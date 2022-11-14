ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Winter in Franklin Square is Back Featuring The Electrical Spectacle Light Show With Over 200,000 Lights and Fire Pits

By Hec
wooderice.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wooderice.com

Dilworth Park’s Deck the Hall Light Show is Back to Light Up City Hall For the Holiday Season

Beginning Monday, November 21, the west façade of Philadelphia’s historic City Hall comes to life for the 6th year with the return of the Deck the Hall Light Show presented by Independence Blue Cross in Dilworth Park. Every evening through New Year’s Day, the historical architecture of City Hall will be illuminated with the creative work of Philadelphia-based, art and design studio Klip Collective.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

A Rail First: Colebrookdale Trains to Run from Pottstown

POTTSTOWN PA – Holiday train excursions being offered by the Colebrookdale Railroad between Dec. 16 and 24 (2022) will depart “for the first time ever” from its Steel River Station in Pottstown, located at 61 W. King St. (at left), the tourist railroad announced Tuesday (Nov. 15, 2022).
POTTSTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

Unleashed An Indoor-Outdoor Dog Bar Opening in Fairmount

- A new, locally owned indoor-outdoor dog bar is opening in the former North Star Bar next spring. Combining cocktails and wagging tails, The Boozy Mutt is an off-leash dog park, bar, and grill, allowing customers to let their four-legged best friends play and romp throughout the facility. In contrast, dog lovers enjoy craft cocktails, beers, a bite to eat, and a front-row seat to the mutt madness.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

SEPTA’s bus redesign leaves residents of Manayunk and Roxborough behind

Bus commuters in Philadelphia’s Roxborough and Manayunk neighborhoods have long dealt with late and inconsistent service. The Route 9 bus — which currently travels from Andorra to 30th Street Station and then across town on Chestnut Street — has been documented to provide the network’s worst on-time performance, with the Route 27 bus, which also serves the area, not faring much better in terms of on-time service. When SEPTA announced that a bus network redesign was in the works, many bus commuters in lower Northwest Philadelphia were hopeful. Both routes have difficulty keeping on schedule for several reasons: Buses travel on the Schuylkill Expressway and get caught in the same traffic jams individual cars are subject to. They also have long routes that go through Center City, where street congestion delays them further.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Ever-Expanding in Bucks County, Wawa Celebrates the Opening of Their Latest Location in Levittown

One of Bucks County’s most popular food and fuel stops will be celebrating the grand opening of their latest location this week. Wawa has announced that their latest location will being opening in Levittown on Nov. 17. The new spot will be located at 3800 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road and will host a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 AM, one hour after their initial opening time.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
glensidelocal.com

For Sale | 1366 Revelation Rd | Meadowbrook | Yael Milbert | BHHS Fox & Roach

Yael Milbert of BHHS Fox & Roach added a new listing for sale at 1366 Revelation Rd in Meadowbrook. For additional details, click here. Welcome to 1366 Revelation Rd, nestled on over an acre of professionally landscaped picturesque private grounds with panoramic views and a lovely secluded salt-water in-ground pool. This home is exquisitely maintained and beautifully decorated. It is a perfect home for a growing family who will appreciate and love the fabulous interior space, layout, natural beauty and expansive outdoor space. A new Belgian block brick walkway leads to a front wrought iron gate, arched entrance and a front porch. As you enter the home you are greeted by the expanded and renovated elegant, bright open space of the main level. There are gleaming hardwood floors, recessed lighting, custom light fixtures & window treatments, and crown molding throughout this well built custom home. All of the bathrooms have been beautifully renovated. The state-of-the-art custom kitchen features an abundance of handsome high cabinets including 2 pantry closets with pull out drawers, ample granite counters including a 9.5 foot center island with new quartzite granite counter, stainless steel top of the line appliances including a 5 burner gas cooktop with a custom hood, double wall oven, sub-zero built-in refrigerator, 2 sinks and attractive ceramic tile back splash. The beautifully designed sun room with floor to ceiling windows, 3 sets of sliding glass doors and a 2 sided fireplace creates a fantastic entertaining and dining area that completes the splendid design of this fabulous kitchen. The sun room affords direct, easy access and views of the stunning pool and patio areas that are private, tranquil and features a waterfall with meticulous, mature and lush landscape. The lovely living room is open to the dining room and is a perfect space for entertaining where the size of the dining room can easily accommodate 20 guests for a dinner party. Head down a few steps to the lower level which includes a generous sized comfortable family room with a wood burning fireplace and wall of windows with sliding glass doors to a lower patio. An immaculate new fantastic laundry/mud room with quartz counters, built-in sink, ceramic tile floors & custom cabinetry, as well as an office/5th bedroom with handsome new luxury vinyl plank floors, built-in shelves, and a new powder room. A glass door leads to the attractive finished basement complete with all new luxury vinyl flooring, new cabinets in the bar area. new ceiling with Led lighting, Billiards room and a storage/utilities room with cabinets and countertops. As you reach the upper level, a spacious hallway creates an open inviting space that leads to all of the bedrooms. The pristine primary suite includes 2 custom closets and a luxurious primary bathroom featuring a glass enclosed steam shower with multiple shower heads, limestone tile flooring, custom marble top double vanity with ample storage, and separate toilet with an additional cabinet, laundry chute. There are 2 additional nice sized bedrooms on this level and a gorgeous new hall bath with a glass enclosed large shower with intricate tile work, herring bone design tile floors and a beautiful vanity. A few steps to the second upper level is the fourth bedroom with another exquisite new bathroom. The 2 car garage is redone with with epoxied garage floors and new doors. There is an access door from the garage to the powder room for convenient use by pool users. An acre of level, open beautiful grounds to the side of the house is a perfect area for kids to play and hold family events. There are pull down stairs to the attic, a 2 zone A/C (new unit for 2nd floor), 6 zone heat and a whole house generator. The lovely old stone bridge on the property is maintained by the township. This Amazing home is located in the exclusive Meadowbrook neighborhood within a short drive to train stations, shopping, Abington hospital, Abington Library, Pennypack & Lorimar parks and trails, and the center of Jenkintown. A must see property.
MEADOWBROOK, PA
sanatogapost.com

Phoenixville Town Tap Unaffected by Announcement

CONSHOHOCKEN PA – Conshohocken Brewing Co., which operates the Town Tap in Phoenixville and four other serving locations, announced on Facebook its plans to close its Town Tap in Haverford on Nov. 27 (2022; Sunday). It did not explain why. The Haverford site has been in operation since 2018, according to the Breweries in PA website.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Couple Searches for Dog That Went Missing Outside Philly Wawa

A couple is asking for the public’s help after their dog went missing outside of a Philadelphia Wawa store. Matt and Natalie Berk were inside the Wawa on Aramingo and Wheatsheaf avenues around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Their two dogs, Frankie and Theo, were inside their car that was parked outside the store.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
glensidelocal.com

Jenkintown Holiday Market early-bird vendors list

The Jenkintown Holiday Market will feature local artisans, free coffee and apple cider, and live music in Jenkintown’s Town Square on Saturday, December 3 from 10:00am to 3:00pm. Local restaurants and storefront businesses will be offering specials throughout the day. Here’s the vendor lineup as of now:. Wandering...
JENKINTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia

- If you are traveling in Philadelphia and looking for the best breakfast spots, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out which spots are worth a visit! This list includes Red Owl Tavern, Cafe La Maude, and The Dutch Eating Place. These spots serve up fresh, healthy food.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

