Hanford Sentinel
Another step toward agreement on California’s water | Dan Walters
For at least a decade, off and on, state water managers and local water agencies have pursued the holy grail of a master agreement to improve the environmental health of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta by increasing its water flows. At any given moment, California’s water supply is a zero sum...
California finally invested in the economic success of its street vendors | Guest Commentary
After Alicia Villanueva emigrated from Mexico to California, she made tamales in her home at night after working multiple jobs during the day. With a baby on her back, she sold them door-to-door to her neighbors every morning before work, visiting auto body shops and job sites throughout Berkeley. In...
Could the ocean slake California’s thirst? | Dan Walters
“Water, water, every where, And all the boards did shrink; Water, water, every where, Nor any drop to drink.”. Poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge penned those words in his 1798 poem, “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner,” to describe the plight of becalmed sailors who could die of thirst while surrounded by limitless expanses of undrinkable seawater.
