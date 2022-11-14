Read full article on original website
Related
The World’s Largest Flawless Diamond Could Fetch Over $15 Million at Auction
Another day, another massive fancy-colored diamond hits the auction block. This week, just days after it revealed plans to sell a collection of vivid blue diamonds from De Beers, Sotheby’s announced that it will also sell a 303.10-carat stone known as the Golden Canary at its Magnificent Jewels sale in December. The pear-shaped gem, which boasts a fancy deep brownish-yellow hue, is one of the largest polished diamonds in the world and the largest flawless diamond ever graded by the Gemological Institute of America, or GIA. Because of its rarity (yellow diamonds only make up .006 percent of diamonds in the world)...
BBC
Mondrian painting sells for record $51m at auction
A 1930s painting by Piet Mondrian has sold for $51m (£43m) in a New York auction, a record for the artist's work. The piece was last sold in 1983 for $2.15m, which is equivalent to $6.4m (£5.4m) in today's money. The head of impressionist and modern art at...
mansionglobal.com
This Early 18th-Century London Townhouse Is Filled With History and Famous Residents
A historic 18th-century townhouse in London’s posh Hampstead neighborhood, a pocket of the city famed for its well-to-do residents and much-loved green space, has come to the market for £6.75 million (US$8.04 million). Built around 1720 in Queen Anne style, the home is Grade II* listed, a designation...
A Contemporary Extension Revives a Victorian Terraced House in London
As cofounders of London-based practice DGN Studio, Daniel Goodacre and Geraldine Ng are well-versed in the mullet architecture trend. Many of their residential renovations follow this common formula of a historic front façade paired with a modern rear addition, so the design duo was fully equipped to update and extend a Victorian terraced house that needed some extra love from its eager new owners.
France 24
Warhol piece sells for $85 mn at New York auction
The 1963 piece of art was sold after two minutes and a brief duel between two bidders, for a total of $74 million, or $85.4 million with all related costs and fees. The last time a piece of art from Warhol's "Death and Disaster Series" was sold in 2013, it set a record for the artist at $105 million.
Heartbroken couple must DEMOLISH their £2million clifftop holiday home because it is set to fall into the sea
With breathtaking views over the North Sea, handsome Red House should be worth in the region of £2million. But the fierce rate of coastal erosion in parts of Suffolk means it is now not only worthless but dangerous. Demolition of the 1920s property in the village of Thorpeness began...
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop
SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
A bride-to-be paid $200 for a pink vintage wedding dress with blue lace accents ahead of her sunset-themed wedding
Madison "Madi" Cervantes showed off her multi-colored vintage wedding dress on TikTok. The first TikTok and several accompanying videos went viral, garnering a combined 51 million views. Cervantes found the $200 dress online after striking out while looking for traditional white gowns. A bride-to-be in Texas delighted the internet when...
An unfinished 168-foot superyacht that was abandoned in 2007 will soon be up for auction starting at $1.5 million — see inside the 40% complete yacht
An unfinished superyacht abandoned just before the Great Recession will be up for auction starting at $1.5 million. The 168-foot motoryacht could cost between $16 million to $25 million to complete. Take a look at the nearly half-finished motoryacht that'll be auctioned by Boathouse Auctions in November. A 168-foot superyacht...
Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Huge Barn Find Stash Uncovered In Secret Location
Stumbling across just one or two barn find cars can be pretty exciting, but just imagine coming across a huge collection like the one featured in the included video. Documented by The Bearded Explorer, a UK YouTuber who likes to check out abandoned locations, this is truly a breathtaking discovery. Row after row of dusty British and European classic cars have been hidden away from view, revealing how some collections are truly forgotten.
Hundreds of Gold Coins Discovered During Kitchen Demo
A couple renovating a kitchen in England was shocked to discover more than 260 gold coins dating back more than 600 years, according to the BBC. The report said the coins were sold by Spink & Son auctioneers in Bloomsbury, London, for £754,000, including the final purchase and fees — roughly $742,000 by current exchange rates.
Black Couple Sells 236-Acre Farm To Luxury Hotel Brand in $13.75M Off-Market Deal
What was once meant as a family compound may soon become a luxury resort. Black entrepreneurs Chid Liberty and Georgie Badiel Liberty reportedly sold their large upstate property in Rhinebeck, New York, in an off-market deal that closed Friday. According to the New York Post, the 236-acre biodynamic farm was purchased for $13.75 million by Six Senses, one of the world’s most luxurious hotel brands.
Woman Uses Pool Noodles to Decorate Basically Her Entire House for Christmas
We think pool noodles might be more of a winter staple now TBH
Sotheby’s Will Sell Rare Version of the U.S. Constitution, the Second to Hit the Market in 12 Months
Last November, Sotheby’s captured the world’s attention when they offered up one of the only remaining copies of the first printing of the U.S. Constitution, which realized a record-breaking $43.2 million result. This month, they’re hoping that lightning will strike twice by selling another rare first printing of the Constitution during a dedicated live sale on November 13. In 2021, the sale of the Constitution became a media spectacle when crypto enthusiasts began ConstitutionDAO in the hope of crowdfunding a winning bid for the rare document. They said they wanted to gift the document, in some undefined way, to the...
These 2022 Sally Ride Quarters Could Be Worth Over $400
As part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, famed physicist, educator and astronaut Dr. Sally Ride appears on some 2022 quarters. It's a deserving honor for the first American woman in space who, when she blasted off on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983 at age 32, was also the youngest American in space. The quarters featuring Dr. Ride are worth a lot in sentimental value since they honor such an amazing person, but some of them are also worth way more than just 25 cents.
Ferrari and Rare Lamborghini Found In NY Garage! Only 1200 Made!
I am not one that likes surprises but I would love to be surprised with a vintage sports car, even if it's been sitting in a New York garage for twenty years. Imagine heading to a property expecting to see 1986 Ferrari that has was parked in this garage 6 years ago. The anticipation to see the condition of the car and examine what is essentially a time capsule is exciting. Then you arrive and they tell you there is another, more rare, sports car in a different garage on the property. What?
My party of 8 spent $1,500 a night on a deluxe 2-bedroom villa at Disney World, and it was a great option for a large group
My group of eight stayed in a two-bedroom villa at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort. Disney's deluxe villas are perfect for larger parties who want to stay together on the property. It was awesome to have a full kitchen to save money on food, and the resort amenities were great.
Miley Cyrus Buys Mediterranean-Style Malibu Mansion for $7.9 Million
Miley Cyrus just bought a vast new blank canvas on which to express her funky maximalist interior design style. The musician and actor paid $7.9 million for a six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom Malibu mansion, according to Dirt. The 6,568-square-foot Mediterranean-style structure was built in 1999 but has been recently updated and features crisp and modern white interiors and a warm-toned mix of hardwood and stone tile floors. Set on a scenic lot that measures just under one-and-a-half acres at the end of a long driveway, the Nashville-born singer’s new home boasts panoramic ocean, whitewater, canyon, and mountain vistas.
Architectural Digest
New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Architectural Digest is the international design authority, taking you inside the world's most beautiful homes.https://www.architecturaldigest.com/
Comments / 0