3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Dividends are a way for companies to return value to investors, but they are also a signaling mechanism. A long streak of annual dividend increases is a sign of both success and commitment to shareholders. Three companies that have proven their long-term worth to investors many times over are Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT), Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), and Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB).
1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Global warehouse giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has lost more than a third of its value over the past year. The primary factor weighing on the real estate investment trust's (REIT) share price is the concern that rising interest rates could push the global economy into a recession. That would impact the demand for warehouse space.
OHI Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $29.65 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
5 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2023
This year's been a tough one for stocks and investors. The three major indexes slipped into bear territory. And the Nasdaq still is down about 27% since the start of January. But these times won't last forever. Bull markets eventually follow bear markets. We don't know when this transition will...
2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
A falling stock market and constant barrage of negative headlines can wear down investors. It's hard to feel any optimism. But this is precisely the time to remember that every bear market in the U.S. has been followed by a bull market. Buying high-quality businesses at today's depressed prices can lead to life-changing returns in the long run.
You Don't Have to Guess the Stock Market Bottom -- Here's Why
This year hasn't been a particularly positive one for the stock market, with the S&P 500 down 16% in 2022, despite climbing 11% since the start of October. After posting two years of great returns in 2020 and 2021, the market might just be taking a needed breather. But the...
This Growth Stock Is Accelerating Into a Potential Recession. Time to Buy?
CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS) was a market darling early in the pandemic, but lately the stock has looked like it could use an overhaul. Shares are down 63% over the last year as the buzz around e-commerce stocks has faded, and while the company's growth rate has slowed from the pandemic, it's still delivering solid growth, outperforming its e-commerce peers, and gaining market share from traditional auto parts retailers.
Is Annaly Capital's 16% Dividend Worth the Risk?
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-paying dividend stocks, with a yield of more than 16%. The double-digit dividend yield of this mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) may be attractive in today's high inflation bear market, but is its dividend worth the risk? Let's find out.
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.11), with the stock changing hands as low as $18.29 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
Why Cardano, Chainlink, and Cronos Are Slumping Today
It's another day of turmoil in the world of crypto. Most cryptocurrencies are trading lower Wednesday, with Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), and Cronos (CRYPTO: CRO) among the biggest large-cap decliners. As of 1:15 p.m. ET, those tokens had declined 3.7%, 5%, and 6.8%, respectively, over the prior 24 hours.
Financial Sector Update for 11/17/2022: THFF,PFLT,XYF,ELVT
Financial stocks resumed their slide Thursday with the NYSE Financial Index falling 0.8% in late trade while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.9%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 2.0%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 1.6% after data showed new housing starts fell by 4.2% during October compared with the previous month, topping market expectations for a 5.2% decline.
Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 220%. A...
Gap (GPS) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Gap (GPS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.27 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3,650%....
Delta Apparel (DLA) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Delta Apparel (DLA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61. This compares to earnings of $0.96 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -106.56%. A quarter ago,...
Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Farfetch Limited (FTCH) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.24 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to loss of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -33.33%....
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (Symbol: VXUS) where we have detected an approximate $428.5 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 930,575,178 to 938,846,714). Among the largest underlying components of VXUS, in trading today Vanguard International Equity Index Funds - Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Exchange Traded Fund (Symbol: VWO) is trading flat, Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (Symbol: PSF) is down about 0.3%, and Sempra (Symbol: SRE) is lower by about 2.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the VXUS Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of VXUS, versus its 200 day moving average:
Ross Stores (ROST) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Ross Stores (ROST) came out with quarterly earnings of $1 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 23.46%. A quarter...
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: EL
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Estee Lauder (EL) is now the #95 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker,...
Is the Worst Over for Housing Stocks & ETFs?
(1:00) - Breaking Down The Current Housing Market: Affordability Continues To Decline. (8:15) - Should We Expect A Housing Crash Like 2008?. (20:50) - What Are The Rental Trends Around The United States. (25:20) - Will Homebuilders Continue To See Growth?. (31:40) - Stocks and ETFs To Keep On Your...
Haynes International (HAYN) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Haynes International (HAYN) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.78%. A quarter...
