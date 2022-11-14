DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A bank in the Dayton region has collected hundreds of items in a food drive. First Financial Bank branches delivered the food to local agencies. “Distributing the food through local agencies helps us to generate the greatest possible local impact toward helping our clients and communities thrive,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank. “This has been a tremendously successful campaign and we are grateful for such strong community support in delivering food to those who need it.”

