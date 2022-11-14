Read full article on original website
Bemidji Man Charged for Fleeing Police, Crashing Into Mall Doors
A Bemidji man is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors for fleeing from police in his vehicle and then crashing into the front doors of the Paul Bunyan Mall in Bemidji. According to the criminal complaint in the case, a Bemidji police officer responded to a call Tuesday of...
Update on Vehicle Crash at Bemidji’s Paul Bunyan Mall
The driver of a vehicle that crashed into the Paul Bunyan Mall in Bemidji on Tuesday has been identified. Damian Smith reportedly called 911 while driving to inform them he was having a mental breakdown. Dispatch also received several other calls of a reckless vehicle in the same area. Smith...
Polk County Meth Investigation Leads To Felony Charges For Two Men
POLK COUNTY -- On July 13, 2022, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office organized and conducted a search warrant at an address on Polk Ave S. in Frederic, WI because of information gained through an investigation into that residence which indicated that the tenants -- Andrew Zabel (pictured left) and Jeremy Carlson (pictured right) -- were likely selling and distributing methamphetamine from the residence. Criminal charges were filed against both Carlson and Zabel. Carlson was subsequently sentenced while charges are still pending against Zabel.
Vehicles collide on icy roads
Two vehicles collided Thursday morning shortly before 8 a.m. on icy roads between New Prague and Montgomery. The accident occurred just south of Minnesota 13 and 300th Street South. According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, a 2009 Ford Explorer driven by Robert Shippman of New Prague and a 2002 Oldmobile Bravada driven by Katie Young of Buffalo ended up in the west ditch. Young was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in New Prague with non-life threatening injuries. Shippman sustained no injuries. Both parties were wearing their seat belts.
Man rushed to hospital after crash in Todd County, MN
NEAR STAPLES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is recovering from injuries following a single-vehicle crash near Staples, MN. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Thursday, Nov. 17 around 2:30 a.m. they were called to the crash along Hwy. 210. The report says 24-year-old Dylan Crandall of Brainerd, MN...
DNR Investigating Case in Wild Deer Harvested South Of Bemidji
(KDLM/MNN) – The Minnesota D-N-R continues to investigate the first case of chronic wasting disease in a wild deer in the Bemidji area. Wildlife health supervisor Michelle Carstensen says there was a positive CWD deer farm in Beltrami County in 2021 – but the infected buck was not taken near that farm.
Wadena Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigates Local Cabin Shooting
The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in providing information about shots fired at a cabin in Bullard Township. According to the press release, on November 14 officials received a report of multiple shots fired at a cabin on Cottingham Drive. The cabin reportedly had been shot with a firearm. Upon arriving on the scene, deputies found the residence had been shot 11 times. Two rounds went through the walls and into the cabin. An additional 13 dents were found on the siding and were most likely caused by a BB or pellet gun.
Wright County Area Residents Involved in Fatal Pickup vs. Semi Crash in Southwest Minnesota
A semi-truck driver died in a weekend traffic crash in southwestern Minnesota that involved residents from the Wright County area. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that shortly after 6 PM Friday, a pickup was southbound on Highway 71 in Germantown Township in Cottonwood County when it collided with a semi truck at County Road 11.
Identity released of Plymouth teen found fatally shot in car
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the identity of a Plymouth teen who was found fatally shot in a car on Monday evening. The incident occurred around 5:56 p.m. on Monday after officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 9700 block of 37th Place North in Plymouth.
Body of Missing Man Pulled from Minnesota Lake
McGregor, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities have recovered the body of a Duluth-area man who had been missing since October 25. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office canceled the missing person alert after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a body pulled from Rat Lake in Aitkin County Saturday as 38-year-old Lucas Dudden of Carlton. He was last seen in Carlton on October 25.
Man Hurt in Rollover in Morrison County
FORT RIPLEY (WJON News) -- A driver was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 59-year-old Bennett Blooflat of Fort Ripley was driving his pickup northbound Monday just before 4:00 p.m. on Highway 371 near Highway 115 when he lost control and went into the median and rolled.
MnDOT Asks Crow Wing County for Support on Highway 210/371 Intersection Project
The Crow Wing County Highway Department has received a request by the Minnesota Department of Transportation for a letter of support on an important upcoming project. The project is for a newly designed renovation for the intersection of Highways 210 and 371 railroad crossing. The project is still in early development and is still in need of the proper funding.
Minneapolis police investigate shooting that injured man in Jordan neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS – A man was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis' Jordan neighborhood.Police say officers were called to the 1200 block of 26th Avenue North just before 3 p.m. where they found evidence of gunfire.The victim is said to have driven himself to an area hospital for treatment. He's expected to survive.Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.
No charges, case closed in August suicide and lockdown at Eden Prairie Scheels store
No charges will be filed, and the case is closed in the Aug. 22 suicide at Scheels that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man and a lockdown of the Eden Prairie Center, according to a statement released Monday by the Eden Prairie Police Department (EPPD). The police report of the investigation compiled by [...]
Man fires at vehicle after attempted carjacking near Hudson, Wis.
HUDSON, Wis. -- Authorities say a man fired at a vehicle after attempting to carjack the driver near Hudson, Wisconsin, Sunday evening.The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported attempted carjacking near County Highway N and Highway 12 just after 8:30 p.m.The alleged victims said a car stopped in front of them, and a man got out. He pointed a gun at their car, they said. They drove away, but said the man fired at them as they fled. He allegedly followed them for a short while in his vehicle.The man drove into Minnesota, the sheriff's office said, and is still at large. The suspect vehicle is a black Lincoln sedan.No one was injured in the attempted carjacking.Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office.
Building a Table For 7
Building a Table For 7: Farm & Forage to Fine Dining Through The Pandemic in Bemidji, MN. Follow Amber Lynne of Bemidji, Minnesota as she begins work to open a Farm to Table restaurant in Bemidji, Minnesota. Watch her journey as an entrepreneur, grow as a chef, and adapt as a business owner as she opens her fine dining restaurant through the 2020 Pandemic.
More than 150 former Minneapolis Police Officers collect workers comp after death of Floyd
(Minneapolis, MN) -- More than 150 former Minneapolis police officers have collected a combined nearly 26 million dollars in worker's compensations settlements since George Floyd's death. That comes out to around 167-thousand dollars per officer. The hundreds of officers left the force in the years following Floyd's death, claiming post-traumatic stress disorder and collected disability benefits.
Adult and child injured in Maple Grove crash
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Two people are in the hospital Saturday evening after a three-vehicle crash in Maple Grove.The Maple Grove Police Department says it responded to a crash around 4:45 p.m. on Elm Creek Boulevard near the entrance to Highway 610.Officers say a car traveling east on County Road 81 collided in the intersection with a car traveling south on Elm Creek Boulevard. The southbound vehicle then hit another vehicle.An adult driver and juvenile passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.The crash is under investigation.
