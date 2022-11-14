Read full article on original website
SkySports
World Cup 2022: Argentina's Lionel Messi says France, Brazil and England are among favourites to win in Qatar
Lionel Messi says Brazil, France and England are the biggest threats to his dream of finally getting a World Cup winners' medal with Argentina. The 35-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward will again shoulder Argentina's hopes in Qatar as they bid to deliver the South American country's third world title but first since 1986.
Sporting News
Mexico World Cup fixtures 2022: Complete schedule, match kickoff times, dates for all El Tri games in Qatar
Mexico have established themselves as consistent World Cup qualifiers since 1994 but they have struggled to really threaten the international elite. El Tri have reached the last 16 in the last seven consecutive World Cups - stretching back to USA '94 - but they have not reached the quarter finals, since their hosting of the tournament in 1986.
Sporting News
When is the first game of the World Cup? Date, time, first match and stadium for FIFA Qatar 2022
The 2022 FIFA men's World Cup gets underway Sunday, Nov. 20, in Qatar ahead of a month in which 32 teams will compete for international football's biggest prize. The tournament's 22nd edition is being contested in the Middle East for the first time and, in keeping with World Cup traditions, the host nation will line up in the opening match.
Qatari World Cup organizers apologize to Danish TV crew
Qatari World Cup organizers have apologized to a Danish television station whose live broadcast from a street in Doha was interrupted by officials who threatened to break camera equipment.Journalists from the TV2 channel “were mistakenly interrupted” late on Tuesday evening, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy acknowledged in a statement.“Upon inspection of the crew’s valid tournament accreditation and filming permit, an apology was made to the broadcaster by on-site security before the crew resumed their activity,” organizers said.Reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was speaking live to a news anchor in Denmark when three men drove up behind him on an...
ESPN
Mexico head to World Cup on sour note after 2-1 loss to Sweden
A goal and an assist from Mattias Svanberg led Sweden to a 2-1 win over Mexico who failed to secure a confidence-boosting victory on Wednesday in their last game before the World Cup in Qatar. Sweden, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, took the lead in the 54th...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia
Group C kicks off play with a matchup between Argentina and Saudi Arabia. Argentina is 43-23-15 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's eighteenth tournament appearance, having won it twice before, in 1978 and 1986. Paris Saint-Germain’s and Argentina's son Lionel Messi has scored six goals in...
CBS Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup best bets, bracket picks, odds, draw, predictions: Soccer expert avoiding France in Qatar
France is back to defend their crown as the World Cup 2022 in Qatar gets underway on Sunday, Nov. 20. With superstar strikers Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann leading the charge up front and captain Hugo Lloris tending goal, Les Bleus are the obvious favorite in Group D going up against Australia, Denmark and Tunisia. But with some of the world's best teams ready to dethrone the champs from 2018, how does France stand up to the rest of the competition?
World Cup fan zone in Belgium canceled amid little interest
BRUSSELS (AP) — The Belgian soccer federation has scrapped plans to set up a World Cup fan zone where supporters could follow Belgium games live on big screens amid a lack of fervor for the tournament in the football-mad country. A week before second-ranked Belgium plays its World Cup...
CBS Sports
Qatar 2022: World Cup schedule, match dates, group stage, daily start times for games as Ecuador face hosts
The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 20 in what will be the first winter edition in the history of the competition. Every team has finalized their squads and the best players in the world will take center stage in Qatar as the action runs through the final on Dec. 18. Following the draw on April 1 and the intercontinental playoff winners in June in Doha, the complete match schedule is now known as the field is officially complete.
US holds off Colombia in World Cup qualifying, France wins
USA Basketball’s magic number for clinching a World Cup berth is down to one. Langston Galloway and David Stockton each scored 23 points, and moved the Americans to the brink of earning a spot in next year’s World Cup with an 88-81 win over Colombia on Monday night. The Americans improved to 8-2 in qualifying, with two games left — those coming in February, both on the road. There are multiple ways the U.S. can clinch its spot in the 32-team World Cup field, the simplest of them being a win against either Uruguay on Feb. 23 or Brazil on Feb. 26. It’s also possible the U.S. clinches Monday night, depending on the outcome of a late Brazil-Mexico game.
England and Netherlands arrive in Qatar as Infantino calls for focus on football
England and the Netherlands were set to become the first World Cup heavyweights to arrive in Qatar on Tuesday as FIFA president Gianni Infantino again urged teams to focus on the football. Infantino said: "Although football is and should be our main focus, the FIFA World Cup is also about values and causes that extend far beyond the pitch and we are delighted that football stars past and present have joined us to promote and highlight these topics, which also unite the whole world."
Yardbarker
Inter Striker Lautaro Martinez Was Rested In Argentina’s Friendly Against United Arab Emirates Due To Minor Knock, Argentine Media Report
Inter striker Lautaro Martinez was rested in the Argentine national team’s friendly clash with the United Arab Emirates yesterday due to a minor knock. This according to Argentine news outlet Ole, via FCInterNews, who also report that Nerazzurri foward Joaquin Correa was not quite in his best condition despite having played as a substitute for the entire second half.
ng-sportingnews.com
Argentina World Cup squad 2022: Final list of 26 players for national team in Qatar
Lionel Messi will be a man on a mission at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and his Argentina national team are on board for it. The 35-year-old icon is seeking the crowning achievement of his legendary career by winning the most prestigious trophy in the sport which has eluded him in four previous attempts. He has already confirmed that this will be his last World Cup.
Sporting News
Argentina vs. UAE World Cup 2022 warmup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups and betting odds
In their final warmup game before heading to Qatar as one of the World Cup favourites, Argentina will make their lastl tweaks against UAE. Lionel Messi and Co. have gone a staggering 35 matches without losing in the build-up to the 2022 World Cup, lifting the Copa America along the way.
petapixel.com
World Cup Officials in Qatar Threaten to Break TV Crew’s Camera Live on Air
A TV crew filming a live segment for the World Cup was stopped by Qatari officials who threatened to break their cameras. Rasmus Tantholdt, a reporter for the Danish broadcaster TV 2 News, has since received an apology from Qatari delegates. But he has questioned whether other media will receive similar treatment during the soccer tournament.
ESPN
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Schedule, previews and how to watch
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is a month-long festival of football, packed with drama and excitement. ESPN is there for it all!. News and features: ESPN's home for everything World Cup. Para la cobertura de la Copa Mundial en español, visite ESPN Deportes. Para a cobertura da Copa...
France faces weight of history in bid to retain World Cup
PARIS (AP) — As well as coping with injuries to key players again, France has the weight of World Cup history to contend with in Qatar. Not since Brazil lost the 1998 final to France has the defending champion come close to retaining the title. Of the next five...
World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Mexico
Mexico is going to be a tough out for any opponent in Group C of the World Cup. A knockout stage finish may not suffice for anyone supporting the squad.
ESPN
Costa Rica cancels Iraq friendly over passport issue
The Costa Rica Federation canceled their team's World Cup warmup against Iraq scheduled for Thursday due to an issue with the passports stamps at the border between Kuwait and Iraq. The Costa Rican delegation, which was travelling to the match on Wednesday night by bus, had requested the Iraqi government...
brytfmonline.com
Ball – Ronald de Boer believes Brazil will be champions… after beating Portugal in the final (World Cup 2022)
In remarks EFE AgencyFormer Dutch international Ronald de Boer predicted Brazil would win the World Cup in Qatar, in the final against Portugal. The former Ajax and Barcelona midfielder believes his country will do well in the competition, but he puts the Netherlands in third place. “As a Dutchman, I was very happy with this draw. It gives me great pleasure to be in the same group as hosts Qatar, having lived in Doha for seven years. I think my country and Senegal are the favorites to advance in the competition,” said de Boer.
