ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Qatari World Cup organizers apologize to Danish TV crew

Qatari World Cup organizers have apologized to a Danish television station whose live broadcast from a street in Doha was interrupted by officials who threatened to break camera equipment.Journalists from the TV2 channel “were mistakenly interrupted” late on Tuesday evening, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy acknowledged in a statement.“Upon inspection of the crew’s valid tournament accreditation and filming permit, an apology was made to the broadcaster by on-site security before the crew resumed their activity,” organizers said.Reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was speaking live to a news anchor in Denmark when three men drove up behind him on an...
ESPN

Mexico head to World Cup on sour note after 2-1 loss to Sweden

A goal and an assist from Mattias Svanberg led Sweden to a 2-1 win over Mexico who failed to secure a confidence-boosting victory on Wednesday in their last game before the World Cup in Qatar. Sweden, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, took the lead in the 54th...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia

Group C kicks off play with a matchup between Argentina and Saudi Arabia. Argentina is 43-23-15 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's eighteenth tournament appearance, having won it twice before, in 1978 and 1986. Paris Saint-Germain’s and Argentina's son Lionel Messi has scored six goals in...
CBS Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup best bets, bracket picks, odds, draw, predictions: Soccer expert avoiding France in Qatar

France is back to defend their crown as the World Cup 2022 in Qatar gets underway on Sunday, Nov. 20. With superstar strikers Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann leading the charge up front and captain Hugo Lloris tending goal, Les Bleus are the obvious favorite in Group D going up against Australia, Denmark and Tunisia. But with some of the world's best teams ready to dethrone the champs from 2018, how does France stand up to the rest of the competition?
CBS Sports

Qatar 2022: World Cup schedule, match dates, group stage, daily start times for games as Ecuador face hosts

The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 20 in what will be the first winter edition in the history of the competition. Every team has finalized their squads and the best players in the world will take center stage in Qatar as the action runs through the final on Dec. 18. Following the draw on April 1 and the intercontinental playoff winners in June in Doha, the complete match schedule is now known as the field is officially complete.
The Associated Press

US holds off Colombia in World Cup qualifying, France wins

USA Basketball’s magic number for clinching a World Cup berth is down to one. Langston Galloway and David Stockton each scored 23 points, and moved the Americans to the brink of earning a spot in next year’s World Cup with an 88-81 win over Colombia on Monday night. The Americans improved to 8-2 in qualifying, with two games left — those coming in February, both on the road. There are multiple ways the U.S. can clinch its spot in the 32-team World Cup field, the simplest of them being a win against either Uruguay on Feb. 23 or Brazil on Feb. 26. It’s also possible the U.S. clinches Monday night, depending on the outcome of a late Brazil-Mexico game.
AFP

England and Netherlands arrive in Qatar as Infantino calls for focus on football

England and the Netherlands were set to become the first World Cup heavyweights to arrive in Qatar on Tuesday as FIFA president Gianni Infantino again urged teams to focus on the football. Infantino said: "Although football is and should be our main focus, the FIFA World Cup is also about values and causes that extend far beyond the pitch and we are delighted that football stars past and present have joined us to promote and highlight these topics, which also unite the whole world."
Yardbarker

Inter Striker Lautaro Martinez Was Rested In Argentina’s Friendly Against United Arab Emirates Due To Minor Knock, Argentine Media Report

Inter striker Lautaro Martinez was rested in the Argentine national team’s friendly clash with the United Arab Emirates yesterday due to a minor knock. This according to Argentine news outlet Ole, via FCInterNews, who also report that Nerazzurri foward Joaquin Correa was not quite in his best condition despite having played as a substitute for the entire second half.
ng-sportingnews.com

Argentina World Cup squad 2022: Final list of 26 players for national team in Qatar

Lionel Messi will be a man on a mission at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and his Argentina national team are on board for it. The 35-year-old icon is seeking the crowning achievement of his legendary career by winning the most prestigious trophy in the sport which has eluded him in four previous attempts. He has already confirmed that this will be his last World Cup.
petapixel.com

World Cup Officials in Qatar Threaten to Break TV Crew’s Camera Live on Air

A TV crew filming a live segment for the World Cup was stopped by Qatari officials who threatened to break their cameras. Rasmus Tantholdt, a reporter for the Danish broadcaster TV 2 News, has since received an apology from Qatari delegates. But he has questioned whether other media will receive similar treatment during the soccer tournament.
ESPN

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Schedule, previews and how to watch

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is a month-long festival of football, packed with drama and excitement. ESPN is there for it all!. News and features: ESPN's home for everything World Cup. Para la cobertura de la Copa Mundial en español, visite ESPN Deportes. Para a cobertura da Copa...
ESPN

Costa Rica cancels Iraq friendly over passport issue

The Costa Rica Federation canceled their team's World Cup warmup against Iraq scheduled for Thursday due to an issue with the passports stamps at the border between Kuwait and Iraq. The Costa Rican delegation, which was travelling to the match on Wednesday night by bus, had requested the Iraqi government...
brytfmonline.com

Ball – Ronald de Boer believes Brazil will be champions… after beating Portugal in the final (World Cup 2022)

In remarks EFE AgencyFormer Dutch international Ronald de Boer predicted Brazil would win the World Cup in Qatar, in the final against Portugal. The former Ajax and Barcelona midfielder believes his country will do well in the competition, but he puts the Netherlands in third place. “As a Dutchman, I was very happy with this draw. It gives me great pleasure to be in the same group as hosts Qatar, having lived in Doha for seven years. I think my country and Senegal are the favorites to advance in the competition,” said de Boer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy