ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Tedd's Forecast: Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6: 17 p.m.

Tedd’s Forecast: Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6: 17 p.m. Tedd's Forecast: Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6: 17 p.m. Fallen Nevada State Police Trooper to be honored …. More than a year after Nevada State Police Trooper Micah May was killed in the line of duty, the community came together to honor his sacrifice, this time at a national level.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Jerry's Forecast: Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:17 p.m.

Jerry’s Forecast: Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:17 p.m. Jerry's Forecast: Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:17 p.m. Fallen Nevada State Police Trooper to be honored …. More than a year after Nevada State Police Trooper Micah May was killed in the line of duty, the community came together to honor his sacrifice, this time at a national level.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Project 150 gears up for Thanksgiving giveaway

Nevada man who claimed dead wife’s mail-in ballot …. A Las Vegas man is accused of forging his dead wife’s signature on her ballot, mailing it in and then claiming it had been stolen. Mom who killed 7-year-old autistic son on hike outside …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/mom-who-killed-7-year-old-autistic-son-on-hike-outside-las-vegas-to-be-sentenced/. Light the World...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Cisco Aguilar on election and mail ballots

The seceretary of state elect sits down with 8 News Now Investigator Vanessa Murphy to discuss the election and mail ballots. The seceretary of state elect sits down with 8 News Now Investigator Vanessa Murphy to discuss the election and mail ballots. Fallen Nevada State Police Trooper to be honored...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Revamp coming to Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Known as Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center, the Historic Commercial Center may soon see more restaurants, art exhibits, and alcohol to combat the deteriorating quality of the area. The district, located on East Sahara and Maryland Parkway, was originally constructed in the 1960s, according to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Donny Osmond cancels shows due to sickness

Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/donny-osmond-cancels-shows-due-to-sickness/. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/donny-osmond-cancels-shows-due-to-sickness/. Protecting homes from break-ins in Las Vegas during …. Protecting homes from break-ins in Las Vegas during holiday season. To unionize or not? Las Vegas coffee shop owner weighs …. Coming together to create a better workplace is what is mobilizing one Starbucks location in Las Vegas to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

World sign-spinning competition returns to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– For many onlookers driving by, sign spinning may appear to be a mere novelty aimed at attracting eyeballs to local businesses, but for a select few spinners, it’s more than just advertising. The 16th Annual World Sign-Spinning Championship was just announced for 2023. On Jan....
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Residents of Henderson housing community struggle with incomplete repairs

A popular homebuilder across the valley is getting pushback from its homeowners, as several residents in the Cadence Community have said their new builds are incomplete, many having to wait a year or more for these repairs to get fixed. Residents of Henderson housing community struggle …. A popular homebuilder...
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Little White Wedding Chapel to be sold

Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/little-white-wedding-chapel-to-be-sold/. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/little-white-wedding-chapel-to-be-sold/. Mystery in Mexico: Death certificate released, relays …. A Charlotte family is searching for answers after a mysterious death in Mexico. Making the perfect holiday pie. ASL can help adults and babies communicate. ASL can help adults and babies communicate. Tensions run high at Henderson city council meeting...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Blueface, rapper arrested on attempted murder charge, appears in court

Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/police-rapper-blueface-arrested-in-las-vegas-facing-attempted-murder-charge/. Blueface, rapper arrested on attempted murder charge, …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/police-rapper-blueface-arrested-in-las-vegas-facing-attempted-murder-charge/. Protecting homes from break-ins in Las Vegas during …. Protecting homes from break-ins in Las Vegas during holiday season. To unionize or not? Las Vegas coffee shop owner weighs …. Coming together to create a better workplace is what is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Avoid utility scammers with these tips from NV Energy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– In recognition of National Utility Scam Awareness Day, NV Energy is informing customers of ways to avoid being the victim of scammers. Right off the bat, NV Energy wants its customers to know that the company does not call or email to demand immediate payment for any reason.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

SNHD finds Listeria case in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) has confirmed a case of Listeria was detected in Clark County. A spokesperson for the district stated that an adult male, who has since been hospitalized and released, contracted the infection as a result of eating enoki mushrooms. Federal investigators...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

Illegal dumping: How to report it and protect your property

The corner off Owens Avenue and North Hollywood Boulevard is a sparse area becoming a target spot for illegal dumping where garbage is growing. Illegal dumping: How to report it and protect your …. The corner off Owens Avenue and North Hollywood Boulevard is a sparse area becoming a target...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy