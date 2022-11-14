Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Related
8newsnow.com
Tedd's Forecast: Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6: 17 p.m.
Tedd’s Forecast: Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6: 17 p.m. Tedd's Forecast: Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6: 17 p.m. Fallen Nevada State Police Trooper to be honored …. More than a year after Nevada State Police Trooper Micah May was killed in the line of duty, the community came together to honor his sacrifice, this time at a national level.
8newsnow.com
Jerry's Forecast: Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:17 p.m.
Jerry’s Forecast: Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:17 p.m. Jerry's Forecast: Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:17 p.m. Fallen Nevada State Police Trooper to be honored …. More than a year after Nevada State Police Trooper Micah May was killed in the line of duty, the community came together to honor his sacrifice, this time at a national level.
8newsnow.com
Project 150 gears up for Thanksgiving giveaway
Nevada man who claimed dead wife’s mail-in ballot …. A Las Vegas man is accused of forging his dead wife’s signature on her ballot, mailing it in and then claiming it had been stolen. Mom who killed 7-year-old autistic son on hike outside …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/mom-who-killed-7-year-old-autistic-son-on-hike-outside-las-vegas-to-be-sentenced/. Light the World...
8newsnow.com
Cisco Aguilar on election and mail ballots
The seceretary of state elect sits down with 8 News Now Investigator Vanessa Murphy to discuss the election and mail ballots. The seceretary of state elect sits down with 8 News Now Investigator Vanessa Murphy to discuss the election and mail ballots. Fallen Nevada State Police Trooper to be honored...
8newsnow.com
Revamp coming to Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Known as Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center, the Historic Commercial Center may soon see more restaurants, art exhibits, and alcohol to combat the deteriorating quality of the area. The district, located on East Sahara and Maryland Parkway, was originally constructed in the 1960s, according to...
8newsnow.com
Donny Osmond cancels shows due to sickness
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/donny-osmond-cancels-shows-due-to-sickness/. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/donny-osmond-cancels-shows-due-to-sickness/. Protecting homes from break-ins in Las Vegas during …. Protecting homes from break-ins in Las Vegas during holiday season. To unionize or not? Las Vegas coffee shop owner weighs …. Coming together to create a better workplace is what is mobilizing one Starbucks location in Las Vegas to...
8newsnow.com
World sign-spinning competition returns to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– For many onlookers driving by, sign spinning may appear to be a mere novelty aimed at attracting eyeballs to local businesses, but for a select few spinners, it’s more than just advertising. The 16th Annual World Sign-Spinning Championship was just announced for 2023. On Jan....
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas housing market still affordable for buyers, real-estate expert says
The housing market has experienced highs and lows throughout 2022. But as the year draws to a close and the holidays approach, one Las Vegas real estate expert told 8 News Now, buyers and sellers can still find success after a year of fierce competition and high prices. Las Vegas...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh was weaning off nitrous oxide with brother's help in final weeks alive
Tony Hsieh’s last weeks alive appear to differ from the year prior, where the late Las Vegas entrepreneur and former Zappos CEO was caught in a downward spiral of alleged drug misuse and bad business transactions, documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Wednesday said. Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony...
8newsnow.com
Residents of Henderson housing community struggle with incomplete repairs
A popular homebuilder across the valley is getting pushback from its homeowners, as several residents in the Cadence Community have said their new builds are incomplete, many having to wait a year or more for these repairs to get fixed. Residents of Henderson housing community struggle …. A popular homebuilder...
8newsnow.com
Little White Wedding Chapel to be sold
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/little-white-wedding-chapel-to-be-sold/. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/little-white-wedding-chapel-to-be-sold/. Mystery in Mexico: Death certificate released, relays …. A Charlotte family is searching for answers after a mysterious death in Mexico. Making the perfect holiday pie. ASL can help adults and babies communicate. ASL can help adults and babies communicate. Tensions run high at Henderson city council meeting...
8newsnow.com
Blueface, rapper arrested on attempted murder charge, appears in court
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/police-rapper-blueface-arrested-in-las-vegas-facing-attempted-murder-charge/. Blueface, rapper arrested on attempted murder charge, …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/police-rapper-blueface-arrested-in-las-vegas-facing-attempted-murder-charge/. Protecting homes from break-ins in Las Vegas during …. Protecting homes from break-ins in Las Vegas during holiday season. To unionize or not? Las Vegas coffee shop owner weighs …. Coming together to create a better workplace is what is...
8newsnow.com
Avoid utility scammers with these tips from NV Energy
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– In recognition of National Utility Scam Awareness Day, NV Energy is informing customers of ways to avoid being the victim of scammers. Right off the bat, NV Energy wants its customers to know that the company does not call or email to demand immediate payment for any reason.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas hospitals might put older kids into adult beds as shortage of pediatric rooms grows
With children's hospitals out of space for new patients and pediatric intensive care units full, it may be necessary to send older kids to hospitals for adults, according to a Wednesday statement from the Nevada Hospital Association (NHA). Las Vegas hospitals might put older kids into adult …. With children's...
8newsnow.com
More frustrated customers come forward, saying vehicles have not been returned from Henderson auto shop
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Several frustrated people have come forward after 8 News Now aired a story last week about a man who said he can’t get his car back from a Henderson mechanic. “As you can see,” Geno Jahrling said, referencing his vehicle inside the mechanic’s lot. “My...
8newsnow.com
SNHD finds Listeria case in Clark County
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) has confirmed a case of Listeria was detected in Clark County. A spokesperson for the district stated that an adult male, who has since been hospitalized and released, contracted the infection as a result of eating enoki mushrooms. Federal investigators...
8newsnow.com
Illegal dumping: How to report it and protect your property
The corner off Owens Avenue and North Hollywood Boulevard is a sparse area becoming a target spot for illegal dumping where garbage is growing. Illegal dumping: How to report it and protect your …. The corner off Owens Avenue and North Hollywood Boulevard is a sparse area becoming a target...
8newsnow.com
More frustrated customers come forward, said they can't get cars back from Henderson mechanic
More frustrated customers come forward, said they can't get cars back from Henderson mechanic. More frustrated customers come forward, said they …. More frustrated customers come forward, said they can't get cars back from Henderson mechanic. Cisco Aguilar on election and mail ballots. The seceretary of state elect sits down...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police ask for public’s help identifying suspects in commercial robbery
Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three commercial robbery suspects. Las Vegas police ask for public’s help identifying …. Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three commercial robbery suspects. Las Vegas housing market still affordable for buyers,...
8newsnow.com
Tensions run high at Henderson city council meeting days after unions vote ‘no confidence’ in police chief
Tensions were high at the Henderson City Council meeting on Tuesday evening over the state of the police department. Tensions run high at Henderson city council meeting …. Tensions were high at the Henderson City Council meeting on Tuesday evening over the state of the police department. Las Vegas housing...
Comments / 0