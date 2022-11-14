Read full article on original website
Related
Prep basketball roundup: Windward wins in debut of coach DJ Gay
Windward sophomore Gavin Hightower contributed 22 points in coach DJ Gay's 56-50 debut victory over St. Monica on Tuesday night.
Unbeaten Washington finishes homestand vs. Cal Baptist
The Washington Huskies look to close out a perfect four-game homestand when they welcome California Baptist to Seattle for a
Late free throw helps Kansas State stun No. 4 Iowa 84-83
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State defeated No. 4 Iowa 84-83 on Thursday night after Gabby Gregory hit a free throw with four seconds left to put the Wildcats on top. Hawkeye Monika Czinano was fouled on the final possession, but after the review it was determined the time had expired before the foul. Iowa led for most of the game. Kansas State had the lead for just under two minutes. Iowa was the highest ranked opponent the Wildcats have beaten in school history.
Santa Barbara Independent
San Marcos Rallies to Defeat Righetti 74-73 in Season Opener
Andre McCullough knocked down the second of two free throws with .8 seconds remaining and the James Kinzler era of San Marcos High basketball got off to a thrilling start with a 74-73 victory over visiting Righetti on Tuesday night at the Thunderhut. The Royals overcame a six-point deficit midway...
Brenden Begeman commits to SDSU football
The all-time leader in rushing yards for South Dakota high school football is headed to Brookings.
Hueneme football team 1 win away from hosting a CIF-SS championship game
Ryan Frazier savored much success as a player at St. Bonaventure High, including competing in two CIF-State championships. Now the head coach at Hueneme High, Frazier and his players are on the cusp of a wholly unique opportunity. "We have a chance to host the CIF-SS championship game in our...
