ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

1 arrested after Dayton shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A person has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man injured on Tuesday. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police responded Tuesday at 8:48 p.m. to a report of a shooting on Paul Lawrence Dunbar Street in Dayton. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Police Officer Zach Boone is a Hometown Hero

(WKEF) - Preventing potential tragedy with the power of words. Late last month, Dayton Police Officer Zach Boone helped talk someone off the ledge of a bridge in Dayton. He spent more than an hour talking with this person and potentially saved his life. Adam Aaro shows us why that's...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Springfield narrows police chief search to 7 candidates

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Springfield has narrowed its search for a police chief to seven candidates. The city began with 29 applications submitted by the Oct. 28 deadline. Three more were submitted after that date. The short list now includes two current Springfield Police employees. “We were...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

AES Ohio warns customers of utility scams, what to look out for

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - AES Ohio is warning customers to be extra cautious of scams as we enter the holiday season. One of the most common types of utility scams involves customers receiving unsolicited calls, texts, emails, and in-person communications by an individual claiming to represent the utility. Scammers can...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

New dispatch center in Clark County nears completion

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- In just a few months, Clark County 911 dispatchers will answer your call at a new facility. “I could tell you that 5 to 6 million dollars was money well spent by this county because when people need help, this is where it comes,” said Major Christopher Clark with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Search teams, law enforcement find body of missing person

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Law enforcement agencies find the body of a reported missing individual in Oakwood. An Oakwood public safety officer, doing routine patrol on Saturday, found an unattended vehicle parked next to the entrance of the Houk Stream Natural Area, according to the city of Oakwood. It was...
OAKWOOD, OH
dayton247now.com

Cincinnati Children's opening location in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Cincinnati Children's will soon open a medical building in Centerville, to bring their services closer to the Dayton area. The medical facility, which will be known as Cincinnati Children's Centerville when it debuts on Clyo Road in early 2023, will increase access to a variety of specialty pediatric treatment, including the following:
CENTERVILLE, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton area bank collected hundreds of items for food drive

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A bank in the Dayton region has collected hundreds of items in a food drive. First Financial Bank branches delivered the food to local agencies. “Distributing the food through local agencies helps us to generate the greatest possible local impact toward helping our clients and communities thrive,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank. “This has been a tremendously successful campaign and we are grateful for such strong community support in delivering food to those who need it.”
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy