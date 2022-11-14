Read full article on original website
Missouri Votes to Legalize Recreational Marijuana – Could Indiana Be Next?
Marijuana legalization is always a hot-button issue with those on both sides ready to argue their case. Just this week legislators in the state of Missouri voted in favor of Amendment 3. Once it goes into effect on December 8, 2022, it will be legal for adults over the age of 21 to purchase marijuana for non-medical purposes in the Show-Me State.
Is It Just Me or Are Dental Floss Picks Taking Over Kentucky?
See that? My friend Ashley Bradshaw took that photo near the gas pumps at Kroger's Wesleyan Park Plaza location in Owensboro, KY. Coincidentally, I saw that photo and initially assumed that she took it where I saw the same thing- the Kroger gas pumps at the Starlite Drive location in town.I was pumping gas into Fred the Fusion a few days ago, looked down at my feet and saw a random, used dental floss pick just laying there by my feet. The one I saw was the same color of green.
Indiana Ranks in the Top 20 of Most Overweight States in America
Being overweight, obese, and unhealthy is becoming more and more prevalent across the country. But which states are the worst - the most unhealthy? It may be hard to swallow (pun kinda intended) but, Indiana is towards the top of the list. Of course, certain counties are worse than others, but overall, the Hoosier state finds itself, once again, in the top 20 of the most overweight and obese states in America.
15 Fascinating Destinations To See Christmas Lights in Kentucky & Indiana
If you are a fan of Christmas lights we've mapped out 15 fascinating destinations in Kentucky and Indiana that you do not want to miss and they're within driving distance!. Take the family to enjoy over 700,000 lights and more than 50 displays as you drive through Panther Creek Park, 5160 Wayne Bridge Road, for the annual outdoor family-lighted holiday displays. The lights will be on display from November 27-January 2.
3 Haunted Christmas Attractions in Indiana You Have to Visit This Year
Even though Halloween is behind us now, who says that Christmastime can't be a little scary?. One of the highlights of the Halloween season is visiting haunted houses. The thrill of the unknown things that might pop out, being scared, and really, just laughing at everyone around you freaking out is so much fun. Those haunted house events are only around for a few weeks each year leading up to Halloween. However, there are a few Christmas-themed haunted houses that pop up around the holidays that offer the same thrills, but with a Christmas twist. The cool thing about that is that I just found three of them here in Indiana that you have to visit this year.
A drought is fueling wildfires across Kentucky
Dry fall leaves and a drought have contributed to an increased number of wildfires this fall fire season in Kentucky.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
WBKO
Gov. Andy Beshear signs executive orders for medical cannabis
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced two executive orders Tuesday relating to medical cannabis. In an executive order, the Governor outlined conditions that Kentuckians with at least one of 21 medical conditions, which include cancer, multiple sclerosis, post-traumatic stress disorder, muscular dystrophy or a terminal illness, must meet to access medical cannabis beginning Jan. 1, 2023. These conditions include:
marijuanamoment.net
KY gov signs medical cannabis order (Newsletter: November 16, 2022)
Congressional marijuana hearing; New poll: Americans back legalization across party lines; AOC & lawmakers press Biden on cannabis. Subscribe to receive Marijuana Moment’s newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. It’s the best way to make sure you know which cannabis stories are shaping the day. Your support...
High electricity bill? Ky. utility regulators are looking into that
Kentucky utility regulators are investigating fuel adjustment charges that can lead to unexpectedly high electricity bills.
Southern Indiana Sky to Light Up with Shooting Stars This Week
Folks in Southern Indiana will be treated to quite the show this week when the skies will be lit up with shooting stars. Meteor showers aren't uncommon. Many refer to these meteors as "shooting stars" which isn't entirely accurate since they aren't stars at all, but I get why they are known as such. In any event, you might want to start thinking of a lot of wishes because there's a good chance that you could see quite a few of these "shooting stars" this week.
Kentucky Has a History of Churning Out Great Food Network Competitors
One of my favorite shows was once Food Network's The Next Food Network Star, but it hasn't aired since 2018. Maybe they hit a wall regarding qualified candidates. Maybe the relatively recent influx of OTHER competition shows on the network pushed it out. Who knows?. But it was a fun...
WLKY.com
What is the 'benefits cliff' and why are Kentucky lawmakers trying to fix it?
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Christina Libby loves her job at Locals Food Hub and Pizza Pub in Frankfort. But she has to be careful. The single mother of two relies on Medicaid for health insurance for her family. "If I work too many hours too many weeks in a row,...
Do This to Protect Your KY, IL, and IN License Plate Registration Stickers
Every year, we have to get new registration decal stickers for our vehicles. Depending on the year, make, model of your car, and state you live in, the new stickers can be pretty pricey. With that comes a chance they could get stolen. If your sticker did get stolen, you...
Did You Know There’s a Ladies-Only Off-Road Event in Missouri?
For some reason, off-road activities tend to be associated with dudes, but that's not the case at all. Did you know there's a ladies-only off-road event in Missouri and you won't find a guy there anywhere?. I am fairly certain this new video share is from the SMORR Women’s Wheeling...
New Ford battery plant training Kentucky students
The new Ford battery plant planned in Glendale, Kentucky is projected to generate thousands of jobs.
Abortion rights wins in Kentucky, elsewhere stoke supporters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Lexie Overstreet logged plenty of miles on foot, knocking on doors to try to persuade Kentuckians not to take away one of the last legal paths to restoring abortion rights in the state. Now she’s hoping her side’s win at the ballot box Tuesday will...
wdrb.com
Kentucky man was 'shaking so bad' after winning $777,000 on scratch-off ticket
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hart County man said he was "shaking so bad" after winning $777,000 on a scratch-off ticket. In a release, The Kentucky Lottery said Eddie Polston of Munfordville bought a $20 Mega 7 Limited Edition ticket last week. He scratched it off after getting to work, and when he got to the last spot on the ticket, he saw the "777." That means the prize is multiplied by seven.
You can name the plows in Northern Kentucky
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is launching its first-ever “Name the Plow” program, offering Kentuckians a chance to name one of 14 snow trucks in the state.
Kentucky Amongst Top 5 Most Overweight & Obese in America
Is Kentucky the unhealthiest state in the country? The personal-finance website WalletHub ranked all states based on the highest percentage of obese people. Kentucky is tipping the scales when it comes to overweight children in the state. Here are the findings. We have a lot of work to do to...
