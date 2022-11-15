ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Cambridge coffee chain to close after 30 years of business

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
After 30 years of keeping Cambridge caffeinated, Darwin’s Ltd coffee shops will brew their last pots in the near future.

In a letter on Twitter, the founders of the coffee shop chain, Steven and Isabel Darwin, announced they would be exiting the business after three decades. The pair took the time to thank the employees and customers that made the extended run of success possible.

All four locations are expected to close before Christmas. The business’s original Mount Auburn location will shutter its doors on November 22.

