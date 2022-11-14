ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Eagles Don't Flock
3d ago

" primarily to make certain that retired law enforcement have the same privileges as far as carrying and not being prohibited from sensitive areas just like current law enforcement " -- article I thought they were cleaning up the language of the legislation? Since when has the right to bear arms , and self defense become a " privilege " ? Self defense is an unalienable right not a privilege bestowed by politicans, as if people are made safe by not having the means or ability of self defense.

2d ago

Shall not be infringed? Didn’t these politicians swear to uphold the constitution ? I must ofMissedSomething. No newLaws for 7 years.

NJ Spotlight

They’ve tried to make NJ more affordable, lawmakers say

New Jersey’s top legislative leaders assured a group of municipal officials Wednesday that they are addressing oft-raised concerns about taxes and affordability. For starters, they said the latest state budget beefed up funding for property-tax relief and included another big increase in state aid for public schools, which rely heavily on revenue raised from property taxes to balance their own annual budgets.
NEW JERSEY STATE
MidJersey.News

Governor Murphy Signs Executive Order Requiring Name Change Order Confidentiality

Murphy Administration Partners with Legislature on Bill to Waive Fee for Filing Name Change Orders with the New Jersey Department of the Treasury. TRENTON, NJ (MERCER) – Governor Phil Murphy today signed Executive Order No. 311, exempting all name change orders filed with the New Jersey Department of the Treasury after 1948 from the Open Public Records Act (“OPRA”) and requiring Treasury to treat all such name change orders as confidential. The Executive Order signed today, during Transgender Awareness Week, furthers the Governor’s commitment to supporting and protecting the LGBTQIA+ community.
New Jersey 101.5

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy: Name changes should be free, confidential

In honor of Transgender Awareness Week and acting in support of New Jersey's LGBTQIA+ community, Gov. Phil Murphy has made moves aimed at protecting the privacy of residents who legally change their name. Under an executive order signed by Murphy on Wednesday, all name change orders filed with the state...
Shore News Network

NJ Governor fears mass shootings at large venues, approves new legislation

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey is among the safest states in America and is the 5th most gun-unfriendly state in the country, but New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today once again admitted his plan to disarm the population isn’t working to keep New Jerseyans safe from large scale shootings. New Jersey has among the strictest gun laws in the nation, but disarming legal gun owners and putting roadblocks in the way of legal gun ownership isn’t stopping criminals from getting guns. Now, Murphy is concerned about the possibility of mass shootings in New Jersey and is requiring venues that can The post NJ Governor fears mass shootings at large venues, approves new legislation appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

What did NJ get from Biden infrastructure bill?

Money for bridges, roads and more. Spending planned for climate-change efforts. New Jersey stands to receive more than $4.8 billion so far from the federal infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed into law a year ago, with the lion’s share earmarked for road and bridge repairs. On the anniversary...
NEW JERSEY STATE
PIX11

New law in New Jersey raises punishment for stealing packages

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – If you decide to be a grinch this holiday season, you could end up with an even bigger lump of coal in your stocking. “It’s not just happening here in New Jersey. It’s happening all across our country,” said Assemblyman Robert Karabinchak (D-18th District). Whether you’ve been a victim or know someone that […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

An open letter to upskirting freaks in NJ (Opinion)

To Whom It May Not Occur That Upskirting Is Not OK:. I’ve been reading about your kind for years. I’ve never understood you. Latest example is this story out of Monmouth County about a ShopRite in Shrewsbury. Police say one of you was there following women around the store and using their cellphone to “upskirt.”
NJ Spotlight

Local leaders meet as tax bills rise, costs grow

The municipal officials dealing with efforts to control New Jersey’s record-high property taxes are meeting in Atlantic City this week to discuss pressing issues like inflation and the rising costs of benefits for public workers. The annual conference organized by the New Jersey State League of Municipalities comes as...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
insidernj.com

New Jersey, Pass the Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights

So much was on the line in last week’s elections. I count myself as someone who could easily be disillusioned by politics, but I’m not. I don’t have that luxury. I’m the child of a single mother who works for a staffing agency. When I went to vote last week, I was thinking of my mother and her struggles as a temp worker.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

