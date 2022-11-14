Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Showdown is Finalized
Boxing fans will get at least one of the big fights they want in 2023. Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia announced through their Instagram accounts Thursday that their representatives have completed a deal for the popular knockout artists to meet in a much-discussed showdown on a date to be determined in 2023. Their 12-round fight, which will be contested at a catch weight of 136 pounds, will be a Showtime Pay-Per-View main event from an undetermined venue in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz On Deontay Wilder: Once I Land The Right Hand, He’s Going Down
The WBC officially ordered a bout between former heavyweight champions Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. on Wednesday as a final eliminator to determine the next mandatory challenger for the WBC title Tyson Fury currently holds. Soon after the development, Ruiz shared a training video on social media with the...
Boxing Scene
Porter on Crawford Negotiating For Spence Fight: 'Doing It On Your Own Ain’t Gon' Get It Done'
Shawn Porter evidently thinks that Terence Crawford could have approached negotiations for an undisputed welterweight fight with Errol Spence Jr. in a more sensible manner. Crawford and Spence were in talks for several months but the highly anticipated bout never reached the finish line. Earlier this month, Crawford took to social media to explain how the fight failed to get made, and he pinned most of the blame on Spence and his influential advisor Al Haymon, the founder of Premier Boxing Champions. In his 20-minute Instagram Live interview, Crawford made it clear he was intimately involved in all the granular aspects of negotiations, saying he spoke to Haymon directly. Crawford, a free agent, left his longtime promoter Top Rank last year.
BoxingNews24.com
Who should Gervonta Davis fight on Jan.7th in DC?
By Brian Webber: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis hasn’t said who he’ll be fighting in his next fight on January 7th in Washington, DC. If Tank is going to fight in DC, the ideal opponent for him is Maryland native Gary Antuanne Russell, who is arguably a far more talented fighter than the guys that he’s been fighting during his career.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez could face Ryder – Parker winner in May
By Dan Ambrose: Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez could face the winner of the November 26th fight between John ‘Gorilla’ Ryder and Zach Parker in a tune-up next May. Canelo wants a rematch against Dmitry Bivol, but he doesn’t want to take it straight away, given how...
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol to finish Canelo Alvarez’s career in May – prediction
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez will have his career finished off by Dmitry Bivol next May when he faces him in a rematch. Rather undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) doing the right thing by facing David Benavidez to allow him to dethrone him to become the next star; he’s choosing to face Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) on Cinco de Mayo in a fight that he can’t win.
Boxing Insider
Tyson Fury: “I Need That Joshua Fight”
Although his hoped for late 2022 fight with Anthony Joshua fell apart before either man signed a contract, WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury still says he wants to face former world titlist Anthony Joshua. In fact, Fury indicated to The High Performance podcast that he needs a battle with his fellow Englishman in order to make his career feel complete. “I don’t think I can retire today,” he said, “because I need that Joshua fight.” Although Joshua no longer holds title belts, a match between the two has been on the horizon so long that it would disappoint fans if it turned out to be a mirage.
Boxing Scene
Anthony Dirrell Doesn't Envision Plant Beating Benavidez: “I Think It'll Be A One Sided Fight”
Although Anthony Dirrell isn't getting any younger, at the age of 38, the former two-time super middleweight belt holder firmly believed that at least one world title run was left in his aging bones. Desperate to prove that his time amongst the division’s elite was far from over, the Flint,...
BoxingNews24.com
Jaime Munguia wants Gennadiy Golovkin or Jermall Charlo in 2023
By Dan Ambrose: Jaime Munguia hopes to challenge IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin or WBC belt holder Jermall Charlo in 2023 after he faces Gonzalo Gaston Coria this Saturday night on November 19th on DAZN in Guadalajara, Mexico. With Jermall inactive for the last year and a half, the odds...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Says He Has 'Bit of Sympathy' For Haymon in Spence-Crawford Negotiations
It’s not every day Eddie Hearn finds himself commiserating with a rival. The outspoken head of Matchroom Boxing recently admitted that he sympathized with Al Haymon, the founder of Premier Boxing Champions, as it relates to the now scuttled Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford undisputed welterweight championship. Over the years, Hearn has seldom had anything positive to say about Haymon and his company, often blaming the media-averse powerbroker for putting the kibosh on fan-friendly fights.
The Ring Magazine
Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia reach agreement for catchweight fight in 2023
Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will meet in a highly-anticipated bout in the first half of 2023, both fighters announced Thursday through their social media accounts. The 12-round bout will take place at a catchweight of 136 pounds in Las Vegas, and will be broadcasted by Showtime Pay-Per-View. The agreement...
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford messing up his bag says Teofimo Lopez on Spence fight not happening
By Chris Williams: Teofimo Lopez says Terence Crawford’s pride messed up the money he could have made fighting Errol Spence Jr for the undisputed welterweight championship. Instead of picking up a load of cash and the chance to become the undisputed champion at 147 against IBF, WBA & WBC 147-lb champ Spence, Crawford pulled out of the negotiations without warning and signed up to fight David Avanesyan on December 10th.
Boxing Scene
Austin Trout Signs Multi-Fight Deal With Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) has announced the signing of former junior middleweight champion Austin ‘No Doubt’ Trout’ to a multi-fight promotional contract. Fighting out of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Trout compiled a professional boxing record of 35-5-1 with 18 knockouts. The 37-year-old southpaw is best known...
Boxing Scene
Crawford: I Really Don't Think It'll Damage My Legacy If Spence Fight Doesn't Happen
Terence Crawford wants to fight Errol Spence Jr. in 2023, but the unbeaten WBO welterweight champion still doesn’t feel like he needs to fight Spence to solidify his legacy. Crawford contends that he has accomplished plenty in this brutal business, regardless of whether he ever faces Spence. The 35-year-old Omaha, Nebraska native has won world titles in three weight classes, became the first undisputed 140-pound champion of the four-belt era and has long drawn consensus consideration as one of the top three boxers, pound-for-pound, in the sport.
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney Should Be Favored vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko
By Vince Dwriter: When reports were published in July in regards to a particular lightweight making his return to the squared circle, the boxing community began to anticipate a clash between former three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) and current undisputed undefeated lightweight champion Devin “The Dream” Haney.
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez predicting knockout of Jose Pedraza on December 10th on ESPN+
By Chris Williams: Former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez believes he will knock out Jose ‘Sniper’ Pedraza on December 10th on ESPN+ at Madison Square Garden in New York. Teofimo (17-1, 13 KOs) wants to show the fan that he’s improved in his see the second fight since...
worldboxingnews.net
Eddie Hearn warned he cannot stop Fury vs Usyk undisputed fight
Eddie Hearn’s attempts to put a spanner in the works of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk being undisputed will get thwarted. That was a promise outlined by Usyk’s manager Alexander Krassyuk who expects the fight to go ahead will all title belts on the line. As the Fury...
Boxing Scene
Daniel Dubois' Trainer Expects Kevin Lerena To Provide a Very Good Test
Shane McGuigan, the head trainer for WBA "regular" heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois, believes his boxer is fully capable of blasting out anyone in his weight class. Dubois is hoping to secure a world title fight in the near future - with the current beltholders being WBC champion Tyson Fury and WBA/WBO/IBF/IBO unified champion Oleksandr Usyk.
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol can become undisputed in 2 weight classes in 2023
By Sean Jones: Dmitry Bivol has the opportunity to become a two-divison undisputed champion in 2023 by beating Canelo Alvarez for his super middleweight belts and unified three-belt 175-lb champion Artur Beterbiev. If Bivol can beat Canelo in May for his undisputed championship at 168, and then IBF, WBC &...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury wants Deontay Wilder fight in Wembley stadium
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury says he’s interested in defending his WBC heavyweight title against former champion Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder for a fourth time. Fury believes the fourth fight with Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) would break records if they staged it at Wembley Stadium in London. Whether a fourth can happen between the two fighters is unclear at this time because both guys are going in different directions.
Comments / 0