles...
This Hornets-Nets Trade Features Kyrie Irving
It’s not easy moving a distressed asset. Suppose you own stocks in a successful company. Now, imagine that company finds itself in the middle of a PR disaster. Suddenly, its value plummets. Who would want to buy those stocks? NBA teams need to think like investors. When one of...
Lakers’ reported interest in young sharpshooter will rouse fans
The Los Angeles Lakers have not gotten off to the kind of start that the team was hoping for this season. After defeating the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, the Lakers moved to 3-10 — good enough for the second-worst record in the entire league. While there are reinforcements coming...
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Calls It A ‘Joy’ To Coach Anthony Davis
Head coach Darvin Ham said before the season that Anthony Davis would be the key to the success of the Los Angeles Lakers and that has become even more crucial as LeBron James has been forced to miss some time due to injury. One major criticism of Davis has been...
Western conference executive thinks a Bradley Beal trade to the Lakers is ‘going to happen’
In the opinion of a Western Conference executive, the Los Angeles Lakers will end up making a trade for Bradley Beal. In the midst of a conversation on “The Crossover with Chris Mannix and Howard Beck” podcast, Beck spoke about a conversation he had with the unnamed executive.
This Heat-Kings Trade Features Harrison Barnes
Nobody likes to fall short of expectations. With that said, it’s essential to have realistic expectations in the first place. NBA teams should set realistic expectations for themselves, too. If your goal is to buy a home, that’s reasonable. Work hard and save money, and it should be achievable....
Lamar Odom suggests Lakers should do something drastic with LeBron James
Lamar Odom has his oven mitts on and is bringing out his hot takes. In a recent appearance on “The LADE Show,” the retired ex-Los Angeles Lakers forward offered his thoughts on how the team might be able to get back to title contention. Odom suggested that the Lakers should [gasp] trade away LeBron James.
