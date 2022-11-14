Read full article on original website
Related
Whataburger Snubbed on List of Dominant Fast Food in Texas
In Texas, Whataburger is like a religion. Well, almost. It's a pretty big deal. With 716 locations all across the Lone Star state you would figure that it would be considered the most dominant fast food chain in Texas. Well, you would be wrong!. Which is shocking, right? Over at...
‘It’s a Texas thing’: Why do Texans love Texas so much?
Buc-ee's, Whataburger and H-E-B are just a few places that hold a special place in many Texans' hearts.
It’s Been 10 Years & Texas License Plates Need A New Look Badly
Since 2012 Texas drivers have had the standard white license plate issued for everyone in the State. A lot of people have strong opinions on whether or not it looks good. One YouTuber in particular, Huggbees (who currently has over 1.3 million subscribers), uploaded a video where he roasts all 50 of the states license plates. If you want to hear his opinions on Texas, skip to about 23:11 in the video.
All the Cool Connections the Hit Show ‘Yellowstone’ Has with Texas
The state of Texas and Yellowstone don't usually go together, but trust me when I say they have a connection- quite a few connections, actually. The hit western-drama "Yellowstone" just started its fifth season and I have to be completely honest, I have never seen the show! I have heard so much about this show, but I never even knew it existed until recently. I know it stars Kevin Costner and, judging by this trailer for the fifth season (and from all the TikToks I've seen), it actually looks like a good show.
10 Phrases That Only Make Sense to People From Texas
If you're not from the great state of Texas, some of the things we say might confuse you a little bit. It's not that we are illiterate, we've just come up with ways to say things that take less time. And, that leaves more time to do the things we really love to do in the Lonestar State.
This small Texas city ranks no. 1 for diversity in US
What are the most diverse cities in Texas?
Can Texas legislators really strip city council? Bill filed to create ‘District of Austin’
Mixed in the stack of Texas bills intended to disrupt a historically liberal Austin City Council, House Bill 714 and House Joint Resolution 50 would strip it of its power altogether.
Report: How Texas’ property taxes compare to other states
Are property taxes in Texas too high?
Houston one of 3 Texas cities on list of 100 best cities in the world
HOUSTON — Houston has been named one of the world’s best cities, according to a 2023 World’s Best Cities Report. Space City landed at No. 42 on the list of 100 top cities. It's the highest-ranking of three Texas cities to make the cut. “Houston has been...
Are Casinos And Sports Betting About To Be Legalized In Texas?
Currently, there are about 3 casinos in the State of Texas. Because currently, Casinos and Sports Betting are illegal in Texas. That may change soon!. • A BILL HAS JUST BEEN INTRODUCED TO LEGALIZE CASINOS IN TEXAS!. State Senator Carol Alverado from Houston, just introduced a bill with a constitutional...
‘Abolishing daylight saving’ and other new Texas bills that might make you say ‘huh?’
Texas representatives filed over 1,000 bills Monday for the next legislative session. KXAN perused the new bills and pulled four that made us scratch our heads.
itsnothouitsme.com
2022 Houston Holiday Guide
Tis the freaking season, y’all! Temps have dropped, lights are up, and I’ve got a spiked cider in hand — let’s talk holiday activities in Houston!. This Houston Holiday Guide will be updated with more throughout the season, so check back often for new things to do!
cw39.com
How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
Wait, What? Outdated Laws In The Great State of Texas
Can you believe it? Texas, just like other states, still has laws on the books that can get you fined or even jailed for doing some of the dumbest stuff. If you own a horse in Texarkana, you better not do this at night. Keep reading to find out what...
Report says this restaurant serves the best barbecue in Texas
Texas is known for its great barbecue. No matter where you go in the Lone Star State you are for sure going to find yourself some incredible food.
Report says this is the best Mexican restaurant in Texas & other states’ best spot
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone says this spot in Dallas is the best, or this eatery in Houston is top-notch, but a report from Taste of Home is claiming a Mexican restaurant in this Texas city has the best food in the state. We checked out this report to see...
designboom.com
houston is cloaking a six-lane highway in a 'land bridge' prairie for wildlife
Expanding the existing network of trails and creating a dynamic new community space, the Land Bridge and Prairie offers enhanced active and passive recreation opportunities for Park users alongside unmatched views of Houston’s urban skylines. The newly created Prairie that surrounds the Land Bridge re-establishes endangered native Gulf Coast prairie as well as savanna, wetlands and reforested areas to promote regional biodiversity and strengthen surrounding ecologies.
KHOU
The book "I Am Texas" breaks a Guinness World Record
HOUSTON — Melissa Williams Murphy, founder of iWRITE, says everything that's happened at iWRITE started with a vision, and the book was no different. It was the next challenge, but it also allowed them to spread their reach and give more kids an opportunity to get published this year. iWRITE typically publishes 100 a year. Publishing 1,000 kids was a huge undertaking.
easttexasradio.com
Texas Executed Barbee
Stephen Barbee, 55, a Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her seven-year-old son more than 17 years ago, was executed on Wednesday. It came after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Barbee received a lethal injection at the state prison in Huntsville. He was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m.
CBS Austin
North Texas State Rep. pushing for bill that abolishes the City of Austin's government
AUSTIN, Texas — A State Representative is pushing for a bill that would abolish the City of Austin’s government and replace it with a “District of Austin.” This would strip away powers from Austin city council along with the mayor and allow elected state leaders to do the job instead.
600 ESPN El Paso
El Paso, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0