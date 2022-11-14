Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Matchup of the week: WSU's brick wall secondary vs. Arizona's high-flying WRs
PULLMAN -- One of the most intriguing matchups of the Washington State-Arizona game on Saturday will feature the Wildcats' superb receiver unit against the Cougars' rock solid secondary. While many games are decided in the trenches, this one may very well come down to this matchup. The 'Cats have the...
azdesertswarm.com
Washington State expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction
Arizona has a winning record against four Pac-12 opponents, with its 27-18 mark against Washington State the best of the bunch. Yet it’s hard to remember many successes against the Cougars of late, as they’ve taken five of the last seven meetings including some truly brutal beatdowns. Among...
Chronicle
Former WSU Football Coach Nick Rolovich Makes Accusations Against Cougar AD Pat Chun in Lawsuit
More than a year after Nick Rolovich was fired as Washington State's football coach for failing to comply with the mandate that state employees be vaccinated for COVID-19, the former coach is firing back at the school and the state. Rolovich, through his Kenmore attorney, Brian Fahling, filed a 32-page...
Live Updates: Arizona vs. Utah Tech
* Greg Nixon, Eric Curry, Amy Bonner are the refs tonight. On paper, this should be one of the better crews that the Wildcats have all season. * Arizona is going with the same starting lineup. This is likely the last early season game Cedric Henderson Jr. starts as Courtney Ramey's suspension will be completed before Maui next week.
cougcenter.com
Thoughts on WSU’s embarrassing loss to Prairie View A&M
If you’re reading this, you know what was expected out of the Washington State men’s basketball team this season. Hopes were sky high for a return to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 15 years. After just three games — THREE! — that aspiration might already...
Everything Jonathan Smith Said About the Arizona State Sun Devils
Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith met with the media Monday afternoon to recap the Beavers’ 38-10 win over California and to look ahead to Saturday’s matchup against Arizona State. Takeaways from the Cal recap and other notes are available at BeaverBlitz, the video can be found...
WSU volleyball coach Jen Greeny counts blessings of team and small town in family health battle
ON THE DAYS WHEN hour after frustrating hour were consumed on the phone, with doctors' offices and the insurance company, trying to secure her husband timely medical care, Washington State volleyball coach Jen Greeny wasn’t thinking much about blessings in life. Today, two months later, with husband — and...
Dam Podcast: Previewing No. 23 Oregon State at Arizona State with Chris Karpman
This episode of the Dam Podcast airs live on Thursday, November 17th at 5:00 pm PT. BeaverBlitz staffers Angie Machado and Carter Bahns are back behind the microphone and camera for another episode of the Dam Podcast, streaming live on YouTube and any time on your favorite podcast app. On...
arizonasports.com
What’s left to play for in final 2 games for Arizona State football?
TEMPE — The Arizona State football team has two games remaining on the 2022 docket. The first is senior day this upcoming Saturday against the No. 25 Oregon State Beavers (7-3, 4-3 in Pac-12) at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. The second is the Territorial Cup against the in-state...
College football bowl predictions: Will Wildcats win out?
With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Arizona Wildcats have their most wins since 2019. With a record of 4-6, and remaining matchups against Washington State and Arizona State, the door is still open for the Wildcats to make a bowl game by winning out. WSU, their next...
‘One of the best’: Coach of UI murder victim remembers life of former player
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — The Coeur d’Alene community came together for a vigil to remember the four students whose lives were taken over the weekend. However, the vigil in Coeur d’Alene isn’t the only one happening across the region to remember the victims. Ethan Chapin was from the west side of Washington. His former basketball coach says they’re also having...
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The Valley
Grab yourself a few slider burgers.Niklas Rhöse/Upslash. There are all kinds of fast-food chains out there. While there is a handful that has made it nationally, a good number of popular restaurant chains remain regional, focusing on one specific area of the country. It is these regional chains that often receive the most attention. They are the restaurants that are missed when people move. They are the burgers and fries snowbirds crave or families from the southeast desire when traveling out west. It is this craving that helps craft an almost cult-like following for some restaurant brands. One particular burger chain, which has become part of American pop culture years ago, not to mention its inclusion in multiple comedic films, is now opening a new location in the heart of metro Phoenix.
AZFamily
Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
With 2 majors races too close to call, here’s how recounts work in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As the final ballots are counted across Arizona, there are still several races that are too close to call. And thanks to a change in the automatic recount law earlier this year, there’s a better likelihood that some of these races will continue well into December.
ABC 15 News
Police: Student from Arizona among 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus
MOSCOW, ID — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students, including one student from Arizona, found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths "homicides," and on Monday identified the victims as Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.
Golf.com
Struggling with three-putts? Here’s what a Top 100 teacher says you should do
There’s perhaps no affliction more frustrating for golfers than three-putting. It’s a lot of work to get yourself into position on the green, and turning a look at birdie or par into a bogey or worse is incredibly demoralizing. Fixing your putting is a quick way to improve...
Families of slain Idaho students speak out after no arrests: "We will find you"
The families of four University of Idaho students found dead near campus are vowing justice and searching for answers after police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings.The victims have been identified as Madison Mogan, 21, from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Ethan Chapin, 20, from Conway, Washington.The family of Goncalves issued a warning to whoever was behind the killings."To whomever is responsible, we will find you. We will never stop. The pain you caused has fueled our hatred...
Local nurse practitioner’s heroic actions save two strangers at WSU
SPOKANE, Wash. — A local nurse practitioner’s quick thinking saved two fellow Cougar fans this year. “It was heartbreaking,” said Andrea Perry, who saved two strangers. It was like another game day. Long-time Cougar fan Andrea Perry and her family left for the football game last Saturday without knowing something unexpected on the way. She went to the game earlier...
AZFamily
Which tight Arizona races could trigger recounts and who’s footing the bill
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Because several races are so close, we’re looking at more than one recount in this state for some of these major races. A new law this year expanded the number of votes that triggers an automatic recount. If that happens, many logistics come with it, including a hefty price tag for you: the taxpayer.
KTAR.com
Banner Health in Arizona begins visitor restrictions at hospitals
PHOENIX — Visitor restrictions were implemented across all Banner Health hospitals in Arizona on Monday in response to rising flu and respiratory virus activity. “While we understand visitor restrictions can be difficult, they are necessary to prevent the spread of flu and other respiratory viruses within our hospitals,” Joan Ivaska, senior director of infection prevention at Banner Health, said in a press release.
247Sports
59K+
Followers
396K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0