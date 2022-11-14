Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart "Boujee" Store Remodel For Upscaled Ohio ShoppingC. HeslopBeavercreek, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Winterizing your car: Tire check-up.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
dayton247now.com
Dayton Metro Library offers free tickets to Dayton Convention Center performances
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Dayton Metro Library, in partnership with the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC), will be offering patrons a chance to receive free tickets to two upcoming performances of The Spirit of Grace. The Spirit of Grace is a gospel tradition and community collaboration that is staged...
dayton247now.com
$500,000 in improvements heading to Triangle Park
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton has announced the newest investment of Dayton Recovery Plan funds following the approval of a $500,000 contract for Triangle Park improvements on Nov. 16. Double Jay Construction, LLC was given a $577,118 contract to create new facilities and amenities as well as...
Fans of Dave Matthews Band ‘crash’ into Dayton
"You meet amazing people, from all walks of life. They don't care where you're from, what your background. You love Dave, Dave loves you."
dayton247now.com
Dayton Public Schools approve contract to raise teachers pay, educators respond
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Public Schools held a meeting where they voted to approve a contract with the Dayton Education Association to raise teachers’ pay. This contract has been in talk since spring of this year. Dayton Public Schools and the Dayton Education Association are now happy to...
dayton.com
Dayton Record Fair returns Saturday with ‘something for everyone’
The Dayton Record Fair returns Saturday, Nov. 19 to the American Czechoslovakian Club with thousands of records for music lovers to browse through and buy. The event, presented by Skeleton Dust Records and Cincinnati’s Northside Record Fair, is expected to have about 30 vendors featuring a variety of genres from jazz, punk, psych, blues, classic rock, world music and classical to garage rock, hip hop, experimental, folk, industrial country, electronic, prog, soul and everything in between.
dayton247now.com
Cincinnati Children's opening location in Centerville
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Cincinnati Children's will soon open a medical building in Centerville, to bring their services closer to the Dayton area. The medical facility, which will be known as Cincinnati Children's Centerville when it debuts on Clyo Road in early 2023, will increase access to a variety of specialty pediatric treatment, including the following:
dayton247now.com
Dayton chicken restaurant to expand with two new locations in 2023
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The “best damn chicken in Gem City” is growing beyond its Kettering store to two new locations in the region. This will create new dining options along with new jobs. The newest locations, both slated to open their doors in 2023, will...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Public Schools approve contract with Dayton Education Association
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Public Schools had a meeting tonight where board members voted to approve a contract with the Dayton Education Association. Negotiations for the contract have been going on since the spring. Both sides are happy about the final contract, which gives teachers a raise and other...
dayton247now.com
Dayton area bank collected hundreds of items for food drive
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A bank in the Dayton region has collected hundreds of items in a food drive. First Financial Bank branches delivered the food to local agencies. “Distributing the food through local agencies helps us to generate the greatest possible local impact toward helping our clients and communities thrive,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank. “This has been a tremendously successful campaign and we are grateful for such strong community support in delivering food to those who need it.”
Alter High School Band crowned national champions
The Marching Knights also won two additional awards for ‘Outstanding Music Performance’ and ‘Outstanding General Effect.'
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua native wins America’s International Miss 2022
PIQUA — Megan Booher, 27, daughter of Angela Booher, of Piqua was recently crowned America’s International Miss 2023. America’s International Miss (AIM) is a community service based scholarship pageant for girls and young women. The youngest age to compete in AIM pageants is 4 years old. AIM has six separate groups; Little Miss, Young Miss, Junior Miss, Pre-teen Miss, Teen Miss and Miss.
WDTN
‘A Waltons’ Thanksgiving’ to Premiere on Dayton’s CW
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two actors from “A Waltons’ Thanksgiving” on Dayton’s CW joined us to talk about the upcoming Thanksgiving movie. Logan Shroyer, who plays John Boy, and Teddy Sears, who plays John Walton, joined us to discuss what the soon-to-be holiday classic means to them.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
Are you in the mood for some delicious Italian food?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, Bruno's is considered by many patrons to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. When you try some of their food, you'll find it hard to disagree with them. Customers say getting a bowl of their homemade Italian wedding soup is a must. You should also check out their delicious chicken parmesan, scallops (which are seared with olive oil in a pan before being served over a bed of homemade pasta), and chicken marsala.
dayton247now.com
'It's absolutely vital': Miami student partners with Grant Us Hope for suicide prevention
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - A Miami University student is sharing her own personal struggles to make sure no one feels alone on campus. Lexi Fields' work comes at a time when suicide remains a leading cause of death among young people. She partnered with the nonprofit, Grant Us Hope, to create Miami Hope on Miami University’s campus. It’s a collegiate version of Hope Squad, a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
Lottery ticket sales are distributed unevenly among Ohio’s public, private and charter schools
Profits from the lottery in Ohio go straight into a state-managed fund for K-12 education, and some of that money goes into the private sector.
UPDATE: Power restored to most in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 2:16 p.m.:. Power has been restored to most AES Ohio customers in Greene County after an outage Wednesday. As of 2:16 p.m., only 21 AES Ohio customers are currently without power. UPDATED @ 1:10 p.m.:. Over 2,000 AES Ohio customers are currently without power...
The Wienermobile comes to Dayton: Where to find it
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to town! On November 18 and 19, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make two stops in Montgomery County as part of its journey across the U.S. While the Wienermobile is in town, guests can get a photo with the 27-foot-long hotdog-shaped vehicle, as well as […]
dayton247now.com
Beau Townsend Ford announces new Quick Lane facility
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) - Beau Townsend Ford has announced the opening of a new Quick Lane facility in Vandalia. The all-new 20,000 square foot facility will feature Quick Lane tire and auto services as well as the Miami Valley’s only dedicated Ford commercial sales and service facility. “There’s no...
dayton247now.com
New craft wine boutique finds home in Dayton-area city
SIDNEY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A wine boutique several years in the making is finding its home in a Miami Valley community. The boutique is set to open in spring of 2023 and will bring eight new jobs to the area. The wine boutique - name not yet decided...
Comments / 0