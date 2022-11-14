Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Montana Special Olympics Are Staying Busy This Winter
The Montana Special Olympics are staying busy this winter season with events planned through the end of this year and the beginning of next year. I have had the honor of being a part of Special Olympics events in the past and I continue to look forward to helping out these amazing athletes whenever I can. They have a some events planned in the upcoming months.
New Restrictions Cause Howling Over Montana Wolf Hunting Regs
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks finds themselves at odds with a District Court order involving an always-controversial topic. Wolves and wolf hunting are some of the most polarizing subjects in the Montana hunting community. And while FWP stands by its wolf management policies, a Lewis and Clark County District Court says otherwise.
invisiblepeople.tv
Armed Men Patrol Authorized Homeless Encampment in Montana
Does it Really Take 7 Men with Guns and Tactical Gear to Measure a Tent?. Over the summer, an authorized campsite in Missoula, MT, was regularly patrolled by groups of men from Rogers International, a private security firm contracted with the city. The primary function of this patrol is to...
Montana Towns as Thanksgiving Foods: Laugh Your Feathers Off
Every Montana town has a unique charm to it, just as every Thanksgiving food is delicious in its own way. You've read about Montana towns as Halloween candy but now I'll set the table for the ultimate list of Montana towns and what Thanksgiving foods they would be, dig in:
Montana Record Label Hosting Concert in Missoula
Thursday, November 17th there's a concert at The Badlander featuring Perfect Blue, Crypticollider and Jesse The Ocelot. This show, hosted by Bitter Roots Recordings, gets bonus points for featuring Montanan musicians in both bands and Jesse The Ocelot as a solo artist. Concerts are great, and there's something magic about supporting local, up-and-coming performers who are eager to put on the best show possible. The Badlander is a fantastic venue for live music, with a bar, a stage, and plenty of room for dancing. It's featured on this list of Missoula's downtown bars.
Missoula Noise Law. How Loud And Early Is Too Loud And Early?
Have you ever had an annoying neighbor that has to mow the lawn 3 times a week at the crack of dawn? Have you ever wondered what the law is about early noise in Missoula? Let's get into it. Here is the setup. For the past few months, a huge...
Montana Pup Could Bring Boundless Energy to Your Barn This Winter
If you've been getting lonely on the ranch, or even your "spread" in town, we may have found the perfect companion. Meet Esme, who stopped by the studios for a visit for "Take Me Home Tuesday", where we feature some of the pets up for adoption at the Humane Society of Western Montana shelter in Missoula.
Woman Under the Influence Drives Into Oncoming Traffic in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 16, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to Brooks Street for a moving violation complaint. The complainant called 911 and said that a female in a purple minivan had run a red light, was swerving in the lane of traffic, and into oncoming traffic.
Cool Photos Show Off Program From 73 Year Old Griz/Cat Game
You can almost smell it in the air. The annual "BRAWL OF THE WILD" will soon be here. A rivalry that is one of the oldest in all of college football. A football game that has been going on for over 120 years. The meeting between the Montana Grizzlies and the Montana State University Bobcats. This year's contest will be easy to remember because it's going to be covered on ESPN's College GameDay.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised by local people for their tasty food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
explorebigsky.com
Colonizing Montana wilderness in 2022
Technology and machines encroach into rural homes, schools and businesses, changing the private and public values that have long defined quality of life in Montana. Fragments of virgin forest fall to man’s replacement, expensive, more powerful machines. Local, year-round residents in towns like Seeley Lake and Lincoln have always...
Montana’s Number One Comfort Food Is No Surprise To Locals
We all have that one food that makes us feel complete; the food we look forward to on gloomy days that make us feel all warm and fuzzy. Oxford Languages defines it best:. A food that provides consolation or a feeling of well-being, typically any with a high sugar or other carbohydrate content and associated with childhood or home cooking. -Oxford Languages.
NBCMontana
How Montana’s LR-131 ‘Born-Alive’ referendum failed
HELENA, Mont. — When Dr. Timothy Mitchell, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist in Missoula, read the bill behind Montana’s LR-131, the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act, he said, he was motivated for the first time in his medical career to get involved in a political campaign about reproductive health. The...
The End of Red Robin In Missoula?
A sign on the entrance of Missoula's Red Robin restaurant at Southgate Mall is informing diners that they are closed, apparently until further notice. The sign also informs the public that there is no timetable for when they will reopen. The sign reads as follows:. Sorry for the inconvenience due...
Which Montana Town Has the Best Main Street?
If you're going shopping, you want everything you could ever need to be in close proximity. The magic of a good downtown area is that you don't have to wander far. Montana has some stellar towns with unique Main Streets. Whether you want a Main Street that seems never-ending or one that's short, sweet, and picturesque, Montana has them all. But who has the best?
Comedy Show Fundraiser for Local Food banks Coming to Missoula
In 2017 local stand-up comedians started a tradition of having a show at The Roxy Theater each year to raise money and collect non-perishable food items for local food banks. I guess because the only thing better than laughter is laughter for a good cause. This Wednesday, November 23rd at 8pm in The Roxy Theater, the stand-up comedy show "Thanksgoofing" returns. Tickets are on sale now for $9, and on the day of the event tickets are $9 or $5 with a non-perishable food item.
NBCMontana
Earthquake rattles Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. four kilometers northeast of Ravalli, Montana. Viewers in the Charlo area have reported that they felt shaking for about a minute. NBC Montana will update this story as more information becomes available.
Idaho’s Most Delicious Cheeseburger is One of the Best in America
Cheeseburgers are always awesome, but today they’re a little extra awesome because it’s National Fast-Food Day. So, of course we’ve gotta share with you the best cheeseburger in all of Idaho!. It's actually ranked as one of the best in America, and we'll also include a list...
Why Car Washes Are Still Important In Montana Winter
"Why even bother?" I hear, as the snow falls in the daytime, freezes to your hood overnight, and sits there abetted by the outside Montana temperatures well below freezing. Why bother washing your car at all? Aren't you going to waste money, or water, or time?. You can look at...
Gamers Supporting the Win for Montana’s First Elected Trans Woman
Montana's 100th Congressional District had a big win for voters in the LGBTQIA+ community, with Zooey Zephyr winning by a large margin over Republican candidate Sean McCoy, she became the first openly Transgender woman to be elected to office in the state of Montana. But she's not only won the election in MT House District 100, but she also won the hearts of gamers. Why? She's one of them.
96.3 The Blaze
Missoula, MT
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0