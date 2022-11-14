Winter in Franklin Square is Back Featuring The Electrical Spectacle Light Show With Over 200,000 Lights and Fire Pits

Yael Milbert of BHHS Fox & Roach added a new listing for sale at 1366 Revelation Rd in Meadowbrook. For additional details, click here. Welcome to 1366 Revelation Rd, nestled on over an acre of professionally landscaped picturesque private grounds with panoramic views and a lovely secluded salt-water in-ground pool. This home is exquisitely maintained and beautifully decorated. It is a perfect home for a growing family who will appreciate and love the fabulous interior space, layout, natural beauty and expansive outdoor space. A new Belgian block brick walkway leads to a front wrought iron gate, arched entrance and a front porch. As you enter the home you are greeted by the expanded and renovated elegant, bright open space of the main level. There are gleaming hardwood floors, recessed lighting, custom light fixtures & window treatments, and crown molding throughout this well built custom home. All of the bathrooms have been beautifully renovated. The state-of-the-art custom kitchen features an abundance of handsome high cabinets including 2 pantry closets with pull out drawers, ample granite counters including a 9.5 foot center island with new quartzite granite counter, stainless steel top of the line appliances including a 5 burner gas cooktop with a custom hood, double wall oven, sub-zero built-in refrigerator, 2 sinks and attractive ceramic tile back splash. The beautifully designed sun room with floor to ceiling windows, 3 sets of sliding glass doors and a 2 sided fireplace creates a fantastic entertaining and dining area that completes the splendid design of this fabulous kitchen. The sun room affords direct, easy access and views of the stunning pool and patio areas that are private, tranquil and features a waterfall with meticulous, mature and lush landscape. The lovely living room is open to the dining room and is a perfect space for entertaining where the size of the dining room can easily accommodate 20 guests for a dinner party. Head down a few steps to the lower level which includes a generous sized comfortable family room with a wood burning fireplace and wall of windows with sliding glass doors to a lower patio. An immaculate new fantastic laundry/mud room with quartz counters, built-in sink, ceramic tile floors & custom cabinetry, as well as an office/5th bedroom with handsome new luxury vinyl plank floors, built-in shelves, and a new powder room. A glass door leads to the attractive finished basement complete with all new luxury vinyl flooring, new cabinets in the bar area. new ceiling with Led lighting, Billiards room and a storage/utilities room with cabinets and countertops. As you reach the upper level, a spacious hallway creates an open inviting space that leads to all of the bedrooms. The pristine primary suite includes 2 custom closets and a luxurious primary bathroom featuring a glass enclosed steam shower with multiple shower heads, limestone tile flooring, custom marble top double vanity with ample storage, and separate toilet with an additional cabinet, laundry chute. There are 2 additional nice sized bedrooms on this level and a gorgeous new hall bath with a glass enclosed large shower with intricate tile work, herring bone design tile floors and a beautiful vanity. A few steps to the second upper level is the fourth bedroom with another exquisite new bathroom. The 2 car garage is redone with with epoxied garage floors and new doors. There is an access door from the garage to the powder room for convenient use by pool users. An acre of level, open beautiful grounds to the side of the house is a perfect area for kids to play and hold family events. There are pull down stairs to the attic, a 2 zone A/C (new unit for 2nd floor), 6 zone heat and a whole house generator. The lovely old stone bridge on the property is maintained by the township. This Amazing home is located in the exclusive Meadowbrook neighborhood within a short drive to train stations, shopping, Abington hospital, Abington Library, Pennypack & Lorimar parks and trails, and the center of Jenkintown. A must see property.

MEADOWBROOK, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO