NFL Monday Night Football tracker: Eagles look to stay undefeated against Commanders

 3 days ago
The Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and even the Indianapolis Colts have taken over the headlines at different points in the 2022 NFL season. But the best team in the NFL is the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles remain the only unbeaten team in the NFL, something that has been overshadowed by the Bills' opening-night excellence, the Dolphins' explosive offense and the Colts' drama-filled hiring of Jeff Saturday. The Eagles, meanwhile, just continue to win games. Led by an improved Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia is a perfect 8-0 to start the season.

Things haven't gone as well for the Commanders. The team sits at just 4-5, good for last in the NFC East. Taylor Heinicke has led to the team to a 2-1 record while filling in for Carson Wentz, and will be looking to pull off a major upset over the Eagles on Monday.

Will Hurts and the Eagles take care of business against a floundering Commanders squad? Or can Washington shock the world and catch Philadelphia on an off night?

Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we provide the latest scores, news and updates from Monday's contest.

