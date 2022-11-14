Elton John’s Final Show Will Bring Back Kiki Dee, Plus Dua Lipa the Ubiquitous Brandi Carlile, and Maybe Britney Spears

Read full article on original website
Showbiz411
Bruce Springsteen Starts 3 Day Run on “Tonight Show,” Calls out Great R&B Singers, Says Wife Patti Will Never Be Called “Grandma”
Bruce Springsteen started his three day run on Fallon last night. He had a great talk with Jimmy, calling out Sam Moore of Sam & Dave, and the late Sam Cooke as his inspirations. We also learned that Bruce’s wife Patti Scialfa will not be called “Grandma” by their first...
Showbiz411
Grammy Awards Ignore Taylor Swift Sold 2 Million Copies of Re-Recorded Red Album, Give it 1 Nomination
Taylor Swift got the cold shoulder from the Grammys today, just two nominations — one for Best Song and one for a song in a movie. But the big ones she expected, for her “Red (Taylor’s Version),” did not come through. The re-recorded album, with extra and new tracks, was thought to be in the running for Album, Record, and vocal nominations. It got none of them.
Showbiz411
ABBA, Disbanded 40 Years Ago, Gets Major Grammy Nods for New Album That Didn’t Sell
ABBA broke up in 1982. Their hits lived on, but they disappeared. Last year they released a reunion album called “Voyage.” It was met with indifference and sold around 212,000 copies in the US according to Luminate. It was a bad album with no hits. It disappeared quickly.
Showbiz411
Oscar Winner Martin Scorsese, Famed Oscar Winning Director Gets a Big, Secret A List Birthday Hosted By Leonardo DiCaprio with Van Morrison Performing
EXCLUSIVE Happy Birthday, Martin Scorsese. The famed director turned 80 last night in style. Leonardo DiCaprio hosted a big secret A List birthday party for him at the very snazzy Casa Cipriani ballroom — the same place where Clive Davis celebrated his 90th back in April. The guest list...
EXCLUSIVE: Nick Knight’s Metaverse Dream Comes With NFT Project Ikon-1
Nick Knight, the photographer, filmmaker and founder of the pioneering fashion website ShowStudio, has finally dipped his toes into the metaverse with the launch of the NFT collection ikon-1. Having teased his collaboration with model and Instagram star Jazzelle Zanaughtti, better known by her social media moniker Uglyworldwide, in an...
Showbiz411
Michelle Pfeiffer, Sigourney Weaver, Woody Allen Among A Listers at Sad Goodbye for Writer-Director Douglas McGrath
Most of the 500 people who filed into historic St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Fifth Avenue today were still in shock after losing beloved friend, husband, father Doug McGrath. Last week just before he was supposed to go on stage to perform his one man show, “Everything’s Fine,” McGrath died suddenly of a heart attack. He was 64.
Showbiz411
Much Anticipated 3 Hour Damien Chazelle Film “Babylon” Screens in NY with Margot Robbie, Jean Smart, and Brad Pitt Doing Pratfalls During Q&A
“Babylon” is here. It’s really Hollywood Babylon, sort of referencing Kenneth Anger’s famous book about Tinseltown before talkies made everyone so serious. It was a time of bacchanalias, sort of “The Great Gatsby” on the west coast. No reviews yet– the movie doesn’t open until...
Showbiz411
Dave Chappelle’s Antisemitic “SNL” Monologue Called Out by”Hacks” Star Whose Mother Was in Original Cast, Ratings At Season High
Dave Chappelle’s antisemitic monologue this weekend drove the “Saturday Night Live” ratings to their season high. Chappelle’s appearance brought the audience up to 4.8 million. That’s a million people higher than when the season began on October 2nd. Chappelle very cleverly weaved a low key...
Showbiz411
“The Whale” Star Brendan Fraser Won’t Attend Golden Globes if Nominated After Having Horrible Experience with Them
Brendan Fraser is on the awards fast track this season with a movie called “The Whale.” He’s gotten great reviews playing a 600 pound man contemplating the end of his life. But now Fraser has told GQ Magazine that if the Golden Globes nominate him for Best...
