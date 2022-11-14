ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

LSU-UAB: How to watch, numbers to know and storylines to follow

The LSU football team plays host to UAB at 8 p.m. on Saturday in a game that will be this season's non-conference finale for both squads. LSU rolls in with as much momentum as any team in the country, having clinched the SEC West title and a battle with Georgia in the conference championship game on Dec. 3 in Atlanta.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU continues to move up in the latest College Football Playoff rankings

LSU moved up to No. 6 in the third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, taking the spot after Oregon was upset over the weekend. The Tigers entered their 13-10 win Saturday over Arkansas ranked No. 7. The Ducks sat one spot ahead of LSU until they were beaten by Washington.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Determination drives Blue Gators' kicker Peyton Woodring to No. 1 national ranking

Ascension Episcopal’s Peyton Woodring grew up playing soccer and admits starring as a football player was never a thought, let alone a dream. In fact, Woodring had no plans of playing high school football for the Blue Gators, despite being known for his toughness as a receiver, defensive end and safety in three years of middle school ball.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

LCA Knights is coming off a bye and have goals for a deep playoff run

Lafayette Christian coach Trev Faulk and his staff aren't accustomed to entering the high school football playoffs with the bitter taste of defeat in their mouths. In fact, since Faulk's arrival in 2016 it has only happened once. In Week 9 of that season, the Knights had a chance to...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Teurlings, St. Thomas More, Southside all heavy regional-round favorites

Teurlings Catholic coach Dane Charpentier is wary of Carver's speed as the second-seeded Rebels get ready to host the No. 15 Rams in a Division II select regional playoff game Friday. Charpentier said Rams quarterback Jaden Verrett specializes in throwing short to intermediate passes to a deep receiving corps. Eric...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Opelousas Catholic striving to knock off No. 2 Central Catholic

The No. 15-seeded Opelousas Catholic Vikings will look to continue their playoff run on Friday, but it'll require a big road upset of No. 2 seed Central Catholic of Morgan City to do so. In the mind of coach Thomas David, a complete performance in all three phases will be...
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Is Topgolf coming to Lafayette? Here's what we know so far

Topgolf, the fast-growing Dallas-based company that operates high-tech driving ranges, is interested in opening a Lafayette location. Chicago-based ARCO/Murray National Construction Co., construction partner for TopGolf, is seeking a preliminary plat approval for 11.44 acres from the Lafayette city planning commission during its Monday meeting, according to the agenda posted this week.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather

Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

