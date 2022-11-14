ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBA Star Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Being a Dad of Three: 'Blessed and So Grateful'

Russell and Nina Westbrook share son Noah, 5, and twin daughters Jordyn and Skye, 3 Russell Westbrook is reflecting on life as a father of three. Speaking on a panel at the 5th Annual Black Love Summit on Saturday, the 34-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star said that he's "most proud" of the bond he has with his kids. "I would probably say being a father, I've been blessed and so grateful," said Westbrook, noting the best part of his day is the "6:00 a.m. wake-up with my kids." "That to...
2 Players The Lakers Need To Trade Immediately

A 3-10 start was not what the Los Angeles Lakers were hoping for before this season. They have the third-worst record in the league and the fourth-worst average point differential. LeBron James has missed three games with a groin injury while his efficiency numbers are down across the board from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stephen A. Smith Suggests Golden State Warriors Trade For Kevin Durant

Stephen A. Smith believes the solution to the Golden State Warriors’ disappointing start to the 2022-2023 season lies in their recent history. The 55-year-old suggests that the defending NBA champions should trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who previously played for the Warriors from 2016-2019. During Thursday morning’s (Nov. 17) broadcast of ESPN’s First Take, the accredited journalist first addressed the San Francisco powerhouse’s unexpected struggles. “I’m not going to blame the Warriors for that just yet because in their eyes, and I know this for a fact, in their eyes they didn’t come into the season aiming to...
WASHINGTON, CA
This Mavs-Pistons Trade Features Saddiq Bey

Sometimes, all you can do is waive the white flag. Nobody likes to give up. NBA teams often face the same dilemma. On the other hand, sometimes you only have two options: either submit or suffer unspeakable pain. They may enter a given NBA season with high expectations, but at...
DALLAS, TX
This Heat-Kings Trade Features Harrison Barnes

Nobody likes to fall short of expectations. With that said, it’s essential to have realistic expectations in the first place. NBA teams should set realistic expectations for themselves, too. If your goal is to buy a home, that’s reasonable. Work hard and save money, and it should be achievable....
MIAMI, FL
