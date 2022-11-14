Read full article on original website
BBC
World Cup 2022: Opta predicts each country's chances of winning
Brazil haven't won the World Cup since 2002 but there is a strong chance Qatar 2022 could be their year. Using Stats Perform's artificial intelligence World Cup prediction model, the South Americans have emerged as the favourites to lift the trophy for a record extending sixth time. But how well are England and Wales going to perform?
BBC
Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms
The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles' 1969 investiture...
BBC
Rugby League: England men and women to play France in Warrington double-header
Venues: Manchester Central & Old Trafford, Manchester Dates: 18 & 19 November. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live & Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England men and women will...
BBC
Scotland U21 1-2 Iceland U21: Visitors come from behind to secure friendly win
Iceland Under-21s came from behind to end Scotland's five-game unbeaten run thanks to two goals from Kristall Mani Ingason in their Fir Park friendly. Scot Gemmill's hosts were well worthy of their 30th-minute lead as Max Johnston fired the opener on his debut. But Ingason forced in the equaliser two...
BBC
Missing pilots may have faced cloud trouble
Two pilots whose plane went missing over the English Channel may have got into difficulty trying to avoid cloud, an investigation has found. Lee Rogers and Brian Statham were flying in a group of aircraft that took off from Wellesbourne, Warwickshire, for France on 2 April. An Air Accidents Investigation...
Novocure Opens Office in Montreal to Expand and Support Growing Business in Canada
ROOT, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced it has opened a new office in Montreal to expand and support its growing business in Canada. Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields). TTFields are electric fields that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells via a variety of mechanisms. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005460/en/ From left, Dr. David Roberge, Professor of Radiology, Radiation Oncology & Nuclear at the CHUM Research Centre and Future President of the Canadian Association of Radiation Oncology; Romina Ferro, Marketing & Communications Manager Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada; Shannon LaHay, Chief Executive Officer, Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada; Thomas Hefti, Novocure Senior Vice President, EMEA; Jovan Antunovic, Novocure Country Manager, Canada; Christine Mormont, Novocure Director, Medical Affairs, Canada; and Pritesh Shah, Novocure Chief Commercial Officer, celebrate the inauguration of Novocure’s Montreal office on Nov. 2. (Photo: Business Wire)
BBC
England v New Zealand: Owen Farrell's focus unshaken by century-cap landmark
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. On Saturday evening, Owen Farrell - so forward-focused he might as well be in blinkers - may finally allow himself...
BBC
Scotland v Argentina: Finn Russell in side, Jack Dempsey starts
Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Finn Russell has been named in the Scotland side to face Argentina in the autumn Test at Murrayfield on Saturday. The Racing 92 fly-half's partner Emma is close to...
BBC
Euro 2028: Martin O'Neill says Belfast and Dublin hosting matches would be 'fantastic'
Martin O'Neill has said that Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland hosting matches at Euro 2028 would be "really fantastic". The England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland football associations on Wednesday submitted a bid dossier for hosting the tournament. Dublin's Aviva Stadium and Croke Park, and...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Wales captain Gareth Bale still striving to improve - Wayne Hennessey
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Wayne Hennessey says captain Gareth Bale is still striving to...
BBC
Max Verstappen says reaction to team orders controversy 'unacceptable' and 'disgusting'
Max Verstappen says some of the reaction to his role in the Red Bull team orders controversy in Brazil has been "unacceptable" and "disgusting". The world champion refused Red Bull's order to let his team-mate Sergio Perez through on the final lap of last weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix to gain points in his fight for second in the championship.
BBC
London's most dangerous cycling junctions named in UK Parliament
London's most dangerous junctions have been named in Parliament, in a bid to make roads safer for cyclists. Holborn, King's Cross and Shoreditch were the most dangerous out of 22 that needed "urgent action", the London Cycling Campaign (LCC) found. Across the junctions, 47 people have been killed in the...
Hunt denies planning to lift fuel duty; pound higher despite grim outlook – as it happened
The government has made “no decision” on whether to increase the rate of fuel duty on petrol, Jeremy Hunt insists as he defends autumn statement
BBC
World Cup 2022: Female referees will officiate matches involving conservative nations
Female referees will not be stopped from officiating on World Cup matches involving conservative nations such as Iran, Saudi Arabia or Qatar because of cultural or religious sensitivities. This year's tournament marks the first time female referees have officiated at a men's World Cup. But women's rights are heavily restricted...
BBC
Autumn Statement: Five things to look out for
The Autumn Statement is the defining moment of Rishi Sunak's premiership - and one that could have a profound effect on our lives. He and his Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, say they want to restore the UK's financial credibility. They also want to restore the Conservative Party's credibility with the voters.
BBC
Seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan thrashed 6-0 by Ding Junhui at UK Championship
Ronnie O'Sullivan was whitewashed in a Triple Crown event for the first time as he lost 6-0 to Ding Junhui in the UK Championship quarter-finals. World champion O'Sullivan, 46, had been favourite to win the tournament in York for an eighth time but never fired after a tight opening two frames.
James Maddison savours ‘pinch-me moments’ after getting England call | David Hytner
Leicester midfielder was ‘preparing for the worst’ when Gareth Southgate rang and told him he was in his World Cup squad
BBC
RAF Red Arrows: Two sacked after unacceptable behaviour at squadron
Two members of the RAF Red Arrows aerobatics team have been dismissed following reports of "unacceptable behaviour", the BBC understands. The RAF said it had launched an inquiry following the allegations and had investigated "several RAF personnel", resulting in two sackings. One former member had claimed women were treated as...
BBC
King Charles: Foie gras banned at royal residences
There will be no foie gras served in royal residences, a letter from Buckingham Palace to animal rights campaigners has confirmed. King Charles is understood to have been a longstanding opponent of the food, made from the liver of a duck or goose, that campaigners say is cruel. The King's...
BBC
Omagh: NI secretary needs more time over inquiry call
The Northern Ireland secretary has asked for more time to consider if there should be an investigation or public inquiry into whether the Omagh bomb was preventable. Last year, the High Court ruled it was plausible there was a real prospect the bombing could have been stopped. The bomb exploded...
