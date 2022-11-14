J. Arthur Decker, known by all his friends and family as Art, passed peacefully in his sleep with family by his side on Oct. 31, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m., at the age of 85. Born Sept. 15, 1937, in Grass Valley, Ore., he was the eldest son of John J. Decker and Marguerite (Mitchell) Decker, his parents, who proceeded him in death. He had two siblings, sister Nancy Hein (Yakima, Wash.) and brother Don and Anita Decker (Hood River, Ore.). Art and his wife Shirley Sather were married Dec. 28, 1958. He was beloved by his family, and those who loved him will miss Art.

KENT, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO