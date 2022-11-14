Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Walmart "Boujee" Store Remodel For Upscaled Ohio ShoppingC. HeslopBeavercreek, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Related
1 arrested after Dayton shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A person has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man injured on Tuesday. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police responded Tuesday at 8:48 p.m. to a report of a shooting on Paul Lawrence Dunbar Street in Dayton. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one […]
Detectives asking the public for help in locating armed robbery suspect
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) needs your help in locating an armed robbery suspect, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office social media page. MSCO with the Special Investigations Unit are currently looking for Isaiah Williams, also known to go by the nicknames ‘Dumptruck’ and ‘Dump,’ MCSO said.
Juvenile in custody after video shows ‘cruel acts’ done to calf in Celina
The Mercer County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation and identified multiple juvenile suspects. One of those juveniles is now in custody.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police Officer Zach Boone is a Hometown Hero
(WKEF) - Preventing potential tragedy with the power of words. Late last month, Dayton Police Officer Zach Boone helped talk someone off the ledge of a bridge in Dayton. He spent more than an hour talking with this person and potentially saved his life. Adam Aaro shows us why that's...
dayton247now.com
Springfield narrows police chief search to 7 candidates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Springfield has narrowed its search for a police chief to seven candidates. The city began with 29 applications submitted by the Oct. 28 deadline. Three more were submitted after that date. The short list now includes two current Springfield Police employees. “We were...
Dayton police warn of scammers pretending to be officer, asking for money
DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is alerting residents of scam callers pretending to work for the department. Police said the scam call will come up as “Dayton Police” on the caller ID, however, it is not legitimate. The caller’s number may even come up as the...
‘Targeted act of violence;’ Dayton police release new details on US 35 shooting
DAYTON — Dayton police provided new details on a shooting that happened on U.S 35. Monday afternoon. Officers were dispatched around 1 p.m. to a report of a shooting that happened on U.S. 35 between Wayne Avenue and the I-75 entrance ramp, according to Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer.
DPD: 2nd Street shooting ‘appears to be unintentional’
The investigation is still ongoing, however, Bauer said the shooting "appears to be unintentional."
dayton247now.com
AES Ohio warns customers of utility scams, what to look out for
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - AES Ohio is warning customers to be extra cautious of scams as we enter the holiday season. One of the most common types of utility scams involves customers receiving unsolicited calls, texts, emails, and in-person communications by an individual claiming to represent the utility. Scammers can...
Woman killed in Dayton hit-and-run identified
According to authorities, surveillance video shows a woman, later identified as 40-year-old Claudette Turner in the parking lot of the BP gas station at 500 Salem Avenue.
One hospitalized after shooting in Dayton home
Dispatch reported that the shooting occurred in a home and that one man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
dayton247now.com
New dispatch center in Clark County nears completion
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- In just a few months, Clark County 911 dispatchers will answer your call at a new facility. “I could tell you that 5 to 6 million dollars was money well spent by this county because when people need help, this is where it comes,” said Major Christopher Clark with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
dayton247now.com
Search teams, law enforcement find body of missing person
OAKWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Law enforcement agencies find the body of a reported missing individual in Oakwood. An Oakwood public safety officer, doing routine patrol on Saturday, found an unattended vehicle parked next to the entrance of the Houk Stream Natural Area, according to the city of Oakwood. It was...
2 killed, more injured after icy Centerville crash
Police responded at approximately 3:40 a.m. and found that one of the occupants, 29-year-old Dario Castellanos had died on the scene. The six other occupants were brought to Miami Valley Hospital in various conditions.
dayton247now.com
Cincinnati Children's opening location in Centerville
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Cincinnati Children's will soon open a medical building in Centerville, to bring their services closer to the Dayton area. The medical facility, which will be known as Cincinnati Children's Centerville when it debuts on Clyo Road in early 2023, will increase access to a variety of specialty pediatric treatment, including the following:
Mom changes plea to guilty in death of daughter, 12, found in their Xenia home in June
XENIA — The 43-year-old mother of 12-year-old Aaliyah Artis will learn her fate in December after she decided to a plea agreement in the investigation of the child’s death. A Dec. 21 hearing has been scheduled for Mary Artis on two felony counts of endangering children, according to...
Fox 19
New jobs for Fairfield Twp police officers who quit after not shooting armed suspect
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Fairfield Township police officers who recently resigned after not firing at an armed homicide suspect have new jobs in law enforcement. Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones tells FOX19 NOW he hired Austin Reed and Mark Bartlett as correction officers for the jail, which the sheriff’s office operates.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police say they've captured serial rapist, but believe there are more victims
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police are announcing the arrest of a suspected serial rapist. DPD's Cold Case Unit, along with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, says this arrest comes from a long-time investigation with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations. 43-year-old Tiandre Turner is charged with 1 count of...
dayton247now.com
Dayton area bank collected hundreds of items for food drive
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A bank in the Dayton region has collected hundreds of items in a food drive. First Financial Bank branches delivered the food to local agencies. “Distributing the food through local agencies helps us to generate the greatest possible local impact toward helping our clients and communities thrive,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank. “This has been a tremendously successful campaign and we are grateful for such strong community support in delivering food to those who need it.”
VIDEO: Armed suspect approaches Springfield officers prior to shooting; Officers on leave
SPRINGFIELD — A man is in the hospital after being involved in an officer-involved shooting in Springfield. Crews were called to the 700 block of Selma Road around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, on reports of a man threatening people with a gun at a Sunoco Gas Station. A police report...
Comments / 0