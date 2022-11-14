ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilberforce, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton247now.com

$500,000 in improvements heading to Triangle Park

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton has announced the newest investment of Dayton Recovery Plan funds following the approval of a $500,000 contract for Triangle Park improvements on Nov. 16. Double Jay Construction, LLC was given a $577,118 contract to create new facilities and amenities as well as...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton Record Fair returns Saturday with ‘something for everyone’

The Dayton Record Fair returns Saturday, Nov. 19 to the American Czechoslovakian Club with thousands of records for music lovers to browse through and buy. The event, presented by Skeleton Dust Records and Cincinnati’s Northside Record Fair, is expected to have about 30 vendors featuring a variety of genres from jazz, punk, psych, blues, classic rock, world music and classical to garage rock, hip hop, experimental, folk, industrial country, electronic, prog, soul and everything in between.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Cincinnati Children's opening location in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Cincinnati Children's will soon open a medical building in Centerville, to bring their services closer to the Dayton area. The medical facility, which will be known as Cincinnati Children's Centerville when it debuts on Clyo Road in early 2023, will increase access to a variety of specialty pediatric treatment, including the following:
CENTERVILLE, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton chicken restaurant to expand with two new locations in 2023

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The “best damn chicken in Gem City” is growing beyond its Kettering store to two new locations in the region. This will create new dining options along with new jobs. The newest locations, both slated to open their doors in 2023, will...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Public Schools approve contract with Dayton Education Association

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Public Schools had a meeting tonight where board members voted to approve a contract with the Dayton Education Association. Negotiations for the contract have been going on since the spring. Both sides are happy about the final contract, which gives teachers a raise and other...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton area bank collected hundreds of items for food drive

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A bank in the Dayton region has collected hundreds of items in a food drive. First Financial Bank branches delivered the food to local agencies. “Distributing the food through local agencies helps us to generate the greatest possible local impact toward helping our clients and communities thrive,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank. “This has been a tremendously successful campaign and we are grateful for such strong community support in delivering food to those who need it.”
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua native wins America’s International Miss 2022

PIQUA — Megan Booher, 27, daughter of Angela Booher, of Piqua was recently crowned America’s International Miss 2023. America’s International Miss (AIM) is a community service based scholarship pageant for girls and young women. The youngest age to compete in AIM pageants is 4 years old. AIM has six separate groups; Little Miss, Young Miss, Junior Miss, Pre-teen Miss, Teen Miss and Miss.
PIQUA, OH
WDTN

‘A Waltons’ Thanksgiving’ to Premiere on Dayton’s CW

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two actors from “A Waltons’ Thanksgiving” on Dayton’s CW joined us to talk about the upcoming Thanksgiving movie. Logan Shroyer, who plays John Boy, and Teddy Sears, who plays John Walton, joined us to discuss what the soon-to-be holiday classic means to them.
DAYTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

Are you in the mood for some delicious Italian food?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, Bruno's is considered by many patrons to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. When you try some of their food, you'll find it hard to disagree with them. Customers say getting a bowl of their homemade Italian wedding soup is a must. You should also check out their delicious chicken parmesan, scallops (which are seared with olive oil in a pan before being served over a bed of homemade pasta), and chicken marsala.
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

'It's absolutely vital': Miami student partners with Grant Us Hope for suicide prevention

OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - A Miami University student is sharing her own personal struggles to make sure no one feels alone on campus. Lexi Fields' work comes at a time when suicide remains a leading cause of death among young people. She partnered with the nonprofit, Grant Us Hope, to create Miami Hope on Miami University’s campus. It’s a collegiate version of Hope Squad, a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program.
OXFORD, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Power restored to most in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 2:16 p.m.:. Power has been restored to most AES Ohio customers in Greene County after an outage Wednesday. As of 2:16 p.m., only 21 AES Ohio customers are currently without power. UPDATED @ 1:10 p.m.:. Over 2,000 AES Ohio customers are currently without power...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

The Wienermobile comes to Dayton: Where to find it

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to town! On November 18 and 19, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make two stops in Montgomery County as part of its journey across the U.S. While the Wienermobile is in town, guests can get a photo with the 27-foot-long hotdog-shaped vehicle, as well as […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Beau Townsend Ford announces new Quick Lane facility

VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) - Beau Townsend Ford has announced the opening of a new Quick Lane facility in Vandalia. The all-new 20,000 square foot facility will feature Quick Lane tire and auto services as well as the Miami Valley’s only dedicated Ford commercial sales and service facility. “There’s no...
VANDALIA, OH
dayton247now.com

New craft wine boutique finds home in Dayton-area city

SIDNEY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A wine boutique several years in the making is finding its home in a Miami Valley community. The boutique is set to open in spring of 2023 and will bring eight new jobs to the area. The wine boutique - name not yet decided...
SIDNEY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy