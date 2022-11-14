Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
House bill proposes to supply feminine hygiene products while incarcerated
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton unit of the NAACP held a news conference on Tuesday regarding an effort to adequately supply feminine hygiene products in correctional institutions. Currently, Ohio law doesn't state that feminine hygiene products need to be given to those who need them while incarcerated, but proposed House...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Public Schools approve contract with Dayton Education Association
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Public Schools had a meeting tonight where board members voted to approve a contract with the Dayton Education Association. Negotiations for the contract have been going on since the spring. Both sides are happy about the final contract, which gives teachers a raise and other...
dayton247now.com
Washington Township Administrator announces resignation
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Washington Township Administrator Jesse Lightle has announced her intent to resign effective January 15, 2023. Lightle has served as Township Administrator since July 2006 and has led Washington Township to experience the largest residential growth in Montgomery County over the past decade. During her time with...
dayton247now.com
Dayton area bank collected hundreds of items for food drive
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A bank in the Dayton region has collected hundreds of items in a food drive. First Financial Bank branches delivered the food to local agencies. “Distributing the food through local agencies helps us to generate the greatest possible local impact toward helping our clients and communities thrive,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank. “This has been a tremendously successful campaign and we are grateful for such strong community support in delivering food to those who need it.”
dayton247now.com
Record Number of Montgomery County Adoptions Finalized on National Adoption Day
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - A record number of Montgomery County families had their adoptions finalized as a part of National Adoption Day. National Adoption Day is a national effort to raise awareness of the need to find permanent, loving families for the nearly 408,000 children waiting to be adopted in the United States.
dayton247now.com
Law enforcement hopes Issue 1 better protects community and officers in the line of duty
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Issue 1 passed in last week's midterms. This issue, which is effective immediately, allows Ohio judges to consider concerns for public safety when setting bail. In Dayton, crime happens daily. It's almost inevitable, but with the passing of Issue 1, it may be more preventable. “I...
dayton247now.com
'It's absolutely vital': Miami student partners with Grant Us Hope for suicide prevention
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - A Miami University student is sharing her own personal struggles to make sure no one feels alone on campus. Lexi Fields' work comes at a time when suicide remains a leading cause of death among young people. She partnered with the nonprofit, Grant Us Hope, to create Miami Hope on Miami University’s campus. It’s a collegiate version of Hope Squad, a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police Officer Zach Boone is a Hometown Hero
(WKEF) - Preventing potential tragedy with the power of words. Late last month, Dayton Police Officer Zach Boone helped talk someone off the ledge of a bridge in Dayton. He spent more than an hour talking with this person and potentially saved his life. Adam Aaro shows us why that's...
dayton247now.com
AES Ohio warns customers of utility scams, what to look out for
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - AES Ohio is warning customers to be extra cautious of scams as we enter the holiday season. One of the most common types of utility scams involves customers receiving unsolicited calls, texts, emails, and in-person communications by an individual claiming to represent the utility. Scammers can...
dayton247now.com
Thousands of AES Ohio customers lose power in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Thousands of customers are without power Wednesday afternoon, AES Ohio is reporting. At the height of the outage, more than 5,000 customers were without electricity. At 1:30 p.m. the utility had restored power to thousands and were counting about 2,900 customers without power. AES Ohio...
dayton247now.com
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is heading to the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is heading to Dayton!. The Wienermobile will arrive to the Miami Valley on November 18 and 19. The vehicle will be parked at two local Walmart stores. Friday, November 18, at 3360 Pentagon Blvd in Beavercreek, Ohio from 8:45 a.m. – 2...
dayton247now.com
New craft wine boutique finds home in Dayton-area city
SIDNEY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A wine boutique several years in the making is finding its home in a Miami Valley community. The boutique is set to open in spring of 2023 and will bring eight new jobs to the area. The wine boutique - name not yet decided...
dayton247now.com
AES Ohio warns of utility scams, sheriff's office says scams are on the rise
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- AES Ohio says a utility scam is going around. “As we go into the holidays, we're seeing more,” said Mary Ann Kabel with AES Ohio. AES Ohio is raising awareness since Wednesday is utility scam awareness day. “A threat to disconnect. Scammers may aggressively demand...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police Department warns of recent phone scams
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Police Department is warning residents of a potential phone scam. Recently, the department received a fraud complaint about a call that included a number of elements designed to seem legitimate. The recipient's caller ID said “Dayton Police,” but the phone number returned to the...
dayton247now.com
Marching Knights of Alter High win national championship
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- Archbishop Alter High School’s band, the Marching Knights, was crowned national champions this weekend in Indianapolis. Alter High School announce that the 36-member band, comprised of 7th through 12th graders, was named Bands of America Grand National Class A Champions on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
dayton247now.com
Miami Township Police Department searching for missing endangered adult
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Miami Township Police Department is searching for Drake Miller, an endangered adult who has been missing since November 12. Miller has had threats to harm himself, and had been staying at the Woodspring Suites in Miamisburg, where he was last seen. Miller is known...
dayton247now.com
Search teams, law enforcement find body of missing person
OAKWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Law enforcement agencies find the body of a reported missing individual in Oakwood. An Oakwood public safety officer, doing routine patrol on Saturday, found an unattended vehicle parked next to the entrance of the Houk Stream Natural Area, according to the city of Oakwood. It was...
dayton247now.com
Families struggle heading into the holiday season: Food pantries need extra help
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Right now, local food pantries need your help as we approach the holidays. The Greene County FISH Food Pantry says it has 800 Thanksgiving meals ready to roll out on Saturday. Someone anonymously donated $25,000, which was a big help to the nonprofit. Not only that,...
dayton247now.com
Butler County bust nets drugs, guns and cash; 1 arrested
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County's Regional Narcotics Task Force and Hamilton Police seized several types of drugs, guns and cash and made an arrest in Hamilton. Law enforcement agents served a search warrant at a location on Symmes Avenue. They said they found 1,000 fentanyl pills, an ounce of...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police: 22-year-old man's injuries in US 35 shooting not life-threatening
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police provided an update on the shooting reported Monday along US 35 in Dayton. Dayton Police Lt. Stephen Bauer said that the person who was shot had been driving along US 35 when the incident happened. That person, who was not identified, is a 22 year old man. His injuries are considered not life-threatening, Bauer said and he is in stable condition.
