Nike's Wildly Fun World Cup Ad Digitally Unites Soccer Legends to Determine Who's Best
Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off on Nov. 20, sportswear brand Nike released their latest soccer campaign, “Footballverse.”. To celebrate soccer players of the past and present, “Footballverse” features a four-minute spot highlighting the athletes’ skills through an imaginary universe where they all compete together to answer the debate of who’s best. The campaign aims to further emphasize Nike’s long-standing belief that the future of sports has unlimited potential as they encourage a new generation of soccer players to push themselves.
Peyton Manning, David Beckham Rekindle the Soccer vs Football Debate for Frito-Lay's World Cup Ads
Michael Bay took one look at the upcoming World Cup and decided it needed something:. We’re still four years away from the United States, Mexico and Canada hosting the World Cup in 2026, but Frito-Lay brought in the bombastic film director to help translate the world’s game into American. As the event’s “first-ever salty-snack brand sponsor,” Frito-Lay allowed Bay to be similarly salty about much of the rest of the globe’s insistence on calling it football instead of soccer.
Bad Bunny makes history with his Grammy album of the year nomination; here's why
Superstar Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny has made Grammy history. His latest album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," has earned two Grammy Award nominations, including a historic first in the album of the year category — the first Spanish-language album to ever receive such recognition. His album is...
After Elon Musk's ultimatum, Twitter employees start exiting
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Twitter employees are estimated to be leaving the beleaguered social media company following an ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk that staffers sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or leave.
Wednesday Stir
-Apparently, a shawarma can revive a person from an injury. That’s the concept behind a new, soccer-themed campaign for Osmow’s shawarma. The restaurant chain is celebrating its status as the Official Middle Eastern and Mediterranean Restaurant Partner of Canada Soccer’s National Teams with an ad timed to coincide with the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Directed by Alfredo Films’ Adeel Shamsi, the 30-second spot “Habibi” stars Osmow’s newest brand ambassador, Cyle Larin. The Ontario-born footballer is a forward with the Canadian Men’s National Team and happens to be a huge Osmow’s fan.
Roku Adds 150 Baking Show Episodes, Launches FAST Channel
The Roku Channel has acquired 150 episodes of The Great British Baking Show and its various spinoffs and launched a free ad-supporting streaming television channel dedicated to the Baking Show franchise, reports Variety. This is the franchise’s first-ever FAST channel and features Baking Show material that has never been broadcast...
A father's dream fulfilled: Tim Weah carries family legacy into World Cup
There are no special protocols for Tim Weah to call or text his dad. Communicating with a head of state is actually pretty easy for him. "I hit him up on WhatsApp," says Weah, a forward for the United States men’s national team. "If he's busy, he won't answer, just like if I'm busy, I won't answer. My dad is the most normal person you will ever meet. He wakes up and goes to play pickup basketball or soccer."
Michelob Ultra's Galvanizing Campaign Focuses on Gender Equity in Running
In 1967, Kathrine Switzer became the first woman to officially complete the Boston Marathon even though a man tried to push her off the course. Her story serves as the center of a TV spot from longtime New York City Marathon sponsor Michelob Ultra and Gut Los Angeles, which kicked off a larger campaign focused on gender equity in running.
Thursday Stir
-Intel and Dell Technologies are teaching people to properly e-cycle their electronic waste with an interactive experience in Nintendo’s Animal Crossing. Players can visit the eCycleLand island and turn in the Rusted Parts found in the game for a sought-after item. While in eCycleLand, users will be educated about the real ways they can e-cycle, in partnership with Dell. The effort, done in partnership with VMLY&R, is showing people that old and broken tech can take on new life through e-cycling in both the virtual and real world.
Cristina Navarette Named Weekend Anchor at Telemundo 47 New York
Cristina Navarrete has been named weekend news anchor for Telemundo 47 New York (WNJU). She has been filling in as weekend anchor since May after Rosarina Breton was named weekday news anchor and reporter. Navarrete will continue to work as a weekday general assignment reporter in addition to her new, full-time weekend anchor duties.
