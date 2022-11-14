You can almost smell it in the air. The annual "BRAWL OF THE WILD" will soon be here. A rivalry that is one of the oldest in all of college football. A football game that has been going on for over 120 years. The meeting between the Montana Grizzlies and the Montana State University Bobcats. This year's contest will be easy to remember because it's going to be covered on ESPN's College GameDay.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 11 HOURS AGO