-Intel and Dell Technologies are teaching people to properly e-cycle their electronic waste with an interactive experience in Nintendo’s Animal Crossing. Players can visit the eCycleLand island and turn in the Rusted Parts found in the game for a sought-after item. While in eCycleLand, users will be educated about the real ways they can e-cycle, in partnership with Dell. The effort, done in partnership with VMLY&R, is showing people that old and broken tech can take on new life through e-cycling in both the virtual and real world.

16 HOURS AGO