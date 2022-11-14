Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
Louisville extends offer to standout JUCO safety
The University of Louisville has 15 commitments in the Class of 2023, which ranks as one of the best in school history. But the staff is not finished with the class. U of L could add multiple players to the class in the last few weeks before signing day next month and on Thursday night the Cardinals offered a junior college standout safety. Coffeyville Community College safety Bishop Fitzgerald, who was named the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Defensive Player of the Year, confirmed to Cardinal Authority that Louisville extended him an offer.
Louisville Basketball: Player Grades vs. Appalachian State
Louisville continued their losing streak with another close game 61-60. The Cardinals lost in heart-breaking fashion with El Ellis’s clutch lay-up called off due to the game clock expiring before the ball left his fingertips. Let’s take a look at how the Cardinals fared against the Mountaineers. Player grades are listed below to review their performances after the soul-crushing loss.
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Payne says 'there's no dark cloud' over winless Louisville heading to Maui
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As college basketball destinations go, there is none better than Maui. I’m sorry Cameron Indoor, Pauley Pavilion, Rupp Arena or any other basketball palace that Bellarmine will play in during the next week. Maui is one of the most beautiful places on earth. And the...
wataugaonline.com
Men’s Basketball Stays Unbeaten With Historic Win At Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — App State secured a signature victory in dramatic fashion Tuesday night, winning 61-60 at Louisville. The Mountaineers, who are off to their first 3-0 start since the 1997-98 season, scored the opening basket 29 seconds into the game and led the rest of the way, as head coach Dustin Kerns‘ squad built the advantage to as many as 16 points in the first half.
Louisville Football: Welcomes ’26 QB Brodie McWhorter
Brodie McWhorter is a freshman quarterback prospect who plays football at Cass High School in White, Georgia. Earlier this season, McWhorter achieved B2C‘s Freshman Of The Week honors after recording 263 passing yards and throwing for 5 touchdowns in a blowout win over Martin Luther King High School (Lithonia, GA) in which the final score was 63-7.
bellarmine.edu
Another SEC opponent awaits women's basketball as Knights head to UK
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University women's basketball team's challenging nonconference slate will come into focus once again Thursday evening when the Knights take the Memorial Coliseum floor at 7 (ET) to clash with Kentucky. The Wildcats (3-0) will represent the second opponent from the SEC in 11 days...
wdrb.com
WATCH | Kenny Payne speaks after Louisville's loss to Appalachian State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne speaks after the Cardinals lost to Appalachian State at the KFC Yum! Center on Nov. 15, 2022. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
953wiki.com
Madison Athletics announces the hiring of two new varsity coaches.
Both of these individuals are Cub alumni who have been involved with their sports for a number of years. In recent meetings, the School Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Phillip Wimpee as the Varsity Wrestling Coach and Kyle Harsin as the interim Varsity Baseball Coach. “Both of these...
The Louisville actress giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
JCPS to open 3 schools; Here's how to name them
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is opening three new schools in the 2023-24 school year, and want some help naming them. According to JCPS' website, they will host meetings for community members to learn about the schools and their programming, as well as let the community suggest some names.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Wave 3
Big Bad Breakfast opens second location in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big Bad Breakfast opened its second location in Louisville on Tuesday. The restaurant is located at 5050 Norton Healthcare Boulevard. “The team and I are honored and excited to have transformed such an iconic Louisville location into the city’s long-awaited second Big Bad Breakfast location,” Owner of Big Bad Breakfast Chef John Currence said. “The Louisville community has really welcomed Big Bad Breakfast with open arms, so we felt compelled to open a second location, and when this beautiful space became available we knew exactly where our new home would be. We look forward to serving even more folks here in Louisville, and we hope those who remember Corbett’s will appreciate the care and love we’ve give to the restaurant as one of our most beautiful BBBs to date.”
wdrb.com
Men revisit Louisville shooting locations seen in Bill Murray's 'Stripes'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To the drivers passing by, Matt Lish and his nephew, Samuel, look like really enthusiastic tourists. They're pointing and taking pictures. In reality, they're homegrown "movie dudes": the kind of guys who know their favorite films, word-for-word, and aren't afraid to recite those lines to whoever will listen.
Wave 3
Alert issued for missing Louisville woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have issued an Operation Return Home alert for a woman with health issues. Tiffiney Smith-Couch, 50, was last seen October 30 in teh 2800 block of W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. Smith-Couch is 5′2′ and weighs 300 pounds. She had black hair and brown...
Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
Wave 3
Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announces transition team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced the team set to help transition into his new role. On Wednesday, the 58-member team was represented in front of local leaders at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA on West Broadway. Greenberg said the team represents a multitude of neighborhoods, people...
WLKY.com
Community leaders call on Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to build a better west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders are challenging Louisville's next mayor to build a better West End during his time in office. Reverend Charles Elliott, Jr., retired Louisville Metro police officer Ray Barker and other activists gathered at the corner of 18th and Broadway Tuesday morning to outline what they want to see in West Louisville, as a way to hold Craig Greenberg and other city leaders accountable.
247Sports
59K+
Followers
396K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0