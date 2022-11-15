ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

Kindness Week at Pleasant

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector.com
 2 days ago

NORWALK — With Thanksgiving right around the corner, there is no better time to spread kindness.

Pleasant Elementary is planning to do just that as it kicks off its 2nd annual Kindness Week in memory of a former student, Micaiah Drennen, who was taken from this Earth far too soon.

Micaiah loved his family, his dog Goose, hunting, fishing and exploring nature. He was a friend to everyone and always had a smile on his face.

“Kindness Week” will be filled with all the things Micaiah loved and students will be raising money during the week for the “Stay Wild” Scholarship that will be given to a 2023 NHS graduating senior in Micaiah’s name. Last year, students and community members raised $4,500, which allowed the school to award four $1,125 scholarships in Micaiah’s memory.

If you are interested in helping with this project, donations can be dropped off at Pleasant Elementary. Please make checks payable to Norwalk City Schools.

In addition to raising money for the Stay Wild Scholarship, there are also many fun activities planned that will help students spread kindness and love around the school and community.

Students will be painting Kindness Rocks as part of our “Kindness Rocks Project'' that was started last year.

Students will take their painted rock home and find a special place to “hide” it so that it can be found and spread kindness to someone else. When students started this project last year, the goal was for these rocks to make it to all 50 states.

The school did it.

In just one short year, the community came together to spread Micaiah’s love and memory all across the United States as well as countries like South Korea, Jamaica, Mexico, France, Germany, Ireland, Africa and Australia.

A special thank you to everyone who helped to make this happen, including Schild's IGA, Sheri’s Coffee House, Prestige Pools, Little City Fitness and Wake Up Coffee House, who serve as pick-up locations for our rocks. Another special thank you goes to Miller’s Landscaping for donating all the rocks.

Students can’t wait to see where their rocks end up this year. Be sure to join the Facebook page: "Kindness Matters: Be More Like Micaia" if you would like to see where Micaiah’s kindness spreads or if you’d like to help us with this project. Directions for painting your own rocks and printing labels can be found in the files section on the page.

Norwalk, OH
