Collider
Michael Kopsa, Beloved TV Actor, Dies at 66
On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Shows Off The Thorn Princess' Skills
Spy x Family has returned this fall season with new episodes to begin capping off its first season, with the Forger Family adding a new member to its trio in Bond Forger, the adorable canine that happens to harbor a special ability where it can look into the future. As Anya continues her attempts to ingratiate herself in the prestigious academy known as Eden College, Yor the Thorn Princess is continuing her role as the maternal figure of the clan and one cosplayer has once again brought back her assassin attire.
Inside the Mysterious Death of George Reeves, the Original Superman
The death of the original Superman is one of those American mysteries that may never fully add up. The story told by those there that night is full of holes, the evidence perplexing and poorly handled. The characters involved range from colorful to drunk to suspicious, having by now taken any secrets they may be hiding to their gravesIn the early morning hours of June 16, 1959, George Reeves, who was the first to make the superhero an icon when he played the titular role in the inaugural TV series, was found dead in his bedroom, naked with a bullet...
Land of Lustrous Chapter 99 Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers and Updates
Houseki no Kuni aka The Land of Lustrous is one of the most unique manga premises to come out of the industry which might sound weird on paper but once you start reading it takes you through a roller coaster of emotions. There will be times when you’ll find yourself laughing at the ridiculous gimmicks of the young Gems in the show and then there will be times when you’ll be left devasted with their battle against the Lunarians. Along with this, it also involves some deep lore and intricate world-building which makes it perfect for repetitive viewing.
wegotthiscovered.com
A vicious drug-running thriller secures a #1 streaming spot by infiltrating the underworld in 116 nations
The majority of titles to reach the dizzying heights of the streaming charts often tend to be A-list star vehicles bolstered by the presence of recognizable Hollywood faces, but Overdose doesn’t need any glitz or glamor to make a splash. In fact, the hard-hitting crime thriller is currently the...
Algeria’s First Animation Feature ‘Khamsa – The Well of Oblivion‘ to Screen in Red Sea Film Festival’s New Vision Section
Algeria’s first animation feature “Khamsa – The Well of Oblivion” by Khaled Chiheb (AKA Vynom), the tale of an amnesiac boy navigating in a strange land, will have its Middle East premiere at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival as part of the fest’s newly introduced New Vision section. Produced by Algeria’s D-Click Production, the story opens a window on Algerian culture. It follows an amnesiac boy called Adi who wakes up and finds himself down a dark well. After stumbling upon a gigantic underground temple and finding two strange creatures, he tries to regain his memory. To do this he...
IGN
Missing: Exclusive Trailer for Next Entry in the Searching Franchise
The missing person thriller Searching kicked off a new film franchise for Screen Gems when it debuted back in 2018. Its next installment, Missing, opens in theaters on January 20. Watch the first trailer for Missing exclusively here at IGN via the player above or the embed below. Missing is...
ComicBook
Big Hero 6 Director Addresses Possibility of a Sequel (Exclusive)
Strange World is hitting theatres next week and will reunite Raya and the Last Dragon's writing and directing duo, Don Hall and Qui Nguyen. Hall is no stranger to working with Disney Animation Studios and is perhaps best known for helming the Academy Award-winning film, Big Hero 6. Earlier this year, the movie got a "spiritual sequel" on Disney+ titled Baymax, a series that followed the beloved Baymax independently of the Big Hero team. However, fans are still hoping for another movie. ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley recently had the chance to chat with Hall, and asked if a Big Hero 6 sequel is coming.
ComicBook
Guillermo del Toro Reveals Never-Before-Seen Test Footage for At The Mountains of Madness Movie
As fans of Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro know, one of his many passion projects that hasn't come to fruition is an adaptation of the H.P. Lovecraft story At The Mountains of Madness. The Hellboy and Nightmare Alley director has been trying to get the film off the ground for a long time, and now has offered fans just a taste of what might have been. Taking to Instagram. del Toro shared an early CGI test reel done by none other than Lucasfilm's Industrial Light and Magic, showing off a scene from the movie and one of its bizarre monsters.
epicstream.com
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
Will Iruma evade captivity in Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 Episode 7? The Harvest Festival is getting interesting, so be prepared for what happens next with everything you need to know about the upcoming episode's release right here!. Table of Contents. Spoiler Warning: This article may contain spoilers...
Is James Gunn teasing a Mister Terrific movie or just plain teasing?
Lifelong comic book fan James Gunn came to fame when he turned the obscure Marvel team the Guardians of the Galaxy into a household name. And as reported, he's now in charge of the fate of Warner Bros. Discovery's deep bench of DC Comics-based heroes. With that in mind, hopeful...
IGN
Astrokings x Stargate-SG1 - Official Collaboration Trailer
The sci-fi series Stargate SG-1 returns to the multiplayer mobile game, Astrokings, in a limited-time event. Check out the latest trailer for the Astrokings and Stargate SG-1 collaboration, featuring new content, characters, and limited-time events. Four heroes will be available, including The Last Ori‘ Adria, Commander George S. Hammond, Mercenary...
ComicBook
Marvel's Midnight Suns Reveals New Trailer Featuring the Abbey
Marvel's Midnight Suns is set to launch next month, and when it does, the game will feature a new team of heroes in the Marvel Universe. Every team needs a headquarters, and the Midnight Suns will be setting up camp in a location known as the Abbey. 2K Games and Firaxis have released an all-new trailer featuring the location, giving players an idea of what to expect. A "haunted Transian Castle raised on the cursed grounds of Old Salem," the base features a number of interesting areas which will play a major role in the game's narrative.
wegotthiscovered.com
The haunting breakthrough hit for a future horror icon makes evil eyes at streaming users
These days, anyone with even a passing interest in all things spooky will know full well who Mike Flanagan is and what he brings to the table, but the masses first found out what was in store for the next decade of spine-chilling terror almost a decade ago when Oculus left them terrified in the aisles.
epicstream.com
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 6 Defeats Attack on Titan Episode 54 Record
The latest episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is titled The Fire and there's a good reason behind that. Episode 6 was indeed fire as Captain Genryusai Yamamoto took on the mysterious Yhwach. Moreover, fans were stunned to see the return of Sosuke Aizen and not surprisingly, the episode is being touted as the best 23 minutes in anime history. And now, TYBW has defeated Attack on Titan Episode 54 as the highest-rated TV episode of all time.
tvinsider.com
‘Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’ Team Teases Marvel Animated Series & Villain Songs (VIDEO)
As we approach 2023, we also near the premiere of Disney Channel’s upcoming buzzed-about animated series Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. Ahead of the show’s debut, some of the voice stars and producers stopped by the dropped by the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio at New York Comic Con to tease what fans can expect from the comic book-inspired show. Sitting down with Jim Halterman, stars Diamond White, Fred Tatasciore, and Gary Anthony Williams joined producers Steve Loter, Rodney Clouden, and Pilar Flynn for a conversation.
‘Bye Bye, Earth’ Anime Will Be Joint Production By Sony Pictures Japan, Crunchyroll, Wowow
Global anime brand Crunchyroll, alongside Wowow and Sony Pictures Entertainment Japan, have announced a partnership for the development and production of new anime series, starting with the fantasy adventure Bye Bye, Earth. “Anime fans love to discover new worlds and our partnership with Wowow and Sony Pictures Entertainment Japan will allow us to present new adventures to the global anime community,” said Rahul Purini, president of Crunchyroll. “We’re excited to work with such incredible partners to create and support new content that we know will become favorites for fans worldwide.” Bye Bye, Earth, the first title within the codevelopment and coproduction partnership,...
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know
Everything you need to know about Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.
Collider
'Legion of Super-Heroes' Trailer Shows a New Generation Fighting for Justice
DC is introducing the Legion of Super-Heroes in a new trailer for the upcoming animated film. The project sees Supergirl/Kara (Meg Donnelly) heading to the Legion Academy in the 31st century at the behest of her cousin Superman (Darren Criss) in order to hone her powers and adjust to life after Krypton's destruction. During her time there, she makes new friends among the other up-and-coming superheroes, finds a new enemy in Brainiac 5 (Harry Shum Jr.), and gets wrapped up with the Dark Circle, a group pursuing a weapon locked away in the Academy's vaults.
Collider
'BioShock' Director Francis Lawrence on Breaking the Video Game Movie Curse and the Status of the Script [Exclusive]
At long last, things are getting real for BioShock film at Netflix. After failed attempts to bring the video game masterpiece to the silver screen, the streamer is now moving full speed ahead on the project with The Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence set to try his luck at avoiding the typical video game movie pitfalls. With the recent announcement of his involvement, Lawrence with Collider's own Steve Weintraub about the status of the script during the press tour for his upcoming film Slumberland. He also spoke about why he feels the film can break the dreaded video game movie curse.
