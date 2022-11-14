Read full article on original website
Madison Daily Leader
Madison High School Theater Camp presents Dragon Trouble
Fostering a love for the arts in the youth can be a bit challenging in the modern day. Children have more opportunities than ever for extracurricular activities outside of their already busy school days, so gathering interest early on becomes immensely important. To help spark that initial interest, Madison High School began hosting a yearly theater camp for elementary students in 2013.
County commission hears water development district update
Lake County commissioners are expected to approve an updated resolution in support of the expansion of the Vermillion Basin Water Development District. About four years ago, commissioners approved a resolution that would move portions of the county from the East Dakota Water Development District to the Vermillion Basin Water Development District. On Tuesday morning, representatives from both entities appeared before commissioners to update them on the plan’s progress and to gauge whether commissioners still support the plan.
Angel Tree program supports local families
The season of giving is right around the corner, and that means it’s time for another year of the Lake County Food Pantry’s Angel Tree program. The Angel Trees offer an opportunity for community volunteers to provide food and gifts for local families and children in need.
Eliza Blue blends literature and song at BrickHouse performance
The power to capture a time and place is an integral component for any songwriter. The ability to paint vivid scenes over the course of a short tune allows them to mesmerize crowds with the stories they tell and the lives they lead. Eliza Blue, a singer/songwriter from Bison, captured...
Six Jacks Claim Academic All-District Awards
South Dakota State University had six student-athletes listed Tuesday on the 2022 Academic All-District Women’s Soccer Team, recognizing their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America program separately recognized soccer honorees in four divisions: NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III...
Jacks rally to top Bonnies at Sanford Pentagon
South Dakota State University completed a near double-digit comeback in the second half and rallied to earn a 66-62 victory over St. Bonaventure on Tuesday in front more than 3,000 fans at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. The Jackrabbits held two separate eight-point advantages in the first half, but...
