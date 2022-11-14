ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Big Lead

Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant Clearly Took a Shot at LeBron James By Calling Him One of the Best Players Ever

LeBron James sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, which is too bad because it very well could be one of the final opportunities we get to see LeBron face off against Kevin Durant on the court. The two generational talents are on the back nine of their careers and only play twice a year as foes in opposite conferences. The amount of games left for them to duel is dwindling quickly. Durant was asked about that after the Nets' loss and laughed that he was glad LeBron missed the game because...
LOS ANGELES, CA
blavity.com

Podcaster Reveals New Details About How LeBron James Allegedly Cheats On His Wife Savannah

On the court, LeBron James is a 4× NBA champion and undeniably one of the best at the game of basketball. Off the court, James is touted as an amazing father of three and a devoted husband to his wife of nine years, Savannah James. However, according to podcast host Sofia Franklyn, the billion dollar baller may not be as committed to his marriage as he portrays.
hotnewhiphop.com

Steph Curry Has A Message For Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson has struggled to start the season. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are an iconic NBA duo. Together, they form the splash brothers. Of course, these two are some of the most prolific shooters the NBA has ever seen. They have won four NBA titles together, and they have an opportunity to win more.
Newsweek

Shaquille O'Neal Tells Kanye West He's 'Got More Money' Than Him Amid Rant

Shaquille O'Neal told Kanye West said that he has "more money" than the rapper on Thursday, as he clapped back at beleaguered musician for criticizing him. In a Twitter rant on Thursday, West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, defended NBA star Kyrie Irving has he faced backlash for posting on the platform about a documentary that is widely deemed to be antisemitic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NECN

How Blake Griffin's Message to Marcus Smart Helped Spark Celtics' Comeback

How Griffin's message to Marcus Smart helped spark C's comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Blake Griffin hasn't made much of an on-court impact for the Boston Celtics this season, but his veteran leadership proved valuable Monday night. The Celtics trailed the Oklahoma City Thunder by as many as...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy