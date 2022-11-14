ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

LoneStar 92

It’s Been 10 Years & Texas License Plates Need A New Look Badly

Since 2012 Texas drivers have had the standard white license plate issued for everyone in the State. A lot of people have strong opinions on whether or not it looks good. One YouTuber in particular, Huggbees (who currently has over 1.3 million subscribers), uploaded a video where he roasts all 50 of the states license plates. If you want to hear his opinions on Texas, skip to about 23:11 in the video.
TEXAS STATE
600 ESPN El Paso

All the Cool Connections the Hit Show ‘Yellowstone’ Has with Texas

The state of Texas and Yellowstone don't usually go together, but trust me when I say they have a connection- quite a few connections, actually. The hit western-drama "Yellowstone" just started its fifth season and I have to be completely honest, I have never seen the show! I have heard so much about this show, but I never even knew it existed until recently. I know it stars Kevin Costner and, judging by this trailer for the fifth season (and from all the TikToks I've seen), it actually looks like a good show.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 93.1

10 Phrases That Only Make Sense to People From Texas

If you're not from the great state of Texas, some of the things we say might confuse you a little bit. It's not that we are illiterate, we've just come up with ways to say things that take less time. And, that leaves more time to do the things we really love to do in the Lonestar State.
TEXAS STATE
itsnothouitsme.com

2022 Houston Holiday Guide

Tis the freaking season, y’all! Temps have dropped, lights are up, and I’ve got a spiked cider in hand — let’s talk holiday activities in Houston!. This Houston Holiday Guide will be updated with more throughout the season, so check back often for new things to do!
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
HOUSTON, TX
designboom.com

houston is cloaking a six-lane highway in a 'land bridge' prairie for wildlife

Expanding the existing network of trails and creating a dynamic new community space, the Land Bridge and Prairie offers enhanced active and passive recreation opportunities for Park users alongside unmatched views of Houston’s urban skylines. The newly created Prairie that surrounds the Land Bridge re-establishes endangered native Gulf Coast prairie as well as savanna, wetlands and reforested areas to promote regional biodiversity and strengthen surrounding ecologies.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

The book "I Am Texas" breaks a Guinness World Record

HOUSTON — Melissa Williams Murphy, founder of iWRITE, says everything that's happened at iWRITE started with a vision, and the book was no different. It was the next challenge, but it also allowed them to spread their reach and give more kids an opportunity to get published this year. iWRITE typically publishes 100 a year. Publishing 1,000 kids was a huge undertaking.
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Texas Executed Barbee

Stephen Barbee, 55, a Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her seven-year-old son more than 17 years ago, was executed on Wednesday. It came after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Barbee received a lethal injection at the state prison in Huntsville. He was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m.
TEXAS STATE
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

