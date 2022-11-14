ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WOMI Owensboro

Is It Just Me or Are Dental Floss Picks Taking Over Kentucky?

See that? My friend Ashley Bradshaw took that photo near the gas pumps at Kroger's Wesleyan Park Plaza location in Owensboro, KY. Coincidentally, I saw that photo and initially assumed that she took it where I saw the same thing- the Kroger gas pumps at the Starlite Drive location in town.I was pumping gas into Fred the Fusion a few days ago, looked down at my feet and saw a random, used dental floss pick just laying there by my feet. The one I saw was the same color of green.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Ranks in the Top 20 of Most Overweight States in America

Being overweight, obese, and unhealthy is becoming more and more prevalent across the country. But which states are the worst - the most unhealthy? It may be hard to swallow (pun kinda intended) but, Indiana is towards the top of the list. Of course, certain counties are worse than others, but overall, the Hoosier state finds itself, once again, in the top 20 of the most overweight and obese states in America.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

15 Fascinating Destinations To See Christmas Lights in Kentucky & Indiana

If you are a fan of Christmas lights we've mapped out 15 fascinating destinations in Kentucky and Indiana that you do not want to miss and they're within driving distance!. Take the family to enjoy over 700,000 lights and more than 50 displays as you drive through Panther Creek Park, 5160 Wayne Bridge Road, for the annual outdoor family-lighted holiday displays. The lights will be on display from November 27-January 2.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

3 Haunted Christmas Attractions in Indiana You Have to Visit This Year

Even though Halloween is behind us now, who says that Christmastime can't be a little scary?. One of the highlights of the Halloween season is visiting haunted houses. The thrill of the unknown things that might pop out, being scared, and really, just laughing at everyone around you freaking out is so much fun. Those haunted house events are only around for a few weeks each year leading up to Halloween. However, there are a few Christmas-themed haunted houses that pop up around the holidays that offer the same thrills, but with a Christmas twist. The cool thing about that is that I just found three of them here in Indiana that you have to visit this year.
INDIANA STATE
WBKO

Gov. Andy Beshear signs executive orders for medical cannabis

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced two executive orders Tuesday relating to medical cannabis. In an executive order, the Governor outlined conditions that Kentuckians with at least one of 21 medical conditions, which include cancer, multiple sclerosis, post-traumatic stress disorder, muscular dystrophy or a terminal illness, must meet to access medical cannabis beginning Jan. 1, 2023. These conditions include:
KENTUCKY STATE
marijuanamoment.net

KY gov signs medical cannabis order (Newsletter: November 16, 2022)

Congressional marijuana hearing; New poll: Americans back legalization across party lines; AOC & lawmakers press Biden on cannabis. Subscribe to receive Marijuana Moment’s newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. It’s the best way to make sure you know which cannabis stories are shaping the day. Your support...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Southern Indiana Sky to Light Up with Shooting Stars This Week

Folks in Southern Indiana will be treated to quite the show this week when the skies will be lit up with shooting stars. Meteor showers aren't uncommon. Many refer to these meteors as "shooting stars" which isn't entirely accurate since they aren't stars at all, but I get why they are known as such. In any event, you might want to start thinking of a lot of wishes because there's a good chance that you could see quite a few of these "shooting stars" this week.
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky man was 'shaking so bad' after winning $777,000 on scratch-off ticket

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hart County man said he was "shaking so bad" after winning $777,000 on a scratch-off ticket. In a release, The Kentucky Lottery said Eddie Polston of Munfordville bought a $20 Mega 7 Limited Edition ticket last week. He scratched it off after getting to work, and when he got to the last spot on the ticket, he saw the "777." That means the prize is multiplied by seven.
MUNFORDVILLE, KY
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

