Saint Petersburg, FL

Officials: Florida woman allegedly threatened man with sword over parking spot

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman allegedly threatened a man with a sword over a parking spot in St. Petersburg, Florida, officials say.

According to an affidavit from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Quiana Manning, 41, allegedly threatened a man with a sword.

PCSO said in the affidavit that Manning and the victim were reportedly arguing over a parking spot at her apartment complex. During one point of the argument, Manning allegedly got out of her car and went over to the driver’s side window of the victim’s car with a sword that was about 2 feet long. Manning then allegedly raised the sword close to the victim. She also made threatening remarks.

According to WFLA per the arrest report, Manning did not have any intention of killing the victim, but he was still in fear for his life.

Manning has been arrested. She has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to WFLA.

No further information has been released.

