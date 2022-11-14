Read full article on original website
Most Popular Holiday Casseroles in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota
With Thanksgiving just one week away (November 24), a lot of us are starting to compile that grocery list to make sure we have all of the elements on hand for the perfect holiday meal. But when you plan out what's going to be on your Turkey Day table, have...
This Is The Most Popular Pie In Michigan
Wise Voter compiled a list of the most popular pie in every state.
Thrillist
Lay's Has a New Sweet & Salty Holiday Snack That Sounds Delicious
You know how after you've eaten too many holiday sweets, you need something salty to break up the monotony of it? Well, this year, you can get your sweet and salty tastes in a single bite courtesy of Lay's Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters, which are now available for the 2022 Holiday season, according to Brand Eating.
Pink Will be the First Woman to Ever do This in Minnesota
I couldn't believe it when I saw that Pink will be the first woman to do this in Minnesota. I was surprised! In case you don't know, Pink is going on tour next year and one of her stops is in Minnesota. While she's on that tour is when she'll make history.
This Is The Most Popular Pie In California
Wise Voter compiled a list of the most frequently purchased pie in every state.
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
Five unique hot chocolate recipes for the holiday season
There is nothing quite as comforting as settling down at the end of the day with a nice, warm drink and a mug of hot chocolate, which is certainly one of life’s simplest pleasures. The quickly approaching winter makes now the perfect time to explore the vastly different takes on hot chocolate that are out there. Spruce up this classic holiday drink this winter with a little more than marshmallows using some of these unique recipes.
Thanksgiving is the holiday of wasted food
Food waste is a problem year-round, but Americans are especially wasteful around one particular holiday: Thanksgiving. In 2021, about 305 million pounds of food valued at $400 million, went to waste on Thanksgiving alone, according to ReFED, a non-profit working to end food loss. It seems that no matter how much you eat on Turkey […]
These 6 Trader Joe's Favorites Are Perfect for the Thanksgiving Season
Do these Trader Joe's treats deserve a place on your table?
Thrillist
The Gobbler Returns to Wawa for the 2022 Holiday Season
Wawa has announced the glorious return of The Gobbler, and you'll be able to enjoy it as a hoagie or in a bowl. The menu items will be available at participating Wawas nationwide. The Gobbler Hoagie has three varieties to choose from, but all three come with the hot turkey that reminds you of the cooling weather and family gatherings.
A holiday heart healthy recipe: Apple Cranberry Casserole that you will love
f you love the holiday season as much as I do, then you are in for a treat! This holiday sweet side dish recipe is not only good for your heart, but it’s yummy to your taste buds! We are rapidly approaching that wonderful time of year that brings family and friends together. This means the delicious smell of apple, cinnamon and pumpkin filling the air in the house and warming the heart! I don’t know about you, but I just love the scent of cinnamon, pumpkin, and apples! This is why I wanted to share this perfect seasonal recipe: Apple Cranberry Casserole. This apple cranberry treat will have your family grinning from ear to ear.
Boston Creme Pie Recipe From 1856 Claims To Be The Original—And You Can Make It At Home
Even if you’re not a dessert connoisseur, there’s no doubt you’ve heard of the Boston Creme Pie. What you may not know, however, is that this iconic treat is actually not a pie at all. In fact, the Boston Creme Pie is simply a two-layer golden cake...
The 44 best holiday gifts for cooks and foodies, according to experts
With so many fabulous cookbooks, cocktail sets, kitchen supplies and food-themed items, you could easily spend your whole day hunting down the best gifts ideas for the culinary obsessed. To make it easier, we reached out to four experts and rounded up their favorite foodie finds.
thehypemagazine.com
Have a Cozy Fall and Winter with Cognac Cocktail Recipes by Hennessy
As the weather cools and the holiday season kicks in, Hennessy is excited to share a collection of cocktails that cater to the chilly, cozy and festive nature of fall and winter. You can put a little boozy fun into your festivities with Hennessy’s warm and cold cocktails. Whether...
birminghamhomeandgarden.com
Happiest of Holiday Recipes
You are in for an extra-special treat this issue. I had a chance to sit down with a few of the best chefs and foodies in town and ask them to share some of their favorite holiday recipes. Treat your guests to Gia McCollister’s showstopping Pecan and Dulce de Leche...
Remembering 8 Retro Recipe Ingredients Every Louisiana Family Used
The holiday season is here, and with everyone traveling for Thanksgiving and Christmas for big family gatherings, we often like to gather around the kitchen to cook and eat a lot of food. What makes these gatherings so much fun for a lot of big families is remembering all the...
