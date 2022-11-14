ROOT, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced it has opened a new office in Montreal to expand and support its growing business in Canada. Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields). TTFields are electric fields that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells via a variety of mechanisms. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005460/en/ From left, Dr. David Roberge, Professor of Radiology, Radiation Oncology & Nuclear at the CHUM Research Centre and Future President of the Canadian Association of Radiation Oncology; Romina Ferro, Marketing & Communications Manager Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada; Shannon LaHay, Chief Executive Officer, Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada; Thomas Hefti, Novocure Senior Vice President, EMEA; Jovan Antunovic, Novocure Country Manager, Canada; Christine Mormont, Novocure Director, Medical Affairs, Canada; and Pritesh Shah, Novocure Chief Commercial Officer, celebrate the inauguration of Novocure’s Montreal office on Nov. 2. (Photo: Business Wire)

3 DAYS AGO