ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Special Olympics Are Staying Busy This Winter

The Montana Special Olympics are staying busy this winter season with events planned through the end of this year and the beginning of next year. I have had the honor of being a part of Special Olympics events in the past and I continue to look forward to helping out these amazing athletes whenever I can. They have a some events planned in the upcoming months.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

New Restrictions Cause Howling Over Montana Wolf Hunting Regs

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks finds themselves at odds with a District Court order involving an always-controversial topic. Wolves and wolf hunting are some of the most polarizing subjects in the Montana hunting community. And while FWP stands by its wolf management policies, a Lewis and Clark County District Court says otherwise.
MONTANA STATE
invisiblepeople.tv

Armed Men Patrol Authorized Homeless Encampment in Montana

Does it Really Take 7 Men with Guns and Tactical Gear to Measure a Tent?. Over the summer, an authorized campsite in Missoula, MT, was regularly patrolled by groups of men from Rogers International, a private security firm contracted with the city. The primary function of this patrol is to...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Record Label Hosting Concert in Missoula

Thursday, November 17th there's a concert at The Badlander featuring Perfect Blue, Crypticollider and Jesse The Ocelot. This show, hosted by Bitter Roots Recordings, gets bonus points for featuring Montanan musicians in both bands and Jesse The Ocelot as a solo artist. Concerts are great, and there's something magic about supporting local, up-and-coming performers who are eager to put on the best show possible. The Badlander is a fantastic venue for live music, with a bar, a stage, and plenty of room for dancing. It's featured on this list of Missoula's downtown bars.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Cool Photos Show Off Program From 73 Year Old Griz/Cat Game

You can almost smell it in the air. The annual "BRAWL OF THE WILD" will soon be here. A rivalry that is one of the oldest in all of college football. A football game that has been going on for over 120 years. The meeting between the Montana Grizzlies and the Montana State University Bobcats. This year's contest will be easy to remember because it's going to be covered on ESPN's College GameDay.
BOZEMAN, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised by local people for their tasty food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
MONTANA STATE
explorebigsky.com

Colonizing Montana wilderness in 2022

Technology and machines encroach into rural homes, schools and businesses, changing the private and public values that have long defined quality of life in Montana. Fragments of virgin forest fall to man’s replacement, expensive, more powerful machines. Local, year-round residents in towns like Seeley Lake and Lincoln have always...
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Montana’s Number One Comfort Food Is No Surprise To Locals

We all have that one food that makes us feel complete; the food we look forward to on gloomy days that make us feel all warm and fuzzy. Oxford Languages defines it best:. A food that provides consolation or a feeling of well-being, typically any with a high sugar or other carbohydrate content and associated with childhood or home cooking. -Oxford Languages.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

How Montana’s LR-131 ‘Born-Alive’ referendum failed

HELENA, Mont. — When Dr. Timothy Mitchell, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist in Missoula, read the bill behind Montana’s LR-131, the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act, he said, he was motivated for the first time in his medical career to get involved in a political campaign about reproductive health. The...
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

The End of Red Robin In Missoula?

A sign on the entrance of Missoula's Red Robin restaurant at Southgate Mall is informing diners that they are closed, apparently until further notice. The sign also informs the public that there is no timetable for when they will reopen. The sign reads as follows:. Sorry for the inconvenience due...
MISSOULA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Which Montana Town Has the Best Main Street?

If you're going shopping, you want everything you could ever need to be in close proximity. The magic of a good downtown area is that you don't have to wander far. Montana has some stellar towns with unique Main Streets. Whether you want a Main Street that seems never-ending or one that's short, sweet, and picturesque, Montana has them all. But who has the best?
RED LODGE, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Comedy Show Fundraiser for Local Food banks Coming to Missoula

In 2017 local stand-up comedians started a tradition of having a show at The Roxy Theater each year to raise money and collect non-perishable food items for local food banks. I guess because the only thing better than laughter is laughter for a good cause. This Wednesday, November 23rd at 8pm in The Roxy Theater, the stand-up comedy show "Thanksgoofing" returns. Tickets are on sale now for $9, and on the day of the event tickets are $9 or $5 with a non-perishable food item.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Earthquake rattles Western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. four kilometers northeast of Ravalli, Montana. Viewers in the Charlo area have reported that they felt shaking for about a minute. NBC Montana will update this story as more information becomes available.
RAVALLI, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Gamers Supporting the Win for Montana’s First Elected Trans Woman

Montana's 100th Congressional District had a big win for voters in the LGBTQIA+ community, with Zooey Zephyr winning by a large margin over Republican candidate Sean McCoy, she became the first openly Transgender woman to be elected to office in the state of Montana. But she's not only won the election in MT House District 100, but she also won the hearts of gamers. Why? She's one of them.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula, MT
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy