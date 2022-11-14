Read full article on original website
Obituary: J. Arthur Decker
J. Arthur Decker, known by all his friends and family as Art, passed peacefully in his sleep with family by his side on Oct. 31, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m., at the age of 85. Born Sept. 15, 1937, in Grass Valley, Ore., he was the eldest son of John J. Decker and Marguerite (Mitchell) Decker, his parents, who proceeded him in death. He had two siblings, sister Nancy Hein (Yakima, Wash.) and brother Don and Anita Decker (Hood River, Ore.). Art and his wife Shirley Sather were married Dec. 28, 1958. He was beloved by his family, and those who loved him will miss Art.
Death notices and service announcements: Nov. 16, 2022
Larry Phillip Eckart, age 75, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 5, 2022. A funeral was held at Spencer, Libby and Powell Gathering Hall on Nov. 11 with a graveside service following at Idlewilde Cemetery in Hood River, Ore. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in Care of arrangements.
This week in history: Nov. 16, 2022
The big tragedy in local football circles came last Saturday, when The Dalles high school met and defeated the local boys on Gibson Field, the final score being 30 to 3. The chances of the Mid-Columbia pennant coming to Hood River have practically faded away, the local team having fallen before both Goldendale and The Dalles. — Hood River News.
Community Notes: Nov. 16, 2022
THE DALLES — The Mid-Columbia Senior Center and Age-Plus presents the annual Ageless Awards on Friday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. “This award is for seniors over the age of 75 who continue to give to our community again and again,” said a press release. “This is a wonderful opportunity to honor seniors in our community who continue giving daily without any thought of recognition.”
Columbia seniors speak about experience at Boys State
The Evan Childs American Legion Post No. 87 in White Salmon commemorated Veterans Day at The Mt. Adams Elks Lodge with a dinner and a presentation, where they heard speeches by two young adults who recently attended Boys State in Oregon. Boys State, for the unfamiliar, is an American Legion-sponsored...
Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance hosts MasQUEERade
The Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance held their first-ever Gothic MasQUEERade at Hood River Hotel on Saturday with a great turnout. The dance, according to the organizers, was open to all ages and LGBTQ+ people and allies, and was the first organized by the LGBTQ+ Youth Council as a “second-chance prom” for those who don’t feel comfortable being who they are at a traditional prom (photo gallery).
Rockford Grange opens shed to collect used clothing
HOOD RIVER — Cleaning out your closets? Now you can bring your used clothing donations to Rockford Grange No. 501 at 4262 Barrett Drive. Rockford Grange is partnering with St. Pauly Textile Inc. to provide a wood-frame clothing drop-off shed for community use. This shed is designed to give community members a uniquely clean, convenient, and well-cared-for option to donate their used clothing, said a press release.
Hood River Special Olympics bowlers compete virtually
Hood River Special Olympics bowlers participated virtually in the Special Olympics Oregon Northwest Oregon Regional Bowling Competition last Thursday at Orchard Lanes in Hood River. Nineteen developmentally disabled athletes from Hood River and the surrounding area matched scores with a field of approximately 110 athletes from Clackamas and Multnomah counties in the event. The bowlers each bowled two games and the combined score was entered into their handicapped divisions.
Triangle Lake ends Redside season in semifinals
South Wasco County fell one game shy of reaching the first-ever OSAA Class 1A six-man football state championship game. The third-ranked Redsides (8-2), guided by Coach Mike Wain, had the momentum of a six-game win streak, including a 46-12 quarterfinal home win Nov. 5 over Elkton heading into their semifinal against Triangle Lake. The second-ranked and unbeaten Lakers (10-0) had momentum of their own and won the Nov. 12 game, 46-20, at Wilsonville High School.
Gorge sports roundup for Nov. 16
Gorge sports roundup for Nov. 16, 2022. I’aulualo brothers, Boydston lead HRV football all-league picks. Lineman Malcolm I’aulualo was a two-way, first team all-league selection and older brother, Mynoah, joined him on one of those teams leading Hood River Valley’s 2022 football honorees.
Gorge dubbed a ‘libation destination’ by Sip Magazine
Cideries and breweries around the Gorge have been recognized as some of the “Best of the Northwest” by Sip Magazine. On Oct. 21, the Seattle-based magazine, with publisher and CEO Kristin Bacon, released their picks for the best ciders in the Northwest. Cider makers and brewers from Cascade Locks, Hood River, Parkdale, Moiser, Goldendale and The Dalles received recognition for their best brews in select categories.
American Legion Post 22 apologizes: Actions in 1944 ‘ultimately caused great harm’
HOOD RIVER — More than 75 years after Hood River American Legion Post 22 “very publicly aided in leading this community in discrimination and shameful acts against their fellow countrymen and their families, which ultimately caused great harm,” Post Commander Carl Casey apologized to Nisei veterans and their families on behalf of Post 22 during their annual Veterans Day service Nov. 11 at Anderson’s Tribute Center.
Free 3-day vaccine clinic Nov. 17-19
Planning on seeing family for Thanksgiving? Head to a free, three-day vaccine clinic Nov. 17-19 and get the updated COVID-19 booster and a flu shot to shore up your immune system before the festivities. The clinic runs Thursday through Saturday, Nov.17-19, in The Dalles at 523 E. Third St., at...
MCEDD receives NADO 2022 Impact Award
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) based in The Dalles, has received a 2022 Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Award from the National Association of Development Organizations (NADO) for the 2022 Columbia Gorge Economic Development Strategy. The strategy was developed over seven public sessions in 2021 that involved over...
Local author Laurie Case Wilhite at The Dalles Art Center Nov. 17
THE DALLES — For anyone who is intrigued with the Pacific Northwest’s Columbia River and kayaking, “Paddle to the Pacific: A journey of reflection on the Columbia River” by Laurie Case Wilhite offers a close-up look. Wilhite will give a writers talk at The Dalles Art...
Player complaint resolved; long-time coach resigns
A Hood River County School District investigation into a written complaint filed against Head Coach Jaime Rivera, signed by a number of team parents, found no evidence of physical or emotional abuse on the part of Rivera, who nevertheless resigned as coach at the conclusion of the season. “Leading the...
The Dalles authorizes attorney to settle lawsuit with Oregonian
On Monday, Nov. 14, The Dalles City Council voted unanimously to authorize the city attorney to settle a lawsuit with The Oregonian, regarding a public record request for the water usage of Google’s existing data centers. In September 2021, The Oregonian business reporter Mike Rogoway submitted a public records...
White Salmon Valley Education Foundation gives update
WHITE SALMON — Members of the White Salmon Valley Education Foundation gave an update to the White Salmon Valley School Board about what has been going on at their end over the past few years since COVID-19 hit. WSVEF Executive Director Marla Keethler, who also serves as mayor of...
District explores electric buses
HOOD RIVER — Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn began with an exciting update at the Oct. 26 Hood River County School District school board meeting: The potential for electric buses and necessary infrastructure in the next few years. The New Building Institute is applying to the U.S. Department of Energy for...
Hood River County Prevention, School District partner on suicide prevention
HOOD RIVER —It’s a grim fact that suicide is the leading cause of death for those ages 10-34. Nationwide, there is an average of 1.4 million suicide attempts every year, with Oregon’s suicide rate being 33% higher than the national average.
