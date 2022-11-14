ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

World Cup 2022: Opta predicts each country's chances of winning

Brazil haven't won the World Cup since 2002 but there is a strong chance Qatar 2022 could be their year. Using Stats Perform's artificial intelligence World Cup prediction model, the South Americans have emerged as the favourites to lift the trophy for a record extending sixth time. But how well are England and Wales going to perform?
BBC

Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms

The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles' 1969 investiture...
BBC

Scotland U21 1-2 Iceland U21: Visitors come from behind to secure friendly win

Iceland Under-21s came from behind to end Scotland's five-game unbeaten run thanks to two goals from Kristall Mani Ingason in their Fir Park friendly. Scot Gemmill's hosts were well worthy of their 30th-minute lead as Max Johnston fired the opener on his debut. But Ingason forced in the equaliser two...
BBC

Missing pilots may have faced cloud trouble

Two pilots whose plane went missing over the English Channel may have got into difficulty trying to avoid cloud, an investigation has found. Lee Rogers and Brian Statham were flying in a group of aircraft that took off from Wellesbourne, Warwickshire, for France on 2 April. An Air Accidents Investigation...
The Associated Press

Novocure Opens Office in Montreal to Expand and Support Growing Business in Canada

ROOT, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced it has opened a new office in Montreal to expand and support its growing business in Canada. Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields). TTFields are electric fields that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells via a variety of mechanisms. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005460/en/ From left, Dr. David Roberge, Professor of Radiology, Radiation Oncology & Nuclear at the CHUM Research Centre and Future President of the Canadian Association of Radiation Oncology; Romina Ferro, Marketing & Communications Manager Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada; Shannon LaHay, Chief Executive Officer, Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada; Thomas Hefti, Novocure Senior Vice President, EMEA; Jovan Antunovic, Novocure Country Manager, Canada; Christine Mormont, Novocure Director, Medical Affairs, Canada; and Pritesh Shah, Novocure Chief Commercial Officer, celebrate the inauguration of Novocure’s Montreal office on Nov. 2. (Photo: Business Wire)
BBC

England v New Zealand: Owen Farrell's focus unshaken by century-cap landmark

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. On Saturday evening, Owen Farrell - so forward-focused he might as well be in blinkers - may finally allow himself...
BBC

Scotland v Argentina: Finn Russell in side, Jack Dempsey starts

Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Finn Russell has been named in the Scotland side to face Argentina in the autumn Test at Murrayfield on Saturday. The Racing 92 fly-half's partner Emma is close to...
BBC

Euro 2028: Martin O'Neill says Belfast and Dublin hosting matches would be 'fantastic'

Martin O'Neill has said that Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland hosting matches at Euro 2028 would be "really fantastic". The England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland football associations on Wednesday submitted a bid dossier for hosting the tournament. Dublin's Aviva Stadium and Croke Park, and...
BBC

Max Verstappen says reaction to team orders controversy 'unacceptable' and 'disgusting'

Max Verstappen says some of the reaction to his role in the Red Bull team orders controversy in Brazil has been "unacceptable" and "disgusting". The world champion refused Red Bull's order to let his team-mate Sergio Perez through on the final lap of last weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix to gain points in his fight for second in the championship.
BBC

London's most dangerous cycling junctions named in UK Parliament

London's most dangerous junctions have been named in Parliament, in a bid to make roads safer for cyclists. Holborn, King's Cross and Shoreditch were the most dangerous out of 22 that needed "urgent action", the London Cycling Campaign (LCC) found. Across the junctions, 47 people have been killed in the...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Female referees will officiate matches involving conservative nations

Female referees will not be stopped from officiating on World Cup matches involving conservative nations such as Iran, Saudi Arabia or Qatar because of cultural or religious sensitivities. This year's tournament marks the first time female referees have officiated at a men's World Cup. But women's rights are heavily restricted...
BBC

Autumn Statement: Five things to look out for

The Autumn Statement is the defining moment of Rishi Sunak's premiership - and one that could have a profound effect on our lives. He and his Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, say they want to restore the UK's financial credibility. They also want to restore the Conservative Party's credibility with the voters.
BBC

RAF Red Arrows: Two sacked after unacceptable behaviour at squadron

Two members of the RAF Red Arrows aerobatics team have been dismissed following reports of "unacceptable behaviour", the BBC understands. The RAF said it had launched an inquiry following the allegations and had investigated "several RAF personnel", resulting in two sackings. One former member had claimed women were treated as...
BBC

King Charles: Foie gras banned at royal residences

There will be no foie gras served in royal residences, a letter from Buckingham Palace to animal rights campaigners has confirmed. King Charles is understood to have been a longstanding opponent of the food, made from the liver of a duck or goose, that campaigners say is cruel. The King's...
BBC

Omagh: NI secretary needs more time over inquiry call

The Northern Ireland secretary has asked for more time to consider if there should be an investigation or public inquiry into whether the Omagh bomb was preventable. Last year, the High Court ruled it was plausible there was a real prospect the bombing could have been stopped. The bomb exploded...

