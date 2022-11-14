5 New Police Officer Names Made Public on ‘Laurie List’

Read full article on original website
Police warn of scam caller who claims to be from FBI, uses New Hampshire State Police phone number
CONCORD, N.H. — Police are warning about a potential scam call involving someone claiming to be from the FBI. New Hampshire State Police warn a scammer has been spoofing a state police number associated with the Troop D barracks when claiming they are from the FBI out of New Hampshire.
Missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery's stepmother pleads guilty, agrees to cooperate
Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, has pleaded guilty to unrelated charges and will cooperate with prosecutors who have charged her husband with murder.
Vermont State Police looking for alleged trespassers
The Vermont State Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man and a woman thought to be trespassing on private property in Searsburg Wednesday afternoon.
Manchester man sentenced after conviction on gun, drug charges
MANCHESTER, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg announce that Vincent Chaney, 50, formerly of Manchester, New Hampshire, was sentenced on November 16, 2022, by the Hillsborough County Superior Court-Northern District to 17 to 50 years in the New Hampshire State Prison. Mr. Chaney was sentenced after having been found guilty by a jury of one count of possessing crack cocaine with intent to sell or dispense and seven counts of possessing firearms after being a convicted felon.
Vermonter charged with attempted murder
A Vermont man was arrested on Thursday. Benjamin Taylor, 24, is accused of attempted murder and aggravated domestic assault.
Massachusetts man charged with OUI after parking in spaces reserved for state police
A Framingham man is being charged with operating under the influence after allegedly parking a truck in two parking spots designated for state police.
Portsmouth Police K-9 assists in arrest of man accused of assault at park, officials say
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A man accused of an assault at Elwyn Park ends up behind bars thanks to the work of a police K-9. Officers said the man fled the scene shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday after he assaulted someone he knew. Officer Bill Werner and K-9 Frankie were...
County Investigates McLaughlin Complaint Filed By Man Convicted Decades Ago
An investigation is now underway after Vermont man Robert Lamontagne says he did not get a fair trial when he was convicted of molesting children in New Hampshire in 1990 because the state never informed his attorney about investigating then-detective James McLaughlin’s credibility issues. McLaughlin, the now retired star...
Man convicted in woman's killing in 1988 loses bid for sentence reduction
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man convicted in the strangling and stabbing death of a woman 34 years ago has lost his bid to be released early from prison. Outside of the confession that Jason Carroll is now recanting, he has never taken responsibility for the killing of Sharon Johnson. On Wednesday, Judge Will Delker told the court that releasing him early would send a terrible message about remorse, rehabilitation and responsibility.
MPD Under the Radar: Man eats pizza in non-pizza zone, police intervene
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Kayla Montgomery, stepmother to late Harmony Montgomery, to plead guilty to 2 counts of perjury
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Kayla Montgomery was reported to reach a plea deal in connection to the investigation of the death of her stepdaughter. Montgomery is expected to plead guilty to two counts of perjury in a Manchester court Friday. Each perjury count carries a sentence of up to seven years in jail.
9 Orleans/Essex county residents facing federal drug conspiracy charges
NEWPORT — A federal grand jury returned an indictment yesterday charging ten individuals with conspiring to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base between February 2022 and August 5, 2022. The indictment includes nine additional counts alleging distributions or intended distributions of fentanyl by specific individuals among the defendants. The lead...
New Hampshire man facing charges after shooting turkey from car window, officials say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man from Cheshire County is facing multiple charges after New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said he shot a turkey from a car window. Officials said the man, who was not identified, used a 9mm handgun to shoot the turkey. Conservation officers said they learned...
Maine State Police Make Arrest in 26-Year-Old Cold Case
It has taken nearly three decades, but the Maine State Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault from 1996. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine State Police investigators arrested 56-year-old Jason Follette of Gouldsboro on November 9, 2022. Detectives...
Has This Serial Killer Been Identified?
(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) Was there a serial killer in the Connecticut River Valley area? All signs point to “yes”. During the middle of the 1980s, at least six women were found dead along the border of New Hampshire and Vermont. Just to give you an example of this possible serial killer’s brutality, it is theorized that he stabbed a woman named Jane Boroski twenty-seven times. Jane was pregnant at the time of her attack (she also was able to survive that attack by nothing short of a miracle).
Jessica's Law requires drivers in New Hampshire to clear snow and ice off vehicles
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Since 2002, New Hampshire drivers have been legally required to clear snow and ice off their cars before getting on the road. Jessica's Law was passed after the death of Jessica Smith. Smith was killed when ice from a tractor-trailer hit a box truck that ended up hitting her car.
Stepmother of Harmony Montgomery reaches plea deal with prosecutors
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, a missing Manchester girl who is presumed dead, has reached a deal to plead guilty to unrelated charges. The court documents show that Kayla Montgomery has reached a fully negotiated plea deal that will mean she serves time in prison. She has also agreed to fully cooperate in future state proceedings, which would potentially include testifying in the second-degree murder trial of Harmony's father, Adam Montgomery.
Vermont man caught driving 82MPH during a snowstorm
Police observed a car driving 82 MPH in a snowstorm. While they weren't able to perform a traffic stop, they found the car had crashed into a guardrail down the road.
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday
Tuesday morning started off with several schools in Maine receiving similar phone calls from an untraceable phone number of a caller reporting that there was an active shooter wearing a black coat and black pants with a gun inside the school. The first call was at Sanford High School and came into the Sanford emergency dispatch center at 8:30 a.m. Once the report was received, both Sanford fire and police responded immediately to Sanford High School and worked to evacuate the building, sending the students on buses for their parents to pick them up at Memorial Gym.
Police: 3 girls arrested after officer ‘violently assaulted’ inside Boston MBTA station
BOSTON — Three teenage girls are facing criminal charges after a Transit police officer was “violently assaulted” by a group of youths who were loitering inside a Boston MBTA station on Monday afternoon. An officer on patrol at Forest Hills station just before 4 p.m. encountered about...
