Pullman, WA

azdesertswarm.com

Washington State expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction

Arizona has a winning record against four Pac-12 opponents, with its 27-18 mark against Washington State the best of the bunch. Yet it’s hard to remember many successes against the Cougars of late, as they’ve taken five of the last seven meetings including some truly brutal beatdowns. Among...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Live Updates: Arizona vs. Utah Tech

* Greg Nixon, Eric Curry, Amy Bonner are the refs tonight. On paper, this should be one of the better crews that the Wildcats have all season. * Arizona is going with the same starting lineup. This is likely the last early season game Cedric Henderson Jr. starts as Courtney Ramey's suspension will be completed before Maui next week.
TEMPE, AZ
cougcenter.com

Thoughts on WSU’s embarrassing loss to Prairie View A&M

If you’re reading this, you know what was expected out of the Washington State men’s basketball team this season. Hopes were sky high for a return to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 15 years. After just three games — THREE! — that aspiration might already...
PULLMAN, WA
arizonasports.com

What’s left to play for in final 2 games for Arizona State football?

TEMPE — The Arizona State football team has two games remaining on the 2022 docket. The first is senior day this upcoming Saturday against the No. 25 Oregon State Beavers (7-3, 4-3 in Pac-12) at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. The second is the Territorial Cup against the in-state...
TEMPE, AZ
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘One of the best’: Coach of UI murder victim remembers life of former player

COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — The Coeur d’Alene community came together for a vigil to remember the four students whose lives were taken over the weekend. However, the vigil in Coeur d’Alene isn’t the only one happening across the region to remember the victims. Ethan Chapin was from the west side of Washington. His former basketball coach says they’re also having...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Greyson F

Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The Valley

Grab yourself a few slider burgers.Niklas Rhöse/Upslash. There are all kinds of fast-food chains out there. While there is a handful that has made it nationally, a good number of popular restaurant chains remain regional, focusing on one specific area of the country. It is these regional chains that often receive the most attention. They are the restaurants that are missed when people move. They are the burgers and fries snowbirds crave or families from the southeast desire when traveling out west. It is this craving that helps craft an almost cult-like following for some restaurant brands. One particular burger chain, which has become part of American pop culture years ago, not to mention its inclusion in multiple comedic films, is now opening a new location in the heart of metro Phoenix.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Police: Student from Arizona among 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus

MOSCOW, ID — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students, including one student from Arizona, found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths "homicides," and on Monday identified the victims as Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
CBS Minnesota

Families of slain Idaho students speak out after no arrests: "We will find you"

The families of four University of Idaho students found dead near campus are vowing justice and searching for answers after police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings.The victims have been identified as Madison Mogan, 21, from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Ethan Chapin, 20, from Conway, Washington.The family of Goncalves issued a warning to whoever was behind the killings."To whomever is responsible, we will find you. We will never stop. The pain you caused has fueled our hatred...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KTAR.com

Banner Health in Arizona begins visitor restrictions at hospitals

PHOENIX — Visitor restrictions were implemented across all Banner Health hospitals in Arizona on Monday in response to rising flu and respiratory virus activity. “While we understand visitor restrictions can be difficult, they are necessary to prevent the spread of flu and other respiratory viruses within our hospitals,” Joan Ivaska, senior director of infection prevention at Banner Health, said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
247Sports

247Sports

