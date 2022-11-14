Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Bowl projections: LSU expected to make short trip to big bowl for postseason destination
LSU’s bowl projections are looking sweeter all the time. With just over two weeks until the College Football Playoff and bowl parings are released, the vast majority of picks have the Tigers in the Sugar Bowl. Eleven of 15 bowl projections have LSU playing in the venerable New Orleans...
One of LSU LB Harold Perkins' sacks against Arkansas was taken away. Here's why.
An unusual statistical adjustment has erased one of LSU freshman linebacker Harold Perkins’ four sacks against Arkansas. Perkins originally tied a single-game school record in the 13-10 win Saturday, but the NCAA did not officially give him credit for a sack on his game-sealing forced fumble. As Arkansas submitted...
LSU-UAB: How to watch, numbers to know and storylines to follow
The LSU football team plays host to UAB at 8 p.m. on Saturday in a game that will be this season's non-conference finale for both squads. LSU rolls in with as much momentum as any team in the country, having clinched the SEC West title and a battle with Georgia in the conference championship game on Dec. 3 in Atlanta.
LSU continues to move up in the latest College Football Playoff rankings
LSU moved up to No. 6 in the third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, taking the spot after Oregon was upset over the weekend. The Tigers entered their 13-10 win Saturday over Arkansas ranked No. 7. The Ducks sat one spot ahead of LSU until they were beaten by Washington.
Harold Perkins showed out vs. Arkansas, but another LSU linebacker also had his best game
LSU linebacker Greg Penn III's performance against Arkansas was probably overshadowed by linebacker Harold Perkins' historic performance. Penn, a sophomore, tallied 10 total tackles, 2 1/2 of them for loss and one pass deflection against the Razorbacks, meaning he has the third-most tackles on the team so far this year.
LSU defensive end Ali Gaye's family making first trip to Tiger Stadium
LSU fifth-year senior defensive end Ali Gaye’s family has never been to Tiger Stadium, but will make the trip this Saturday. “I’ve been telling them about it, but they just have to see themselves,” Gaye said. “Nobody compares to Tiger Stadium, so we’ll see how they react to that.”
Our Views: Turns out Brian Kelly is fitting in quite well in Baton Rouge
They laughed at Brian Kelly’s accent when the Massachusetts-born coach gave up the good life in South Bend, Ind., and signed a nine-figure deal to move to Baton Rouge and coach the LSU Tigers. The coach has only been in River City for a few months — barely time...
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for Week 2 of the playoffs
The high school football playoffs are in Week 2 in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across the...
Breakaway speed has made soft-spoken receiver a breakout player for fifth-seeded Zachary
Look up and down Zachary High School roster, you’ll see star-studded recruits. Elite prospects coveted by big-time college programs. There’s the quarterback Eli Holstein, an Alabama commit. There’s the safety Kylin Jackson, committed to LSU. And the edge rusher, Ashley Williams, who’s headed to Auburn. Notably,...
Louisiana football player injured in UVA shooting is off ventilator, recovering, family says
A Louisiana athlete seriously wounded in last weekend’s deadly shooting that authorities say targeted football players on the University of Virginia campus is in stable condition and recovering after undergoing multiple surgeries, his family says. UVA running back and Baton Rouge native Michael Hollins, 21, was removed from a...
Determination drives Blue Gators' kicker Peyton Woodring to No. 1 national ranking
Ascension Episcopal’s Peyton Woodring grew up playing soccer and admits starring as a football player was never a thought, let alone a dream. In fact, Woodring had no plans of playing high school football for the Blue Gators, despite being known for his toughness as a receiver, defensive end and safety in three years of middle school ball.
What a trip: Dutchtown, Scotlandville among BR teams facing big road playoff challenges
Some football coaches and teams end a season wondering, “What if.” That won’t be a problem for either Dutchtown or Scotlandville after Friday night. Both Class 5A schools face high-profile opponents on the road in the regional playoff round. “They always say you have to play the...
LCA Knights is coming off a bye and have goals for a deep playoff run
Lafayette Christian coach Trev Faulk and his staff aren't accustomed to entering the high school football playoffs with the bitter taste of defeat in their mouths. In fact, since Faulk's arrival in 2016 it has only happened once. In Week 9 of that season, the Knights had a chance to...
'The Chosen': Baton Rouge woman answers call to be among 'the 5,000' for Texas filming
Although even those who know Rose Burnside likely won't be able to pick her out when watching "The Chosen," she calls its filming one of the most beautiful experiences of her life. The Baton Rouge retiree, 56, was among the thousands, many from Louisiana, who made a pilgrimage to Midlothian,...
Teurlings, St. Thomas More, Southside all heavy regional-round favorites
Teurlings Catholic coach Dane Charpentier is wary of Carver's speed as the second-seeded Rebels get ready to host the No. 15 Rams in a Division II select regional playoff game Friday. Charpentier said Rams quarterback Jaden Verrett specializes in throwing short to intermediate passes to a deep receiving corps. Eric...
Baton Rouge schools rebound overall from pandemic, but several have yet to recover
School performance scores released Wednesday show that nearly half of the public schools in the Baton Rouge region have managed to return to where they were before the pandemic, with most of the growth occurring over the last school year. The trend tracks the state as a whole, where 47%...
Opelousas Catholic striving to knock off No. 2 Central Catholic
The No. 15-seeded Opelousas Catholic Vikings will look to continue their playoff run on Friday, but it'll require a big road upset of No. 2 seed Central Catholic of Morgan City to do so. In the mind of coach Thomas David, a complete performance in all three phases will be...
LHSAA Football Playoffs Week 2: Check out the schedule for Baton Rouge area teams
Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed. No. 9 Denham Springs (9-2) at No. 8 Benton (8-3) No. 12 West Monroe (8-2) at No. 5 Zachary (8-2) No. 14 Dutchtown (7-3) at No. 3 Destrehan (11-0) No. 15 East Ascension (6-5) at No. 2 Neville (8-2) Division II. No. 11...
Is Topgolf coming to Lafayette? Here's what we know so far
Topgolf, the fast-growing Dallas-based company that operates high-tech driving ranges, is interested in opening a Lafayette location. Chicago-based ARCO/Murray National Construction Co., construction partner for TopGolf, is seeking a preliminary plat approval for 11.44 acres from the Lafayette city planning commission during its Monday meeting, according to the agenda posted this week.
Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather
Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
