IgniteTech Acquires AnswerHub
IgniteTech, an Austin, TX-based software program firm, acquired AnswerHub, a Durham, NC-based supplier of a information administration platform. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, IgniteTech will strengthen and broaden its suite of Communications and Distant Engagement options. Led by CEO Terry Waters, AnswerHub allows prospects...
Trailblazer Technology Receives Investment from ManchesterStory
Trailblazer Technology, a US-based insurtech startup, not too long ago closed a seed funding spherical of undisclosed quantity. The spherical was led by ManchesterStory, a enterprise capital (VC) fund centered totally on the Insurtech sector. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to construct out their product suite.
Accenture to Acquire Albert
Accenture (NSE: ACN) is to amass Japanese knowledge science firm Albert, Inc. (Tokyo Inventory Alternate Progress Market, Securities Code: 3906), after finishing a young supply. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The tender supply was launched on September 29 and closed on November 14. The variety of Albert’s...
HR Acuity Acquires Speakfully
HR Acuity, a New York-based supplier of a human sources SaaS answer, acquired Speakfully, an Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based supplier of a platform for workers to voice office issues. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, HR Acuity will additional strengthen and speed up its management in...
How automation helps secure the CI/CD pipeline, Buildkite raises $21M
Automation is one functionality no steady integration and steady supply (CI/CD) pipeline can do with out. With research displaying that 44% of builders use CI/CD of their workflow, automation is turning into essential to make sure firms have the time to check the soundness of code produced earlier than its launch.
DGS Retail Receives Majority Investment from San Francisco Equity Partners
DGS Retail, an US-based supplier of décor, signage, fixtures, shows and different merchandise to prospects within the grocery, retail, foodservice and client model finish markets, acquired an funding from San Francisco Fairness Companions. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the...
Greenscreens.ai Raises $5M in Series A Funding
Greenscreens.ai, a West Palm Seashore, FL-based supplier of a dynamic pricing infrastructure platform, raised $5M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Tiger International. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to extend its present headcount, increasing the staff each within the US and Lithuania, and...
Immersive Gamebox Raises $20M in Debt Financing
Immersive Gamebox, a London, UK-based immersive leisure platform, closed $20m in debt financing. Harlan Capital Companions offered the financing. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to allow web site enlargement on a worldwide scale together with North America and EMEA. Just lately, the corporate signed over $90...
Sesamy Raises €3.3M in Funding
Sesamy, a Stockholm, Sweden-based supplier of a digital content material platform, raised €3.3M in funding. The spherical was led by GP Bullhound, with participation from Co_Made, Tham Make investments, Brofunds, Måns Ulvestam, Karl Rosander and Hållbar. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed...
Paiger Receives Investment from Knight Capital
Paiger, a London, UK-based recruitment advertising and marketing tech firm, obtained an funding from Knight Capital. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to us the funds to speed up its progress within the recruitment sector, with a give attention to gross sales, advertising and marketing and expertise.
Butter Raises $9M in Series A Funding
Butter, a San Francisco, CA-based supplier of a meals wholesale working system, raised $9M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Gradient Ventures, with participation from Unusual Capital, Notation Capital, and Jack Altman. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop its analysis, improvement, and...
Why secrets management continues to grow, Akeyless raises $65M
Each group has secrets and techniques. Fashionable enterprises have a spread of credentials, certificates and keys, which, if left within the mistaken palms, might present full entry to protected data. Because of this, an increasing number of distributors wish to innovate options to handle these secrets and techniques, in order that they’re not uncovered to 3rd events.
Pure Electric Raises Over £2.3M on Crowdcube
Pure Electric, a Bristol, UK-based e-scooter model, raised over £2.3M on Crowdcube. Over 1200 buyers have backed Pure Electrical on Crowdcube. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up its improvement efforts, increase operations and its presence into new markets reminiscent of Scandinavia, the Americas, and extra European nations.
How hybrid access-as-a-service (HAaaS) from Cloudbrink protects hybrid workforces
Hybrid work wasn’t only a mini-trend or a brief answer amidst the pandemic: It has essentially reworked the office — and dramatically broadened the assault floor. In accordance with Splunk’s State of Security 2022 report, 78% of safety and IT leaders say that distant staff are more durable to safe, and 65% of organizations have reported an uptick in assaults throughout the pandemic.
Arey Closes $4.15M Seed Funding Round
Arey, a Los Angeles, CA-based supplier of an e-commerce enterprise targeted on the hair care business, raised $4.15M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Feminine Founders Fund and Greycroft. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up its R&D and distribution growth. Led by...
Luckmon Raises $1.3M in Pre-Seed Funding
Luckmon, an Irvine, CA-based informal cellular sport improvement startup, raised $1.3M in Pre-Seed funding. The spherical was led by Chang Kim, Thor Chan, Changsu Lee, Jay Lee, K2G Tech Fund, and Primer Sazze Enterprise Capital Companions. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up the growth...
CalmWave Raises $4M in Seed Funding
CalmWave, a Seattle, WA-based firm leveraging synthetic intelligence (AI) to carry operational well being to hospitals, raised $4M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Bonfire Ventures with participation from Tau Ventures, AI2 Incubator, Seachange Ventures, Hike Ventures, and PagerDuty. The corporate intends to make use of the funds...
5 reasons zero trust is the future of endpoint security
Most enterprises don’t know what number of endpoints they’ve lively on their networks as a result of their tech stacks had been designed to excel on the idea of “trust but verify,” moderately than zero belief. The hole between what number of human and machine-based endpoints organizations know versus have is rising.
Soft Robotics Secures $26M in First Close of Series C Funding
Soft Robotics, a Bedford, MA-based trade expertise firm that designs and builds selecting options, raised $26M within the first shut of its Collection C funding. The spherical was led by Tyson Ventures, with participation from Marel (AEX:MAREL) and Johnsonville Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
How zero trust closes security gaps in multicloud tech stacks
Mergers, acquisitions and private equity roll-ups mix firms to create new companies, resulting in extra multicloud tech stacks and elevated urgency to get zero belief proper. Acquisitions almost all the time additionally result in tech stacks being built-in and consolidated, particularly in cybersecurity. Because of this, nearly all CISOs have consolidation plans on their roadmaps, up from 61% in 2021.
