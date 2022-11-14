Lake County commissioners are expected to approve an updated resolution in support of the expansion of the Vermillion Basin Water Development District. About four years ago, commissioners approved a resolution that would move portions of the county from the East Dakota Water Development District to the Vermillion Basin Water Development District. On Tuesday morning, representatives from both entities appeared before commissioners to update them on the plan’s progress and to gauge whether commissioners still support the plan.

LAKE COUNTY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO